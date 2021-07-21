Manitowoc Enters Agreement to Acquire H&E Equipment Services

After strategic planning, Manitowoc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire H&E Equipment Services, and is expected to pay approximately $130 million.

July 21, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Manitowoc Cranes
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has expressed its intent to expand and grow the company’s aftermarket. With strategic planning, Manitowoc, a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane company, H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

“Over the past few quarters, we have communicated that our intent is to grow through four strategic priorities, one of which is acquisitions focused on aftermarket,” Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manitowoc said. “The purchase of H&E’s crane business is the next step in our journey to grow the less cyclical part of our business.

“H&E has a long history and excellent reputation for serving the lifting industry, and we look forward to welcoming the H&E crane team to Manitowoc.”

With the acquisition under Manitowoc’s belt, the company will be able to provide an expansion in rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts and services to its end market customers. To complete the transaction, Manitowoc is expected to pay approximately $130 million — a combination of cash and existing debt availability.

“H&E has become one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S. by maintaining a commitment to growth,” Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer of H&E Equipment Services said. “The sale of our crane business to Manitowoc represents a transformative event in H&E’s continued efforts to increase its focus in the equipment rental business, while positioning us for future growth opportunities.

“We believe Manitowoc will provide further career opportunities for our crane employees and will also continue to offer first-class service to existing crane customers.”

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Information supplied by The Manitowoc Company, Inc. on Business Wire and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Companies in this article
H&E Equipment Services Inc.
Manitowoc Cranes
Recommended
The Mack mRIDE provides extreme articulation and constant tire contact, delivering superior traction on the rough terrain. The spring leaf design and V-shaped torque rods help ensure stability to efficiently transmit forces into the truck’s frame.
Which Truck Suspension Meets Your Construction Truck Needs?
Advances in truck suspensions for vocational truck applications provide options that change the equation for weight versus stability versus articulation versus ride quality
July 20, 2021
OEM-specific BIM libraries allow users to utilize exact MEWP models at the earliest stages of a project to assure design elements can be accessed throughout construction, then maintained post construction.
Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry
Lift equipment users are embracing “moments of autonomy” through their already connected devices that can solve some of the most common industry challenges.
July 19, 2021
The Benefits of Zinc Concrete Hand Tools
The Benefits of Zinc Concrete Hand Tools
Concrete finishers can find benefits from switching to zinc-based hand tools from bronze. Both rival each other in terms of hardness, durability, quality construction, and professional finish results - but zinc comes with a few added perks.
July 19, 2021
