As consumers, the equipment industry is constantly trying to find the latest equipment, technology and expertise to complete projects effectively and efficiently, with limited downtime. The Tadano Group has recognized this need and created an initiative that combines all three under one roof for its global customers.

Instead of focusing on quarter-to-quarter goals, the company set out to create long-standing progress in the industry. The Tadano Group aims to supply innovative, competitive lifting solutions to their consumers globally under one united brand.

The brand will replace the Tadano Faun and Demag AC all terrain crane brands, the Demag CC lattice boom crawler crane and the Tadano Mantis telescopic boom crawler crane brands. This rebranding approach will be finalized with the introduction of a new all terrain crane from the Zweibrüecken and Lauf production sites.

This unification helps the company better leverage synergies, maximize economies of scales and offer costumers a full line of lifting equipment.

In addition, earlier this year, the Tadano Group named Toshiaki Ujiie as President to unite the company in innovation, while creating products that benefit society.

“We continue to transform the Tadano Group to more efficiently bring together the best equipment, technologies and support structure, so we are more competitive and can better contribute to our customers’ success,” said Toshiaki Ujiie. “Our current strategic initiatives allow us to improve innovation and significantly increase the number of new crane models introduced to the market over the next four years.”

Read More: New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation

Tadano strategizes for the future

The strategic choices that Tadano is implementing today is in correspondence with their long-standing goals for the future.

In America, the Tadano Group has created the Pan-American Operations, which streamlines all commercial activities under this structure to increase efficiency. While this operation is being implemented, the Tadano Mantis Corporation will continue to be an engineering and manufacturing center of excellence.

It will head all commercial activities for the Tadano Group in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, including the telescopic boom crawler crane line-up.

In order to keep up with the global demand, Tadano will also expand its production to factories located in the U.S., with a new European model contributing to the portfolio.

Additional global strategies:

Goal of maximizing organizational realignment, process efficiency improvements and product portfolio modernization and optimization across the companies European lines.

Restructuring the Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag lines.

Reintroducing Japan-made rough terrain cranes to consumers in the European market.

In Japan, Tadano is expanding all terrain and lattice boom crawler cranes sales, which are manufactured at the German Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag factories.

Information provided by Tadano Ltd. and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.