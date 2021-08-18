DICA Outrigger and Crane Pads Go Global

The United States Antarctic Program purchases DICA's SafetyTech Outrigger Pads, approved for temperatures reaching down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The company's products are now used in all seven continents and in more than 50 countries.

August 18, 2021
DICA
DICA DR36-2 SafetyTech Outrigger Pad
DICA DR36-2 SafetyTech Outrigger Pad
DICA
Dica Logo

DICA recently closed a historic sale in Antarctica to the United States Antarctic Program (USAP). With this purchase, DICA’s Outrigger Pads and Crane Pads are now in use on all seven continents and in more than 50 countries around the world.

USAP—which supports the Antarctic Treaty, a conservation effort to protect native plants, animals and their habitats—purchased a set of SafetyTech Outrigger Pads. The purchase was made at the recommendation of a crane operator who had previous experience using the SafetyTech Outrigger Pads. which are approved for use in temperatures down to negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Antarctic ground conditions in the area where these are intended to be used consist primarily of volcanic rock or solid ice," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA. "SafetyTech Outrigger Pads have unbreakable strength, industrial grade safety texturing, and deliver reliable performance in demanding and unpredictable environments, making them perfect for USAP’s needs."

USAP’s SafetyTech Outrigger Pads shipped from Iowa in April and will arrive in Antarctica for the 2021/2022 season.

