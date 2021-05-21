Tadano ATF 400G-6 All-Terrain Crane Helps Cunzolo Win Bids

Fleet expansion improved Cunzolo’s overall lifting capacity with the ATF 400G-6 all-terrain crane. Previously, the Brazilian crane service’s lifting capacity only reached 242.5 tons. Now with the new Tadano all-terrain crane, the company currently holds a maximum individual lifting capacity of 450 tons — a new milestone for the company.

Acquiring the new all-terrain crane is allowing Cunzolo to branch into additional areas of business including cargo, handling, as well as industrial and transportation projects. In addition, the company has become more competitive in winning bids against competitors.

Cunzolo is now in possession of 15 Tadano cranes, giving the company an additional edge. This is due to the company’s ability to complete complex lifting project with large loads and long reaches.

“With the new Tadano ATF 400G-6, we’ll now be able to also meet the needs of customers who would have happily asked for a crane of this capacity class earlier on,” said General Director Marcos Cunzolo. “Needless to say, we’ll also be able to win over potential customers that originally never contacted us because we were missing a crane of this size in our fleet. Thanks to the ATF 400G-6, we’ll now be able to add a whole series of lifts to our range of available services.”

The expansion is a business decision for Cunzolo, as the company purchased an additional ten trucks to transport the boom, accessories and the counterweight of 304,235 pounds.

Tadano ATF 400G-6 Crane Features:

450 US Ton Crane

Five piece all-terrain crane

Telescopic boom length: 197 feet

Fixed jib length: 162.4 feet

Additional Accessories include:

Luffing jib length: 257.5 feet

“Power System” boom suspension system

The 'Power System' boom suspension system

The boom suspension system equipped on the ATF 400G-6 allows the crane to safely execute complex lifts, heavy loads and high heights with impressive outcomes. The boom suspension system can be partnered with an assortment of possible jib configurations and the available 257.5-foot luffing jib to complete a wide variety of assignments.

Information supplied by Tadano America Corporation and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.