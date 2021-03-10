Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification

Crane Industry Services (CIS) announced that it will be offering open enrollment training, including written and practical exams, for the NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Certification. In a recent press release, CIS stated they have been authorized to help mobile crane operators by conducting practical exams for NCCCO telescopic boom and lattice boom truck cranes.

“We strive to offer our customers a choice when it comes to qualification and certification of workers,” said Debbie Dickinson, CEO of CIS. “In addition to these new classes, CIS offers rigger and signalperson training, NCCER Basic Rigger and Advanced Rigger written and practical testing, and courses for crane site safety, lift directors, and safety managers.”

The program includes:

CIS Study Guide

Interactive classroom exercises

Hands-on practice time on CM-Lab simulators

NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Practical Examination

The NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Practical Examinations analyzes a crane operator's proficiency in operating the machinery.

The certifications are available for the following three crane types:

Lattice Boom Cranes (covering both LBC and LBT)

Telescopic Boom Cranes—Swing Cab (TLL)

Telescopic Boom Cranes—Fixed Cab (TSS)

Watch the CCO Mobile Crane Operator Candidate Video for a more in-depth look at the practical exam.