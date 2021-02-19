ALL Crane Invests in 21 Liebherr All-Terrain Mobile Cranes in 2021

As work within the construction industry grows, there is a continuous demand for all-terrain cranes. ALL Cranes recognizes this need with the purchase of 21 new Liebherr all-terrain cranes. The purchase consists of the LTM 1120-4.1 (4), LTM 1130-5.1 (4), LTM 1230-5.1 (4), LTM 1160-5.2 (3), LTM 1450-8.1 (3), LTM 1110-5.1 (1), LTM 1150-5.3 (1), and a LTM 1650-8.1 (1).

The large purchase will be relocated to ALL Crane’s three-dozen branches nationwide throughout the remainder of the 2021-year span. Most of the cranes will be delivered to ALL Crane during the third and fourth quarter.

“Ongoing growth in road and bridge and general infrastructure engineering and construction are huge, as are expectations for the wind market,” said Michael L. Liptak, CEO, and president of ALL Crane. “These are drivers of the continued demand for ATs.

“This purchase also has a lot of cranes with longer booms, which give our customers added flexibility for commercial construction. We’re also fortifying our fleet to support growth in new construction and expansion in manufacturing and industrial buildings.”

In addition, the new crane purchase package includes various models that conform to road limits in the company's major markets, while suppling new technology and performance that tailors to ALL Crane’s range of locations.

The 135-ton LTM 1120-4.1 four-axle all-terrain crane has a 217-foot telescopic boom with a 19,800 pound lifting capacity, while the boom is fully raised. It features lattice extensions that enable hook heights of up to 308 feet and radii of up to 210 feet, as well as a 6.6-foot erection jib and a 449-bhp Liebherr six-cylinder, Tier 4 diesel engine.

LTM 1130-5.1

The 5-axle LTM 1130-5.1 features a long, variable boom system with a maximum load capacity of 130 tons. The all-terrain crane includes a four kilowatt 4-Zylinder-Diesel engine and a telescopic boom that reaches 12.7 to 60 meters in length.

The LTM 1230- 5.1 is comprised of 243.2 feet of main boom and a 180-foot radius. The five-axle crane features a structural steel design and a 275-ton lifting capacity.

The 190-ton LTM 1160-5.2 mobile crane is mounted on a five-axle chassis. It has a single six-cylinder, Tier 4 Final diesel engine with a mechanical shaft, a six-part 203-foot-long telescopic boom and a 40- to 118-foot folding jib with an additional telescopic boom that enable hoist heights of up to 305 feet.

LTM 1450-8.1

The eight-axle, 85-meter telescopic LTM 1450-8.1 all-terrain crane provides a 450-ton maximum load capacity, a Liebherr 8-Zylinder-Diesel engine and a 134 ton total ballast.

LTM 11105.1

The five-axle LTM 1110-5.1 all-terrain crane features a 110-ton capacity and a 60-meter boom with a maximum hoist height of 91 meters.

LTM 1150-5.3

The LTM 1150-5.3, known as ‘the jewel for any fleet,’ can carry 9 tons of ballast with an axle load of 12 tons. It features Hill-Start Aid, and ECOmode and ECOdrive which reduces fuel consumption by 10 percent. The all-terrain crane has a maximum load capacity of 150 tons and a maximum hoist height of 92 meters. It offers a 10 percent longer telescopic boom and 15 percent higher capacity than its predecessor, the LTM 1130-5.1.

The eight-axle Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1 mobile crane features rear supports which connect using quick-release couplings, a wide range of transport weights and a 770-ton capacity.