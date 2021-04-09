Crane Industry Services Highlights Technology in Workforce Development During Construction Trade Show

CM Labs Simulations will host a virtual event on April 20 and 21, featuring demonstrations, sessions, and networking, including a discussion with panelists from CIS and NCCER on “Using Innovative Technology for Workforce Development.”

April 9, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Crane Industry Services
Img 3428
Cis

The Virtual Construction Tradeshow, hosted by CM Labs Simulations, aims to provide helpful demonstrations, sessions, networking and discussion panels for the construction industry. The virtual free event will occur on April 20 and 21, and will focus on new and emerging training technology.

On the first day of the event, April 20, Debbie Dickinson, CEO of Crane Industry Services, and Dan Belcher, Director of Strategic Partnerships for NCCER, will conduct a panel discussion on “Using Innovative Technology for Workforce Development.”

During the panel discussion, Dickinson will conduct an overview of a case study that will highlight how CIS worked with a client to reskill and upskill workers — providing more qualified crane operators to the field.

READ MORE: Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification

Unlike other programs, the company did not recruit outside crane operators for its needs. Instead they identified current employers with an aptitude for crane operations.

“The organization proactively identified forklift or earthmoving equipment operators with an aptitude and interest in becoming crane operators, but needed assistance in executing an efficient way to train these people,” said Dickinson.

This plan of attack helped establish a long-term plan for success, beginning with an intensive online training.

CIS Training Areas:

  • Safe Crane Setup
  • Crane functions
  • Crane Site Safety
  • Introduction to Load Charts

This training period was followed by a hands-on session to provide practical instruction on crane safety and operation.

The second phase introduced Vortex simulators for crane operation training. In addition, trainees were paired with an experienced and certified crane operator, who helped them through on-the-job training before the required testing and certification.

To learn more about the Virtual Construction Tradeshow, click here.

