ASV Adds Maxx Outdoor & Equipment to Dealer Network

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, has added Maxx Outdoor & Equipment to its dealer network.

Serving North Texas, the dealer will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders, with several features, including high operator capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency.

The line includes the industry’s most compact track loaders, the RT-40, RT-25 and the recently introduced RT-50, the mid-sized RT-65, RT-75 and VT-70 High Output and the RT-120 Forestry, the industry’s most powerful CTL. Maxx Outdoor & Equipment will also offer ASV’s full line of skid-steer loaders.

“The west side of the Dallas-Fort Worth area is growing rapidly and holds a lot of potential for ASV,” says Clinton Bradley, ASV South Central U.S. sales manager. “The convenient location of Maxx Outdoor & Equipment and their dedication to a positive customer experience makes this company an excellent partner. They represent core values that align with those of ASV, including integrity, quality and customer satisfaction.”

Maxx Outdoor & Equipment is based out of Weatherford, Texas. The company offers new and pre-owned equipment, as well as parts and service. With a primary focus on agriculture, Maxx Outdoor & Equipment supports both recreation and farming operations with a variety of equipment.

“We are excited about this partnership because of ASV’s reputation,” says Max Thompson, Maxx Outdoor & Equipment owner. “Their compact track loaders come in ranges that no one else has — from the smallest to the largest machines. This will help us diversify our equipment into a whole new category and give our customers exactly what they’re looking for.”