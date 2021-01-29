Wheel Loaders First to Reflect New John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy

Performance tiers on John Deere construction equipment will be differentiated by varying levels of performance, serviceability, innovation and comfort.

January 29, 2021
Becky Schultz
John Deere
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
John Deere announced the launch of a new strategy designed to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers. The Performance Tiering Strategy will deliver a range of products at three different levels, or tiers, of capability and user experience targeted to various customer applications.

“Every jobsite is unique, and customers want machine solutions that can be personalized to meet their diverse needs, including performance, price and comfort,” said Jason Daly, global director, production systems, technology and marketing, John Deere. “By offering three tiers, customers can move up or down the spectrum to find the right mix of features, performance and innovation for their business and application.”

The strategy will include G tier, P tier and X tier machines. In addition to the attributes and capabilities, customers can distinguish the different level of tiering by the distinct branding and design cues on the machines.

  • X-tier models will offer a “premium edge,” incorporating the company’s most innovative technology and features;
  • P-tier models will include advanced features that deliver enhanced performance, efficiency, comfort and service life in demanding, high-production applications.
  • G-tier models will be practically equipped, economical models with proven capabilities suited for those customers seeking a reliable machine to complete common light- to medium-duty tasks.

John Deere 644 G-tier loaderJohn Deere 644 G-tier loaderThe Performance Tiering Strategy will initially be applied to the John Deere wheel loader lineup.

  • The 444 to 724 P-tier machines include the capabilities and features found on the current L-Series wheel loaders, including a redesigned cab, standard parallel lift Z-Bar loader linkage, high-lift plus option, electrohydraulic controls and dual return-to-dig settings.
  • The 5-metric-ton 644 X-tier is a high-production model featuring E-Drive technology and a diesel-electric drivetrain, along with innovative features that encompass the X tier.
  • The 644 G-tier is the first in the lineup of G-tier wheel loaders. It comes with a new cab designed to boost operator comfort and productivity. Customers can customize the machine through a variety of base-level packages, including axles, tires, ride control, seats, radio and rear chassis work light selections.

Designed and manufactured by John Deere, all tiered machines will include John Deere Connected Support and a five-year subscription to JDLink.

X and P tier machines are currently available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada, and the 644 G machine is available in Canada and other global markets. Other product categories will follow the Performance Tiering Strategy over time.

Information provided by John Deere and edited by Becky Schultz. 

