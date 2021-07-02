Liebherr Tower Cranes Bring New Opportunity for Hüffermann

On the day of the symbolic handover, Christoph Rieß (Hüffermann), Alexander Beck (Liebherr in Biberach), Daniel Janssen (Hüffermann), Stefan Westermann (Liebherr in Dortmund) and Rupert Wieser (Liebherr in Biberach).

Hüffermann Krandienst GmbH began with the company’s next big step — a completely new rental fleet of tower cranes. To solidify and recognize the purchase from Liebherr, a symbolic handover took place during the visit to the Liebherr production facility in Biberach.

The purchase consisted of 70 tower cranes, including the L1-32 and assorted K series cranes and the 370 EC-B 12 Fibre. This is just the first step for Hüffermann, whom plans to purchase more tower cranes in the following year of 2022.

Daniel Janssen, Managing Director at Hüffermann Krandienst GmbH, said, “We have always been more than satisfied and already know that we’ll be upping the order to 250 cranes."

Currently, the first cranes are in service with the other cranes in the fleet scheduled to be ready to work by the end of the year.

Information provided by Liebherr and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.