Liebherr Tower Cranes Bring New Opportunity for Hüffermann

Hüffermann Krandienst GmbH purchases 70 tower cranes from Liebherr, including the L1-32 and assorted K series cranes, and the 370 EC-B 12 Fibre — marking only the beginning for Hüffermann.

July 2, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Liebherr USA, Co.
On the day of the symbolic handover, Christoph Rieß (Hüffermann), Alexander Beck (Liebherr in Biberach), Daniel Janssen (Hüffermann), Stefan Westermann (Liebherr in Dortmund) and Rupert Wieser (Liebherr in Biberach).
On the day of the symbolic handover, Christoph Rieß (Hüffermann), Alexander Beck (Liebherr in Biberach), Daniel Janssen (Hüffermann), Stefan Westermann (Liebherr in Dortmund) and Rupert Wieser (Liebherr in Biberach).
Liebherr Logo 10602014

Hüffermann Krandienst GmbH began with the company’s next big step — a completely new rental fleet of tower cranes. To solidify and recognize the purchase from Liebherr, a symbolic handover took place during the visit to the Liebherr production facility in Biberach.

The purchase consisted of 70 tower cranes, including the L1-32 and assorted K series cranes and the 370 EC-B 12 Fibre. This is just the first step for Hüffermann, whom plans to purchase more tower cranes in the following year of 2022.

Daniel Janssen, Managing Director at Hüffermann Krandienst GmbH, said, “We have always been more than satisfied and already know that we’ll be upping the order to 250 cranes."

Currently, the first cranes are in service with the other cranes in the fleet scheduled to be ready to work by the end of the year.

