DICA Dives into the Modern World with ECommerce

DICA announces the unveiling of its new eCommerce online portal, designed for customer convenience.

July 2, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
DICA
Adobe Stock 194263796
©vegefox.com - stock.adobe
Dica Logo

As technology becomes a prevalent part of the modern world, companies like DICA are pushed to utilize those enhanced technologies for convenience, accessibility and efficiency. DICA takes the next step in front of others by creating an online eCommerce portal for purchasing products.

The online portal currently features SafetyTech Outrigger Pads, ProStack Cribbing, LiftGuard Sling Protectors, AlturnaMATS and VersaMATS Ground Protection Mats, Checkers Wheel Chocks and TrainSmart Pole Barriers.

However, DICA still recommends speaking with one of the Fitting Consultants to ensure accurate outrigger pad and crane pad selection.

"The right combination of shear strength, compression strength, and rigidity are required to effectively support and distribute the imposed loads and pressures," said Kris Koberg, CEO. "Our fitting process begins with an accurate understanding of the equipment loads and pressures and our customer's needs and objectives.

“With this information, DICA Fitting Consultants can recommend the appropriate outrigger pad and crane pad options to meet and exceed customer objectives."

Information provided by DICA and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Companies in this article
DICA
May 21, 2021
