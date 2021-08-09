Crane Industry Services, CM Labs Team Up on Training at The Utility Expo

Crane Industry Services (CIS), a full-service training provider serving the utility, energy, government and construction markets, will highlight solutions for both skilled trades workers and leadership during The Utility Expo, September 28-30, 2021, in Louisville, KY .

CIS uses training and assessment tools to help public and investor-owned utilities, rural cooperatives and the utility contractors who serve them. CIS and Okos Partners work with employers to evaluate and execute workforce development plans in four key areas — recruitment, assessment, training, and leadership — with the customizable TradeUp program.

Attendees of The Utility Expo can participate in a brief, free assessment of their crew’s communication and feedback skills, emotional intelligence, processes, accountability and cohesion. Results are delivered on site and can be compared to aggregate industry data.

“This assessment is a powerful first step in helping utility crews reduce risk and improve productivity,” said Peter Krammer, Senior Partner, Okos Partners and TradeUp Senior Advisor. “To get a comprehensive understanding of the health of your leadership culture, you need input from the entire team."

In addition to individual assessments, detailed Vital Statistics Reports are available for assessing an entire team or department. Information on this tool will be available at the show.

CIS will be co-locating in Booth N2008 with CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, which CIS uses as part of its training programs. The simulators are designed to enable operators to build transferrable skills and to help employers capture metrics to make re-skilling and up-skilling an efficient part of a workforce development plan.

CM Labs will be unveiling a new training solution for utilities during the event. "Our collaboration with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is what enables us to create engineering-grade simulations," says Julien Richer Lanciault, product manager. "With growing demand for operator training in the utilities sector, this show is the perfect opportunity for the industry to experience first-hand the training efficiencies that are a direct result."

CM Labs will also be showcasing its full fleet of earthmoving and lifting equipment training packs on the portable desktop Vortex Edge Plus, as well as the immersive, motion-enabled Vortex Advantage simulator. Training packs include the excavator, backhoe, wheel loader, dozer, motor grader, mobile crane and crawler crane. Each training pack features self-guiding, progressive learning paths that allow operators to learn at their own pace, or simply refresh their skills as needed. The simulators also capture operating metrics for continual and comprehensive scoring and reporting.