Information provided by Crane Industry Services and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Related
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
March 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 175900694
Crane Safety: 11 Tips for Accident Prevention
January 26, 2021
Crane Industry Services Offers Virtual OSHA and ANSI Accredited Training to Accommodate COVID-19
October 1, 2020
Cis
Crane Industry Services
October 1, 2020
Recommended
Cu 04082012
[VIDEO]The Week's Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Why these are construction’s most-read stories: how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied and more
April 9, 2021
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Latest
Mtw News Versatile Grove All Terrain Trio Delivered To Neeb In Wuppertal 02
Grove All-Terrain Cranes Provide Performance Within Load Restrictions
Neeb, a company based in Germany, expands its fleet with three new Grove all-terrain cranes, a GMK3060L, a GMK4100L-1 and a GMK6300L-1, to respond to the growing demand and intricate requests of Neeb customers.
March 19, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 18 130401
Link-Belt Announces Top Five Distributors for 2020
Link-Belt announces the top five distributors for 2020 based on overall performance in the marketing and sales of Link-Belt cranes.
March 18, 2021
Gr1300 Xl4 006
Tadano GR-1300XL-4 Rough Terrain Crane
Tadano announces the new GR-1300XL-4 rough terrain crane for the North American market, featuring a 290 horsepower Cummins B6.7 engine, Tadano Smart Chart, and a six-section boom with an extended reach of 183.7 feet.
March 15, 2021
191025 Urw Rendering@2x Small
25 Liebherr Tower Cranes Help Create a Cosmopolitan District
Züblin tasked 25 Liebherr top-slewing tower cranes to help construct the Überseequartier district in Hamburg — a part of the HafenCity urban development project.
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
Crane Industry Services prepares crane operators by providing a CIS study guide, interactive classroom exercises and hands-on practice time on CM-Lab simulators — preparing operators for the NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Certification.
March 10, 2021
Andrew Soper, Product Manager, Telescopic Trucks and All-Terrain Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager
After seven years at Link-Belt Cranes, Andrew Soper accepted the position to become the new product manager of telescopic trucks and all-terrain cranes, effective March 5, 2021.
March 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 179035673
Global Mobile Crane Market Anticipates Long Journey to Recovery, Despite Positive Outlook
Recovery in construction, shipping, and oil and gas will be key elements to increasing mobile crane sales in 2021 — leading to uncertainty on crane sales, though the long-term outlook is positive.
March 10, 2021
Dee26049 F089 4486 A1e4 C2f1766b2fb1
Restoration is ‘Live at the Roxy’ Theatre, an Iconic Edmonton Landmark
The 1938 Roxy Theatre, which burnt down in 2015, is undertaking a renovation that is set to be completed by November of 2021— a project assisted by Mammoet.
March 5, 2021
2021 02 10 Mc Hard Pr 02
Bigge's New Location is the Largest Crane Maintenance Facility in Gulf Coast History
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. opens a 160,000-square-foot crane maintenance facility in Houston, Texas, marking its position as the largest crane maintenance facility in the gulf.
March 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 243370693 (1)
Manitex International Achieves the Highest Consolidated Backlog in Three Years
Manitex International, Inc. reported a backlog that has surpassed $80 million as of January 31, 2021, driven by the consistent increase in the PM Group's articulated crane and aerial product orders.
March 1, 2021
F a wilhelm Adds Two Grove Grt655 Ls To Support Its Expanding Operations And Increasingly Complex Workloads 01
Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects
Two Manitowoc Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes were put into action immediately after the machines joined F.A. Wilhelm’s crane fleet in late January — showcasing its ability to fast track projects.
March 1, 2021
Fiber Tech Super Duty Pad
FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads
DICA introduces the FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads, featuring crush ratings of up to 600 psi, 13 layers of quad axial continuous glass fibers and vinyl ester resin, and one inch thick FiberTech Pads.
February 24, 2021
About04
New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation
Tadano Ltd. announces that Toshiaki Ujiie will become the new president, CEO, and representative director to further the company's values of creating products that benefit society and contributing to the world’s development.
February 24, 2021
Manager of Service Parts and Logistics Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Rearranges Management After the Retirement of Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Cranes announced the retirement of Paul Campbell, the manager of Service Parts and Logistics, who has been at the company since 2012, building his expertise in Link-Belt’s transportation and warehouse operations.
February 22, 2021
Liebherr All Terrain Crane 2 16 21
ALL Crane Invests in 21 Liebherr All-Terrain Mobile Cranes in 2021
[Contains Crane Specs] All Crane expands its mobile all-terrain fleet with 21 new Liebherr cranes — purchased for work in road, bridge and general infrastructure engineering, as well as the construction and wind market.
February 19, 2021
New Grove Gmk5180 1 Crane Deployed For Modernization Works At Polish Oil Refinery(4)
Grove GMK5180-1 All-Terrain Crane Applied to Refinery Jobsite for Compact Design
LOTOS Serwis selected the Manitowoc Grove GMK5180-1 all-terrain crane for a constricted refinery jobsite due to the machine's strong lifting capabilities and compact size.
February 18, 2021
Fcc Nbis Overallpartnership Fb 1200x630 1
FCC and NBIS Ensure Crane Risk Management Through Technology
Fleet Cost & Care partners with NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. to establish the role technology plays in safety throughout the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries.
February 17, 2021
Liebherr Lr1700 1 0 300dpi
Liebherr LR 1700-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr introduces the new 700 ton LR 1700-1.0 crawler crane, which features a crawler crane length of 11.35 meters, a maximum main boom length of 165 meters, a six cylinder diesel engine and the LICCON2 control system.
February 15, 2021
Effer 1000 1
Hiab Effer 1000
Hiab launches the EFFER 1000, featuring a nine section boom structure, six JIB extensions, a V10-Force decagonal boom shape and various other features.
February 10, 2021
Gary
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Gary Lane as North American Sales Manager
Link-Belt Cranes announces that Gary Lane will become the new manager of North American Sales effective Feb. 1, 2021, due to his strong background with crane distribution and end-users.
February 10, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 02 090851
Alta Equipment Company Becomes a Tadano Authorized Dealer
Alta Equipment Company, an industry leader in construction equipment, is now an authorized distributor of Tadano all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, and Demag all-terrain cranes and Tadano-Mantis telescopic boom crawler cranes in Indiana and Illinois.
February 2, 2021
Sage Construction Delivers Time Money And Labor Savings On Recent Home Build With Potain Igo Ma 21 02
Potain Self- Erecting Tower Crane Completes Sage Construction Home Build
Sage Construction utilizes Manitowoc’s Potain self-erecting tower crane, the Potain Igo MA 21, for a log home construction project in western Idaho — saving costs, time and labor.
February 1, 2021
Ac 80 4 Full Res 19
Demag AC 80-4 All Terrain Crane
Tadano introduces the Demag AC 80-4, an all-terrain crane with the ability to travel on the road with a counterweight of 10.3 tons, a Mercedes-Benz engine and transmission, a 60 meter main boom and various other features.
January 28, 2021
Left to Right: Philippe Cohet, Uperio Group; Peter Jehle & Stephen Jehle, P&J Arcomet
Uperio Group Announces P&J Arcomet LLC Purchase
Uperio Group purchased P&J Arcomet LLC, a major player in the North American tower crane rental and services market, to fully consolidate the business in North America and leverage the company’s reputation for quality.
January 28, 2021