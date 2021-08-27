DICA Builds Anticipation for The Utility Expo With New Products

DICA will showcase products for utility contractors from its Outrigger and Crane Pad, Ground Protection, Cribbing and Blocking, and Rigging product lines during The Utility Expo.

With only one day away, utility contractors are getting ready for The Utility Expo, which will be held tomorrow, September 28 to September 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

DICA, a company who specializes in building outrigger pads since 1988, is prepared to showcase an arrange of products, including outrigger and crane pads, ground protection, cribbing and blocking, and rigging product lines.

“DICA products help contractors get ready to get to work, and have long been a staple of equipment stocked on utility trucks,” says Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

The company has been creating engineered solutions for improving equipment stability and ergonomic safety, which is why DICA will be highlighting its newest products at the show. Among these products are FiberTech Outrigger Pads, ProStack SlotLock Cribbing Blocks and LiftGuard Sling Protectors.

DICA Outrigger Pads provide unbreakable strength, safe handling and easy setup for use with aerial lifts, digger derricks and mobile cranes.

ProStack Cribbing Blocks are designed to provide height in situations where contractors need to crib up. Slot Lock Cribbing Blocks have a rated capacity of 100,000 pounds, and are suitable for use with aerial devices, digger derricks, concrete pumpers and smaller cranes.

LiftGuard Sling Protectors prevent damage to slings caused by contact with abrasive edges, corners, or protrusions from loads being lifted. They also keep the sling away from other significant contact points during lifting operations.

During The Utility Expo, these products by DICA will be in use at many of the different OEM equipment displays, including Terex, Altec, Dur-A-Lift, Elliott, Hiab, Manitowoc, QMC, Ring Power, Spiradrill and TIME/Versalift equipment.