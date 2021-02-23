Volvo CE Expands Offering With Steelwrist SQ Auto Connect Quick Couplers

Volvo CE offers Steelwrist SQ Auto Connect quick couplers, designed for both crawler and wheeled excavators between 13 and 35 tons — featuring the ability to easily change between tiltrotator, hydraulic powered work tools and mechanical work tools.

February 23, 2021
Steelwrist Inc.
Pr Steelwrist Sq Volvo Ce
Steelwrist

Steelwrist and Volvo CE continue to develop the partnership that started more than a decade ago when Steelwrist became the preferred supplier of true factory mounted tiltrotators and quick couplers on Volvo excavators.

As the demand for fully automatic quick couplers on excavators continues to grow rapidly, Volvo CE is now expanding the offering with Steelwrist SQ Auto Connect quick couplers directly from factory for both crawler and wheeled excavators between 13 and 35 tons. The launch also includes work tool adapters in matching sizes.

With the fully automatic SQ quick couplers operators can efficiently and easily change between tiltrotator, hydraulic powered work tools and mechanical work tools, from the comfort of the cab.

“Thanks to the great cooperation with Steelwrist for many years, we are able to follow the latest technology evolutions on excavator attachments. The key of the success story was the factory preparation and installation, according to the feedback received from our satisfied customers. Because of the commitment from both brands, Volvo CE offers a consistent installation of Steelwrist symmetrical quick couplers (now also with SQ variant) and tiltrotators on a wide range of excavators,” said Christian Berling, Volvo CE product manager for Excavator Attachments.

The facelifted EC250E and EC300E also include the Smart Connect platform which allows for a seamless integration to the Volvo Dig Assist system with the Steelwrist factory mounted tiltrotator. This includes the enhanced safety features and single quick coupler switch for the quick coupler locking system.

The Smart Connect platform has been a project where Steelwrist’s sister company SVAB Hydraulik AB has participated in the development from start. Tool Recognition for work tool management can be added after delivery both to true factory fit- and retrofit installations.

With the Smart Connect platform the Steelwrist tiltrotators can be mounted at dealer sites with a plug and play installation including the single switch safety. This means that the Volvo dealer can reduce delivery time and optimize functionality to near the same level as a true factory mounted installation even if the end customer buys a stock machine in the dealer yard.

“Within Steelwrist we have for a long time worked hard to promote global standards and finally results are starting to be seen. Firstly, with Volvo launching Steelwrist SQ from factory and with Caterpillar’s recent launch of their HCS coupler, it’s a huge thing when two industry leading players almost simultaneously launch products that are compatible with the Open-S standard. Secondly, Volvo CE launching the Smart Connect platform, could be an important step forward towards an open work tool interface for excavators like ISOBUS within the agricultural sector. This would allow for increased smartness and global connectivity for excavator work tools like never before” said Stefan Stockhaus, Steelwrist CEO.

