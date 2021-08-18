DICA recently closed a historic sale in Antarctica to the United States Antarctic Program (USAP). With this purchase, DICA’s Outrigger Pads and Crane Pads are now in use on all seven continents and in more than 50 countries around the world.

USAP—which supports the Antarctic Treaty, a conservation effort to protect native plants, animals and their habitats—purchased a set of SafetyTech Outrigger Pads. The purchase was made at the recommendation of a crane operator who had previous experience using the SafetyTech Outrigger Pads. which are approved for use in temperatures down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Antarctic ground conditions in the area where these are intended to be used consist primarily of volcanic rock or solid ice," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA. "SafetyTech Outrigger Pads have unbreakable strength, industrial grade safety texturing, and deliver reliable performance in demanding and unpredictable environments, making them perfect for USAP’s needs."

USAP’s SafetyTech Outrigger Pads shipped from Iowa in April and will arrive in Antarctica for the 2021/2022 season.