Information provided by Liebherr and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Companies in this article
Liebherr USA, Co.
Related
Unusual assembly: The L1-24 is erected on the backfill of a historic rampart wall on the island of Mainau.
Liebherr L1-24 Ensures Safety on Mainau Island
June 17, 2021
191025 Urw Rendering@2x Small
25 Liebherr Tower Cranes Help Create a Cosmopolitan District
March 15, 2021
[Video] 58 Liebherr Tower Cranes Aid Construction of the World's Largest Airport in Istanbul
[Video] 58 Liebherr Tower Cranes Aid Construction of the World's Largest Airport in Istanbul
October 26, 2016
Liebherr Logo 10602014
Liebherr USA, Co.
November 1, 2013
Recommended
Ipaf Global Safety Report Cover Mockup
IPAF Global Safety Report Highlights Need for Near-miss Data
The latest IPAF Global Safety Report analyses the main causes of serious injuries and fatalities occurring when using powered access machines in the period 2016-2020, and highlights the need to gather more near-miss data from across the industry.
June 29, 2021
Cu 07012021
The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Why the most-read construction stories include: 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance , increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Manitowoc 31000 Lattice Boom Crawler Crane
Manitowoc 31000 Lattice Boom Crawler Crane
Manitowoc designs the 31000 lattice boom crawler crane, featuring four trunnion-mounted crawlers, dual 600 hp Cummins engine, EPIC controls with CAN-bus technology and a Variable Position Counterweight system.
June 16, 2021
5 F8 Bfaca D398 4 Fc7 A3 C1 C8 C0 Eac1 E337
Demag AC 45 City Crane Exceeds Expectations
In 2019, Steel Giraffe LLC. expanded its fleet with a new Demag AC 45 City crane. Ten thousand miles later, Stephan Kelly, owner of Steel Giraffe, reflected on completed projects with exceeded expectations.
June 11, 2021
Adobe Stock 215646990
Wind Turbines Fuel Construction Crane Growth
The U.S., following government initiatives, focuses on renewable energy, deviating from the use of fossil fuels. As alternative energy continues to grow — with wind turbine erection leading the pack — cranes continue to be an essential factor.
June 11, 2021
TCC-550 features a full-power 36.5 to 115 feet, four-section boom.
Link-Belt Cranes Announces New TCC-550 Telescopic Crawler Crane
Link-Belt announces production of a new 55-ton telescopic crawler crane, the TCC-550 — following its predecessors, the TCC-500 and TCC-450.
June 11, 2021
Maintainer Acc Thumbnail
Maintainer Advanced Crane Control 2.2
Enhanced system for Maintainer service truck cranes includes automatic stability zone charts, rotate stow assist and body collision prevention.
June 9, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
July 1, 2021
Adobe Stock 318312387
Iron Workers Set the Standard for Safety
Iron Workers, representing 130,000 ironworkers in North America, is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies for its Rigger and Signal Person Qualification — setting the standard for safety.
May 26, 2021
From left to right: Ronnie Wagstaff, Jacob Neilson, Kevin Wagstaff, Judd Wagstaff, Whitney Tucker, Jan Bronson, and Earl Bronson. Not pictured: Jim Wagstaff, Ron Wagstaff and James Wagstaff.
It All Began with One Small Crane, Now Wagstaff Acquires Bronson
Wagstaff Crane expands with the purchase of Potain Self-Erecting Tower Crane Dealership, Bronson Crane — merging complimentary product lines.
May 26, 2021
View of the new CHKD Mental Healthcare facility jobsite scheduled to open in 2022.
Liebherr Crawler Crane Builds New Parking Garage for Children’s Hospital
Structural Unlimited, LLC. deploys a Liebherr Crawler Crane, the LR 1300.1 SX, to build a parking garage for the new Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter's mental healthcare facility.
May 25, 2021
All-Terrain Tadano ATF 70G-4
Spring Brings Sales for Select Crane Sales
Select Crane Sales completes two transactions, delivering a 2021 Tadano ATF 70G-4 to the Northeast and a 2013 National NBT50 to the Midwest.
May 21, 2021
All Crane Adds Five Manitowoc Crawlers Pr Image 4 15 21
ALL Crane Invests in Increasing Service Among Targeted Customer Markets
ALL Crane purchases five additional Manitowoc crawler cranes, the 14000 series 3 and MLC300 VPC series 3 models — adding additional options to customers, flexibility to customize equipment based on application, and safer performance.
May 21, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
July 1, 2021
Adobe Stock 327368903
Partnership Offers Educational Courses on Ground Condition for Mobile Cranes
DICA and Industrial Training International collaborate to provide educational content focused on ground conditions and preparation when utilizing mobile cranes — providing a foundation to successful crane operations.
May 21, 2021
Raul Ureña
Link-Belt Cranes Names Raul Ureña DSR for Southeastern United States
Link-Belt Cranes appoints new district service representative, Raul Ureña, for Southeastern U.S., bringing a high level of customer service to the region.
May 21, 2021
Heavy Equipment Colleges Of America Chooses Manitowoc Cranes To Educate The Next Generation Of Crane Operators 1
Heavy Equipment Colleges of America Educates the Next Generation of Operators
Heavy Equipment Colleges of America reaches out to prospective students to fill the shortage of skilled trade workers. The initiative aims to bring awareness to the high-tech roles, using Manitowoc cranes in the process.
May 21, 2021
Manitowoc2 5b154e0298c88
Manitowoc MLC100-1
Manitowoc offers the MLC100-1, a competitive offering in the 110-ton crawler crane market, featuring a 300 hp Tier 4 Final engine, a 200-foot main boom, a wide body cab and the Crane Control System which allows for interchangeability of components.
May 21, 2021
From left to right: Marcos Cunzolo (General Director, Cunzolo), Anilton Leite (Sales Manager, Tadano Brazil), Rodolfo Cunzolo (President, Cunzolo), Masatoshi Hirano (President, Tadano Brazil), and Renata Cunzolo (Financial Director, Cunzolo).
Tadano ATF 400G-6 All-Terrain Crane Helps Cunzolo Win Bids
Cunzolo acquires Tadano ATF 400G-6 all-terrain crane, featuring a 197-foot telescopic boom, a 162.4-foot fixed jib and the 'Power System' boom suspension system.
May 21, 2021
Tcc 1400 Derr Isbell 001
Link Belt TCC-1400 Crane Aids in 16-Story Project
Derr and Isbell Construction LLC. receives contract for a 16-story project in a historic downtown Dallas neighborhood for its positive reputation in structural steel and precast projects — utilizing a Link Belt crane, a TCC-1400, to complete the project.
May 14, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471 (1)
Avoiding Struck-By Incidents, Hosted by CPWR
As a part of the second annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Struck-By Incidents, the Center for Construction Research and Training conducts a Struck-By Webinar series to spread awareness on how to prevent accidents — best practices included.
May 14, 2021
Hinkley 4
52 Cranes Build Hinkley Point C, Creating Low-Carbon Electricity for Six Million Homes
AMCS Technologies provide zoning and anti-collision systems for the 52 tower cranes deployed at the Hinkley Point C construction site — a project supplying low-carbon electricity for six million homes and creating thousands of jobs in the UK.
April 23, 2021
ESTA Award of Excellence 2021: ‘Innovation End User’
Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Wins Award for Capacity, Versatility and Reach
The European Association of Abnormal Road Transport and Mobile Cranes announces the winners of the 2021 Awards of Excellence during a virtual ceremony — commemorating Mammoet for three awards.
April 23, 2021
Adobe Stock 59228443
What Should a Crane Operator Watch Out for at a Jobsite?
A list of seven factors a crane operator should look for prior to and while operating a crane at the jobsite, providing safety to the operators, site workers, equipment and project area.
April 22, 2021
The Kobelco SK270SR is one of the excavator models which will use a Yanmar engine.
Kobelco Forms Engine Supply Agreements to Enable Restart of U.S. Excavator Production
Yanmar and Isuzu will provide engines for some Kobelco excavators and cranes produced in North America, enabling the restart of U.S. production.
April 20, 2021
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance , increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
July 1, 2021