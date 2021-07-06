Terex Cranes Appoints Cheryl Landis as Aftermarket Parts Sales Representative

Terex Cranes appointed Cheryl Landis as the Aftermarket Parts Sales Representative in North America. Landis will be in charge of enhancing the partnership between the existing distribution and customer network with the parts and aftermarket business.

“Terex Cranes is committed to supporting cranes throughout their lifetime,” said Andreas Ernst, General Manager for Cranes Americas. “In addition to support for our current production cranes, we are also committed to offering parts support for our legacy brand products including American, Bendini, Comedil, Koehring, Lorain, P&H, and Peiner as well as out of production Terex rough terrain cranes and HC crawler cranes.

“Backed by the support of our experienced parts and support team, Cheryl will help us further expand our parts network and provide an additional support link to our customers.”

In addition, Landis will be working to expand the sales in parts for the current crane businesses with experience in heavy equipment and a strong product support background.

Information supplied by Terex Corporation, a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery, and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.