John Deere Adds Rubber-Tracks Durability for Compact Track Loaders

New track features include an arched roller path to improve roller path life, enhanced steel cords, and manufacturing improvements to the metal core adhesion process.

December 9, 2020
John Deere
John Deere
John Deere has unveiled improved rubber tracks for its lineup of compact track loaders, providing a more durable solution for customers. The new rubber tracks feature improvements to the construction and design — boosting performance and durability even when navigating challenging terrain and conditions.

“Machine uptime and durability are critical for owners and operators, and we are committed to providing our customers with proven solutions that are designed with their needs in mind,” said Austin Verbeck, aftermarket marketing manager, John Deere. “When updating the rubber tracks for the G-Series compact track loaders, we focused on key areas. From the updated manufacturing processes to the reinforced steel cord, the result is a durable solution that is built to power through any jobsite.”

The new arched roller path helps shed debris and improve roller path life. Additionally, updated steel cords reduce bending stress, while enhancements to the metal core adhesive process further improve durability. Designed with customer needs in mind, these updates ensure quality, performance, and machine uptime.

In addition to the design updates, the rubber tracks warranty on new machines and service parts has been significantly improved. Starting December 2020, the new warranty, available for John Deere compact track loaders and compact excavators, will be applicable for 18 months or 1,500 hours, whichever comes first, and will be based on material defects and workmanship. With the improved parts warranty, John Deere reaffirms its commitment to providing durable and reliable equipment solutions for its customers.

