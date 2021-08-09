Crane Industry Services, CM Labs Team Up on Training at The Utility Expo

Crane Industry Services (CIS), a full-service training provider, and CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, will be co-locating to highlight their training solutions.

August 9, 2021
Training service provider Crane Industry Services will offer show attendees a free assessment of their crew’s communication and feedback skills, emotional intelligence, processes, accountability and cohesion.
Training service provider Crane Industry Services will offer show attendees a free assessment of their crew’s communication and feedback skills, emotional intelligence, processes, accountability and cohesion.

Crane Industry Services (CIS), a full-service training provider serving the utility, energy, government and construction markets, will highlight solutions for both skilled trades workers and leadership during The Utility Expo, September 28-30, 2021, in Louisville, KY . 

CIS uses training and assessment tools to help public and investor-owned utilities, rural cooperatives and the utility contractors who serve them. CIS and Okos Partners work with employers to evaluate and execute workforce development plans in four key areas — recruitment, assessment, training, and leadership — with the customizable TradeUp program.

Attendees of The Utility Expo can participate in a brief, free assessment of their crew’s communication and feedback skills, emotional intelligence, processes, accountability and cohesion. Results are delivered on site and can be compared to aggregate industry data.

“This assessment is a powerful first step in helping utility crews reduce risk and improve productivity,” said Peter Krammer, Senior Partner, Okos Partners and TradeUp Senior Advisor. “To get a comprehensive understanding of the health of your leadership culture, you need input from the entire team."         

CM Labs will be unveiling a new training solution for utilities plus showcasing its full fleet of earthmoving and lifting equipment training packs.CM Labs will be unveiling a new training solution for utilities plus showcasing its full fleet of earthmoving and lifting equipment training packs.In addition to individual assessments, detailed Vital Statistics Reports are available for assessing an entire team or department. Information on this tool will be available at the show.      

CIS will be co-locating in Booth N2008 with CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, which CIS uses as part of its training programs. The simulators are designed to enable operators to  build transferrable skills and to help employers capture metrics to make re-skilling and up-skilling an efficient part of a workforce development plan.

CM Labs will be unveiling a new training solution for utilities during the event. "Our collaboration with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is what enables us to create engineering-grade simulations," says Julien Richer Lanciault, product manager. "With growing demand for operator training in the utilities sector, this show is the perfect opportunity for the industry to experience first-hand the training efficiencies that are a direct result."

CM Labs will also be showcasing its full fleet of earthmoving and lifting equipment training packs on the portable desktop Vortex Edge Plus, as well as the immersive, motion-enabled Vortex Advantage simulator. Training packs include the excavator, backhoe, wheel loader, dozer, motor grader, mobile crane and crawler crane. Each training pack features self-guiding, progressive learning paths that allow operators to learn at their own pace, or simply refresh their skills as needed. The simulators also capture operating metrics for continual and comprehensive scoring and reporting.

