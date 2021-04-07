Tadano Group Improves Global Presence

The Tadano Group aims to serve its global customers by implementing an initiative to combine leading equipment, technology and expertise in one location — under the Tadano name.

April 7, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Tadano America Corp.
Toshiaki Ujiie
Tadano Group
Tadano 11080557

As consumers, the equipment industry is constantly trying to find the latest equipment, technology and expertise to complete projects effectively and efficiently, with limited downtime. The Tadano Group has recognized this need and created an initiative that combines all three under one roof for its global customers.

Instead of focusing on quarter-to-quarter goals, the company set out to create long-standing progress in the industry. The Tadano Group aims to supply innovative, competitive lifting solutions to their consumers globally under one united brand.

The brand will replace the Tadano Faun and Demag AC all terrain crane brands, the Demag CC lattice boom crawler crane and the Tadano Mantis telescopic boom crawler crane brands. This rebranding approach will be finalized with the introduction of a new all terrain crane from the Zweibrüecken and Lauf production sites.

This unification helps the company better leverage synergies, maximize economies of scales and offer costumers a full line of lifting equipment.

In addition, earlier this year, the Tadano Group named Toshiaki Ujiie as President to unite the company in innovation, while creating products that benefit society.

“We continue to transform the Tadano Group to more efficiently bring together the best equipment, technologies and support structure, so we are more competitive and can better contribute to our customers’ success,” said Toshiaki Ujiie. “Our current strategic initiatives allow us to improve innovation and significantly increase the number of new crane models introduced to the market over the next four years.”

Read More: New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation

Tadano strategizes for the future

The strategic choices that Tadano is implementing today is in correspondence with their long-standing goals for the future.

In America, the Tadano Group has created the Pan-American Operations, which streamlines all commercial activities under this structure to increase efficiency. While this operation is being implemented, the Tadano Mantis Corporation will continue to be an engineering and manufacturing center of excellence.

It will head all commercial activities for the Tadano Group in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, including the telescopic boom crawler crane line-up.

In order to keep up with the global demand, Tadano will also expand its production to factories located in the U.S., with a new European model contributing to the portfolio.

Additional global strategies:

  • Goal of maximizing organizational realignment, process efficiency improvements and product portfolio modernization and optimization across the companies European lines.
  • Restructuring the Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag lines.
  • Reintroducing Japan-made rough terrain cranes to consumers in the European market.
  • In Japan, Tadano is expanding all terrain and lattice boom crawler cranes sales, which are manufactured at the German Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag factories.

