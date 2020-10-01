Crane Industry Services Offers Virtual OSHA and ANSI Accredited Training to Accommodate COVID-19

Converting OSHA and ANSI accredited courses from classroom instruction to a virtual environment ensures that training can continue.

October 1, 2020
Crane Industry Services
Cis

Crane Industry Services LLC (CIS) is now offering custom virtual training courses in order to accommodate COVID-19 safety regulations.

Converting OSHA and ANSI accredited courses from classroom instruction to a virtual environment ensures that training can continue. Virtual training courses include OSHA 10, Leading Safety Works, Site Safety for Construction Supervisors and Utility Supervisors, Use Load Charts Like A Pro, and Crane Site Safety.

“The impact of COVID-19 on training schedules throughout the heavy construction industry is unlike anything we have ever seen. Naturally, the demand for virtual training has skyrocketed. Offering virtual training classes allows us to do more for our customers,” said Ray Rice, business development manager for CIS.

Free 45-minute introductions to Crane Site Safety and Leading Safety Works are available for customers to explore whether these courses are a good fit for their training organization.

For individuals exploring careers in construction, CIS offers a free Employability in Skilled Trades presentation. “In recognition of Careers in Construction Month in October, we encourage career and tech educators to share this information with students,” said Debbie Dickinson, CEO of CIS.

Call (770) 783-9292 or email ray@craneindustryservices.com to register in advance.

