John Sutch Cranes Pledges a Percentage of Rental Income to The Christie Cancer Charity

John Sutch Cranes, a mobile crane rental and contract lifting specialist based in Liverpool and Manchester, added a second Grove GMK5200-1 after the first model proved a success. The five-axle, 200-ton all terrain crane proved to be a good business decision due to its compact size and interchangeable counterweight slabs.

As a sub-part of the purchase, John Sutch Cranes announced it will be pledging a portion of the GMK5200-1 rental sales for the next three years to The Christie Hospital, a vital care facility located close to the Manchester depot.

“The GMK5200-1 is a fantastic crane and very versatile,” said Paul Parry, sales manager at John Sutch Cranes. “Its compact size means we can send it out as a smaller crane, instead of a 160 tonner, for example, and get more use from it.

“Given how busy it has been, it made sense to add a second unit to our fleet. And we are really excited to use this new crane to do our bit for Christies. It’s a big crane that will travel up and down the motorway to jobs all over the country so will be seen by a lot of people – and the Christies livery looks absolutely great.”

In addition, the new GMK5200-1 will wear the Christies livery, which will highlight the everyday work of The Christies — “saving lives, making breakthroughs, holding hands, wiping tears, lifting spirits, raising funds, ringing bells and beating cancer,” Anna McIntosh, major relationships development manager at The Christie Charity, said.

This advertisement opportunity will build awareness of the charity and the work that it does. In addition, John Sutch Cranes is urging its customers to also make a donation to support the charity.

“Almost everyone is touched by cancer in some way and Christies is close to the heart of many of our staff at John Sutch Cranes. Like many charities, its usual income has been affected over the last year and we want to give a little back,” Parry said.

Fittingly, the new GMK5200-1 all-terrain crane’s first job was at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, with customer Clarke Energy also making a donation to The Christie Charity. The crane was tasked with removing a CHP (combined heat and power) generator. Manitowoc Cranes

“The uptake so far has been fantastic and we have lots of bookings for the crane. There isn’t a set amount we would like customers to donate but whatever they can contribute will be much appreciated and make a real difference to the lives of people in our community,” Parry concluded.

Information provided by Manitowoc and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.