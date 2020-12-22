Manitowoc Designs Potain Build Better Website for Asia-Pacific

Manitowoc has launched the Potain Build Better website for the Asia-Pacific region. The new site, potainbuildbetter.asia, combines a clean and modern user interface with a range of useful tools and resources to help customers and dealers find the information they need quickly and easily.

The website is part of Manitowoc’s continued commitment to increasing its digital presence and supporting the growing demand for Potain self-erecting cranes in the Asia-Pacific region. Self-erecting cranes have been a popular choice in Europe for many decades, but in recent years, their appeal has stretched to an increasing global audience. That includes Asia-Pacific where many contractors have now experienced the benefits of the fast, agile and versatile cranes.

“We are excited to finally share the Potain Build Better website with our customers, dealers, and partners in the region,” said Suman Das, regional sales manager, tower cranes, Manitowoc. “We hope that it will serve as a useful portal for our customers and dealers to help them understand the utility of Potain self-erecting cranes in different job site applications.

"The website has information relevant to all stages of ownership, from initial purchase through to maintaining and operating the unit, and on to sale and disposal at the end of its lifespan. With the useful information on-hand, our stakeholders can save time and labor, and operate the cranes with ease.”

Created with user experience in mind, visitors to the new site will get details on the entire range of Potain self-erecting cranes popular in Asia-Pacific. This includes detailed product specifications, photos, videos and other documentation. Users can also learn more about Manitowoc Crane Care customer support, covering parts, service, training and maintenance.

The Potain Build Better website is easily accessible and fully responsive on all desktop and mobile browsing platforms and will be regularly updated with new content.