Information provided by Tadano Ltd. and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Related
About04
New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation
February 24, 2021
The Group’s total lifting equipment line now includes more than 80 models, including rough-terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, truck cranes and more. Shown is the Demag AC 220-5.
Tadano Lift Equipment Portfolio Grows to 80+ Models with Demag Acquisition
August 1, 2019
Demag Ac 100 4 L
Terex Sale of Demag to Tadano Begins Streamlining Lifting Product Lines
February 25, 2019
Tadano 11080557
Tadano America Corp.
August 8, 2013
Recommended
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
YellowBird Delivers On-call Health and Safety Pros to Construction Sites
Hear how this Uber-like digital platform matches qualified environmental health and safety professionals seeking employment with construction companies seeking safety expertise for their jobsites - only for however long they're needed.
April 7, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
Latest
Screenshot 2021 03 18 130401
Link-Belt Announces Top Five Distributors for 2020
Link-Belt announces the top five distributors for 2020 based on overall performance in the marketing and sales of Link-Belt cranes.
March 18, 2021
Gr1300 Xl4 006
Tadano GR-1300XL-4 Rough Terrain Crane
Tadano announces the new GR-1300XL-4 rough terrain crane for the North American market, featuring a 290 horsepower Cummins B6.7 engine, Tadano Smart Chart, and a six-section boom with an extended reach of 183.7 feet.
March 15, 2021
191025 Urw Rendering@2x Small
25 Liebherr Tower Cranes Help Create a Cosmopolitan District
Züblin tasked 25 Liebherr top-slewing tower cranes to help construct the Überseequartier district in Hamburg — a part of the HafenCity urban development project.
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
Crane Industry Services prepares crane operators by providing a CIS study guide, interactive classroom exercises and hands-on practice time on CM-Lab simulators — preparing operators for the NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Certification.
March 10, 2021
Andrew Soper, Product Manager, Telescopic Trucks and All-Terrain Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager
After seven years at Link-Belt Cranes, Andrew Soper accepted the position to become the new product manager of telescopic trucks and all-terrain cranes, effective March 5, 2021.
March 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 179035673
Global Mobile Crane Market Anticipates Long Journey to Recovery, Despite Positive Outlook
Recovery in construction, shipping, and oil and gas will be key elements to increasing mobile crane sales in 2021 — leading to uncertainty on crane sales, though the long-term outlook is positive.
March 10, 2021
Dee26049 F089 4486 A1e4 C2f1766b2fb1
Restoration is ‘Live at the Roxy’ Theatre, an Iconic Edmonton Landmark
The 1938 Roxy Theatre, which burnt down in 2015, is undertaking a renovation that is set to be completed by November of 2021— a project assisted by Mammoet.
March 5, 2021
2021 02 10 Mc Hard Pr 02
Bigge's New Location is the Largest Crane Maintenance Facility in Gulf Coast History
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. opens a 160,000-square-foot crane maintenance facility in Houston, Texas, marking its position as the largest crane maintenance facility in the gulf.
March 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 243370693 (1)
Manitex International Achieves the Highest Consolidated Backlog in Three Years
Manitex International, Inc. reported a backlog that has surpassed $80 million as of January 31, 2021, driven by the consistent increase in the PM Group's articulated crane and aerial product orders.
March 1, 2021
F a wilhelm Adds Two Grove Grt655 Ls To Support Its Expanding Operations And Increasingly Complex Workloads 01
Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects
Two Manitowoc Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes were put into action immediately after the machines joined F.A. Wilhelm’s crane fleet in late January — showcasing its ability to fast track projects.
March 1, 2021
Fiber Tech Super Duty Pad
FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads
DICA introduces the FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads, featuring crush ratings of up to 600 psi, 13 layers of quad axial continuous glass fibers and vinyl ester resin, and one inch thick FiberTech Pads.
February 24, 2021
About04
New Tadano President Toshiaki Ujiie Aims to Unite Company in Innovation
Tadano Ltd. announces that Toshiaki Ujiie will become the new president, CEO, and representative director to further the company's values of creating products that benefit society and contributing to the world’s development.
February 24, 2021
Tackle jobsite dynamics with Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks
Sponsored
Tackle jobsite dynamics with Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks
Today's evolving jobsite needs call for smaller, more efficient trucks. Read more about Sage Oil Vac mobile lube trucks and what makes the Class 5 model, which does not require a CDL license, a good fit for most contractors.
April 6, 2021
Liebherr All Terrain Crane 2 16 21
ALL Crane Invests in 21 Liebherr All-Terrain Mobile Cranes in 2021
[Contains Crane Specs] All Crane expands its mobile all-terrain fleet with 21 new Liebherr cranes — purchased for work in road, bridge and general infrastructure engineering, as well as the construction and wind market.
February 19, 2021
New Grove Gmk5180 1 Crane Deployed For Modernization Works At Polish Oil Refinery(4)
Grove GMK5180-1 All-Terrain Crane Applied to Refinery Jobsite for Compact Design
LOTOS Serwis selected the Manitowoc Grove GMK5180-1 all-terrain crane for a constricted refinery jobsite due to the machine's strong lifting capabilities and compact size.
February 18, 2021
Fcc Nbis Overallpartnership Fb 1200x630 1
FCC and NBIS Ensure Crane Risk Management Through Technology
Fleet Cost & Care partners with NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. to establish the role technology plays in safety throughout the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries.
February 17, 2021
Liebherr Lr1700 1 0 300dpi
Liebherr LR 1700-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr introduces the new 700 ton LR 1700-1.0 crawler crane, which features a crawler crane length of 11.35 meters, a maximum main boom length of 165 meters, a six cylinder diesel engine and the LICCON2 control system.
February 15, 2021
Effer 1000 1
Hiab Effer 1000
Hiab launches the EFFER 1000, featuring a nine section boom structure, six JIB extensions, a V10-Force decagonal boom shape and various other features.
February 10, 2021
Gary
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Gary Lane as North American Sales Manager
Link-Belt Cranes announces that Gary Lane will become the new manager of North American Sales effective Feb. 1, 2021, due to his strong background with crane distribution and end-users.
February 10, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 02 090851
Alta Equipment Company Becomes a Tadano Authorized Dealer
Alta Equipment Company, an industry leader in construction equipment, is now an authorized distributor of Tadano all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, and Demag all-terrain cranes and Tadano-Mantis telescopic boom crawler cranes in Indiana and Illinois.
February 2, 2021
Sage Construction Delivers Time Money And Labor Savings On Recent Home Build With Potain Igo Ma 21 02
Potain Self- Erecting Tower Crane Completes Sage Construction Home Build
Sage Construction utilizes Manitowoc’s Potain self-erecting tower crane, the Potain Igo MA 21, for a log home construction project in western Idaho — saving costs, time and labor.
February 1, 2021
Ac 80 4 Full Res 19
Demag AC 80-4 All Terrain Crane
Tadano introduces the Demag AC 80-4, an all-terrain crane with the ability to travel on the road with a counterweight of 10.3 tons, a Mercedes-Benz engine and transmission, a 60 meter main boom and various other features.
January 28, 2021
Left to Right: Philippe Cohet, Uperio Group; Peter Jehle & Stephen Jehle, P&J Arcomet
Uperio Group Announces P&J Arcomet LLC Purchase
Uperio Group purchased P&J Arcomet LLC, a major player in the North American tower crane rental and services market, to fully consolidate the business in North America and leverage the company’s reputation for quality.
January 28, 2021
Wiesbauer Strengthens Fleet With New Grove Gmk5150 L All Terrain Crane(1)
Manitowoc Secures Another Wiesbauer Purchase Based on Past Crane Performance
Wiesbauer expands crane fleet with the purchase of the new Grove GMK5150L all-terrain crane after previous experience with Manitowoc crane’s operation and strong price-performance ratio.
January 28, 2021