Companies in this article
Crane Industry Services
CM Labs Simulations, Inc.
Related
Img 3428
Crane Industry Services Highlights Technology in Workforce Development During Construction Trade Show
April 9, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
March 10, 2021
Cis
Crane Industry Services
October 1, 2020
CIS instructors find that simulations add great value when part of a well-planned, disciplined, integrated training system.
Crane Industry Services, CM Labs Open Simulation Training and Demo Room
June 19, 2020
Recommended
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
Lawmakers worked a second weekend in a row to move the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package forward. Passage could come later this week.
August 9, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Latest
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
AED Foundation, Caterpillar Teaming Up to Reduce Workforce Shortage
During CONEXPO 2020, AED Foundation explained how one of its studies spurred Caterpillar to get more involved in development of industry technicians.
July 19, 2021
101664512 3248337495216478 8215934242933178368 O
Overcome and Persevere at Ignite Construction Summit
The Summit, November 3-5, aims to provide contractors with the tools to ensure their businesses thrive in the new normal.
July 19, 2021
Maxresdefault 60f189a4547a5
Realize Your ROI with a Construction Workforce Management Platform
One low-hanging-fruit area where many construction contractors could realize a positive ROI is by taking a good, hard look at their labor management processes.
July 16, 2021
Bridgit produces construction reporting solutions to increase efficiency and accuracy.
6 Best Certifications for Construction Career Development
Michel Richer from Bridgit shares insights on what certifications are hot right now in construction.
July 14, 2021
The platform helps to hire, manage, and deploy crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with construction companies' existing systems.
Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro
Single solution platform offers the capability to hire and manage crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with existing systems.
July 12, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Build a Better Virtual Training Program
What can construction contractors do to keep employees engaged with virtual training?
July 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Serious Labs Uses Virtual Reality to Train the Construction Workforce
Jim Colvin talks about using technology to train the workforce.
June 30, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Early Introduction to Construction Industry Helps Guide Industry Careers
Conversations with high school students and guidance counselors can direct the next generation of workers to these lucrative occupations
June 21, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
What Does Workforce Management Mean for the Construction Industry?
Here's a look at what construction workforce management is and how it can help your construction company succeed.
June 18, 2021
Adobe Stock 164946087
First Major Davis-Bacon Senate Vote in 10 Years Preserves Prevailing Wage
Vote June 8 on amendments to a package of bills designed to invest in US competitiveness with China ensures support not just for semiconductor manufacturers, but workers that drive their productivity
June 9, 2021
Takeuchi Shann Cooke
Cooke Joins Takeuchi as Midwest Regional Product Manager
Takeuchi-US has hired Shann Cooke as its new Midwest regional product manager. Cooke will now be responsible for supporting all of the company’s dealers and national rental accounts in the Midwest region.
June 9, 2021
Yellow Bird And Npl Case Study Image 1
On-demand Platform Matches Contractor with EHS Consultant in Just Three Days
NPL Construction used YellowBird to fill a last-minute on-site safety manager position, enabling its project to meet requirements and stay on track.
June 4, 2021
Atlas Copco JimO'Brien
Atlas Copco Power Technique Names New VP of Strategic Accounts
Atlas Copco Power Technique has announced Jim O’Brien as the vice president of strategic accounts, effective immediately. O’Brien has been a part of the Atlas Copco group since 2000.
June 3, 2021
ISM PMI report June Manufacturing Index at a glance
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Economy continues to expand, increasing production demand, while manufacturers face supply and workforce shortages.
June 1, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (33)
Benefits of Hiring Temporary Workers with the Help from Technology
As the labor pool continues to get younger, the use of digital hiring techniques becomes more important than ever.
June 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Construction Industry Experts Discuss How to Solve the Workforce Shortage
What is the construction industry doing to solve a workforce shortage?
May 31, 2021
Adobe Stock 318312387
Iron Workers Set the Standard for Safety
Iron Workers, representing 130,000 ironworkers in North America, is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies for its Rigger and Signal Person Qualification — setting the standard for safety.
May 26, 2021
Mesh mould and in situ Fabricator at ETH Zurich
Robotic Automation's Potential to Enhance Productivity, Efficiency and Safety on Construction Sites
A global survey shows 81% of construction businesses will introduce or increase use of robotics and automation in the next decade to address skills shortage and improve safety on their jobsites.
May 26, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6: Spotting Talent in Today’s Workforce
Try different approaches to spot the existing talent in your employees -- The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6
May 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Workforce Management Takes Guessing Out of the Construction Labor Equation
Empower construction teams to build a sustainable, flexible approach to labor with a cloud-based workforce management platform.
May 24, 2021
The Bentley Education program portal will also serve as a gateway for the Future Infrastructure Star Challenge 2021, a global student competition focused on innovative infrastructure concepts that can improve quality of life.
Bentley Education Program Sets Students on the Path to Infrastructure Careers
Student and educator entitlements allow no-cost learning licenses for Bentley infrastructure engineering applications and proven learnings through the new Education portal.
May 24, 2021
Carpenter training education program
Construction Trades Career Diploma Program Now Online Through Penn Foster
Online educator Penn Foster has created a career diploma course curriculum for the construction trades.
May 20, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021