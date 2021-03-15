Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 Joins All Family Fleet

The Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane became ALL Family of Companies’ (ALL) newest purchase of 2021. This purchase is in addition to the previously purchased 21 Liebherr cranes.

The new addition, the LR 1800, is a high-tech heavyweight crawler crane that features an 880-ton capacity, a 663-foot hoist height and a 498-foot maximum radius.

“This purchase demonstrates ALL’s continued commitment to making sure our customers have every tool available to them to get their jobs done affordably and on schedule, no matter where they are or what market they’re serving,” said ALL Crawler Crane Division Manager Rick Mikut.

READ MORE: ALL Crane Invests in 21 Liebherr All-Terrain Mobile Cranes in 2021

Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 additional features

V-frame derrick, a hydraulically adjustable folding frame with a ballast radius of 46 to 75 feet

Less than a 10-foot transport width

Maximum transport weight of 50 tons

Lattice sections with three dimensions which can be telescoped into each other for transport

2.4-meter track pads

LICCON 2 onboard software package

The LR 1800 delivers maximum flexibility compared to the standard rigid system for large ballast radii, and maneuverability as well as it simplifies the use of the derrick to save valuable time on a job site.

WATCH VIDEO: LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane

The Liebherr crane has the ability to work in a range of markets, including bridge work, industrial projects, power and processing plants, and wind energy.

“The size of windmills continues to grow,” said Mikut. “Because it can easily reach some of the newer 90-meter to 110-meter windmill heights, wind will be an important market for this machine.”

ALL anticipates the delivery of the LR 1800 in May of 2021.

Information provided by ALL Family of Companies and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.