Companies in this article
DICA
Related
Adobe Stock 194263796
DICA Dives into the Modern World with ECommerce
July 2, 2021
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
December 18, 2020
Following a FIT analysis, Connelly chose DICA’s FiberMax 8-ft. by 5-ft. by 10-in. crane pads based on load distribution performance and transportation savings.
DICA FiberMax Crane Pads Saves Michigan Contractor Money, Time
August 6, 2020
Dica Hero Shot 11 19 13
DICA Debuting New Cribbing and Pad Products at ICUEE 2019
September 20, 2019
Recommended
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Quick Wins for Contractors
What are the advantages to partnering with a dealer versus doing it yourself?
August 18, 2021
The new Ditch Witch HX30G vacuum excavator delivers high-profile power in a low-profile package.
The Utility Expo Comes Back Stronger with More Space and More Product Innovations
The biennial event in Louisville, KY, features more space for overhead and underground utility equipment, and exhibitors are taking advantage with a broad mix of new product launches.
August 17, 2021
The contractor’s 15-minute guide to business profitability.
Sponsored
The contractor’s 15-minute guide to business profitability.
Brad Humphrey and the team discuss all things related to the jobsite and running a successful business. Tune in for a new episode every other Wednesday.
August 1, 2021
Latest
X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine’s location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
Pettibone X-Command Telematics
Pettibone Traverse Lift launched the X-Command Telematics for telehandlers, featuring real-time access to machine data such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
August 5, 2021
Kai Friedrich will assume the role of managing director of Liebherr USA, Co. on August 1, 2021.
Liebherr USA Names Kai Friedrich as New Managing Director
Friedrich, who has been with the Liebherr Group for 17 years, will officially assume his new role on August 1.
August 3, 2021
John Sutch Cranes Raises Awareness And Funds For The Christie Cancer Charity With Specially Wrapped Grove Gmk5200 1 01
John Sutch Cranes Pledges a Percentage of Rental Income to The Christie Cancer Charity
After purchasing its second Manitowoc Grove GMK5200-1, John Sutch Cranes pledges to donate a percentage of the crane's rental income for a three-year period — urging customers to make their own donation to The Christie Charity.
July 26, 2021
Liebherr Minexpo Keyvisual 300dpi
Liebherr’s Latest Innovations Bring Anticipation for MINExpo 2021
Liebherr will showcase its latest innovations at MINExpo 2021, featuring the LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, the D98 diesel engine series, the PR 776 dozer and LiReCon teleoperation system, the T 274 mining truck and three new excavators.
July 26, 2021
Rebecca Havlicek, Marketing Promotion Manager
Link-Belt Cranes Names New Marketing Promotion Manager
Link-Belt Cranes appoints Rebecca Havlicek as the new Manager of Marketing Promotion to oversee all promotion, publicity, trade show, logo standards and more.
July 23, 2021
Adobe Stock 247260977
Manitowoc Enters Agreement to Acquire H&E Crane Business
After strategic planning, Manitowoc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H&E Equipment Services, and is expected to pay approximately $130 million.
July 21, 2021
Chief Marine Group Pic 2
Select Crane Sales Delivers Again
Select Crane Sales completes purchase with Chief Marine Group in Islamorada, Florida — providing a Link-Belt RTC8090 rough terrain crane.
July 16, 2021
Manitowoc launches Grove GHC110 telescoping crawler crane.
Manitowoc Grove GHC110 Telescoping Crawler Crane
Manitowoc launches the new 110 US ton capacity Grove GHC110 telescoping crawler crane featuring a Cummins QSB6.7 Tier 4 Final engine, a five-section main boom and engine noise reduction.
July 16, 2021
Tadano Ac4070 Arbeitszustand Repaint
Tadano AC 4.070(L)-1 All-Terrain Crane
The Tadano Group announces the four-axle AC 4.070(L)-1 all terrain crane, successor to the ATF 70G-4, featuring a multifunctional crane control system; a 171 foot, six-section main boom; and a 456 horsepower Mercedes-Benz OM 470 LA carrier engine.
July 16, 2021
Maxim Crane Works inks 51 crane order to support its expansion strategy.
Maxim Crane Works Expands with 51 Grove Cranes
Maxim Crane Works purchases 51 Grove Cranes from Manitowoc to strengthen the company’s fleet — driven by the results of an extensive market research survey.
July 12, 2021
Adobe Stock 294631695
Terex Cranes Appoints Cheryl Landis as Aftermarket Parts Sales Representative
Terex Cranes names Cheryl Landis the Aftermarket Sales Representative of parts in North America — to enhance the partnership between parts and the aftermarket business with its existing distribution and customer network.
July 6, 2021
Adobe Stock 194263796
DICA Dives into the Modern World with ECommerce
DICA, a family-owned company that specializes in building high performance outrigger pads, crane pads, cribbing blocks and magnetic sling protectors, announces the unveiling of its new eCommerce online portal, designed for customer convenience.
July 2, 2021
On the day of the symbolic handover, Christoph Rieß (Hüffermann), Alexander Beck (Liebherr in Biberach), Daniel Janssen (Hüffermann), Stefan Westermann (Liebherr in Dortmund) and Rupert Wieser (Liebherr in Biberach).
Liebherr Tower Cranes Bring New Opportunity for Hüffermann
Hüffermann Krandienst GmbH purchases 70 tower cranes from Liebherr, including the L1-32 and assorted K series cranes, and the 370 EC-B 12 Fibre — marking only the beginning for Hüffermann.
July 2, 2021
Greg Harrington 2
Preston Rentals Appoints New General Manager
With over 30 years of experience in the construction equipment rental industry, Greg Harrington brings extensive knowledge and expertise across all business capacities from sales, operations, fleet management and finance.
June 21, 2021
Unusual assembly: The L1-24 is erected on the backfill of a historic rampart wall on the island of Mainau.
Liebherr L1-24 Ensures Safety on Mainau Island
A Liebherr L1-24 fast-erecting crane ensures fast rebuild of a collapsed heritage wall, while establishing a solid plan to avoid tourism trade disruption on the island of Mainau.
June 17, 2021
Terex TRT 80US Rough Terrain Crane
Terex TRT 80US Rough-terrain Crane
The new Terex TRT 80US features a 138-foot main boom, the new TEOS Terex Operating System, four steering modes, and ergonomic and customizable-proportional joysticks.
June 16, 2021
Manitowoc 31000 Lattice Boom Crawler Crane
Manitowoc 31000 Lattice Boom Crawler Crane
Manitowoc designs the 31000 lattice boom crawler crane, featuring four trunnion-mounted crawlers, dual 600 hp Cummins engine, EPIC controls with CAN-bus technology and a Variable Position Counterweight system.
June 16, 2021
5 F8 Bfaca D398 4 Fc7 A3 C1 C8 C0 Eac1 E337
Demag AC 45 City Crane Exceeds Expectations
In 2019, Steel Giraffe LLC. expanded its fleet with a new Demag AC 45 City crane. Ten thousand miles later, Stephan Kelly, owner of Steel Giraffe, reflected on completed projects with exceeded expectations.
June 11, 2021
Adobe Stock 215646990
Wind Turbines Fuel Construction Crane Growth
The U.S., following government initiatives, focuses on renewable energy, deviating from the use of fossil fuels. As alternative energy continues to grow — with wind turbine erection leading the pack — cranes continue to be an essential factor.
June 11, 2021
TCC-550 features a full-power 36.5 to 115 feet, four-section boom.
Link-Belt Cranes Announces New TCC-550 Telescopic Crawler Crane
Link-Belt announces production of a new 55-ton telescopic crawler crane, the TCC-550 — following its predecessors, the TCC-500 and TCC-450.
June 11, 2021
Maintainer Acc Thumbnail
Maintainer Advanced Crane Control 2.2
Enhanced system for Maintainer service truck cranes includes automatic stability zone charts, rotate stow assist and body collision prevention.
June 9, 2021
Great job in Denmark: Two Liebherr mobile cranes LTM 1750-9.1 at a wind turbine in Jutland.
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Liebherr’s Annual Turnover
After years of success, the Liebherr Group reports a decline of 12 percent, following impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 27, 2021
Adobe Stock 318312387
Iron Workers Set the Standard for Safety
Iron Workers, representing 130,000 ironworkers in North America, is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies for its Rigger and Signal Person Qualification — setting the standard for safety.
May 26, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021