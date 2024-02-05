FPT's Plans for ARA 2024

FPT Industrial is showcasing their full range of 2.8-to-16-liter Tier 4 Final and Stage V engines for rental companies to use in off-road equipment and power generation applications at the ARA Show. The ARA Show is scheduled for February 19 to 21, 2024 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Engines that will be on display are the F28 Tier 4 Final/Stage V Powerpack, the F36 Tier 4 Final/Stage V Powerpack, the NEF67 Tier 4 Final with ATS Pack, and the C16 Tier 4 Final.

FPT Industrial’s extensive line-up of engines developed specifically for industrial equipment and power generation needs, enables rental companies to simplify into one engine provider, thereby reducing their operational complexity. Most FPT engines allow for single-side access for easy and quick maintenance, while 600-hour service interval maximizes uptime. Used to support microgrids and other cutting technologies with reliable power, customers will see a reduction in complexity in gensets with the possibility to switch from 1,500 to 1,800 rpm (50/60Hz) to meet all customer requirements. And in extreme weather events, we are the reliable and efficient energy source.

"We have been working within North America for a number of years now, developing a new line of engines to fit equipment manufacturers’ specific needs, similar to what we’ve done for CASE and New Holland. We’re here at the ARA Show to bring our innovative power solutions directly to the rental market," states Braden Cammauf, Vice President, North America FPT Industrial Commercial Operations. “We have been working with our customers to provide our high performance engines that meet emission standards, and lead the market in reduced maintenance costs throughout technological innovations. Our Tier 4 Final engines are DPF free, offer 600-hour service maintenance intervals, and provide the power within a compact footprint that makes it easier to install into equipment.”

Technologies Making the Difference

FPT Industrial’s patented, DPF-free HI-eSCR technology for Tier 4 Final compliance meets the most challenging applications, maximizes uptime, and reduces operating costs. For Tier4 Final/Stage V compliance, the most demanding emissions regulations, FPT Industrial offers the HI-eSCR2 after treatment components packed in a compact and fully enclosed structure, providing flexible layout options, and simplifying installation on machines.

Patented electronically controlled exhaust flap maximizes performance at low temperature, low load, avoiding the need for additional load banks. Improved exhaust gas temperature control to speed up SCR light-off in the cold part of emission cycle through an electronically controlled exhaust flap.

FPT Industrial is committed to investing in innovative technology to build a sustainable future. All FPT Industrial Tier 4 Final and Stage V engines are fully compatible with diesel and paraffinic/renewable fuels, such as HVOs. In combination with FPT Industrial’s patented ATS technology, customers get the perfect low-emission and sustainable solution, reducing CO2 impact by up to 90%. With over 20 years’ experience and more than 80,000 units sold globally, FPT industrial is leading the introduction of natural gas and methane technology in on-road and off-road segment applications. We are a leader in driving innovations in new technologies to maximize powertrain efficiency using cleaner fuels. As of October 2022, FPT began producing epowertrains and battery packs used in multiple applications. And with Prinoth, we are field testing a 13-liter hydrogen engine in a snow groomer, as we continue our commitment to building a more sustainable world.

The F28

The FPT portfolio begins with the F28, a modular highly compact engine family that offers the performance of a 3.4L engine in a 2L package, matching the need for performance in a smaller space. The F28 PowerPack delivers best-in-category performance in an extremely compact and pre-validated package, including all key after-treatment components, thus simplifying the overall installation phase. Oil change intervals of 600 hours contribute to further lowering operating costs. It has a modular and multi-fuel design that shares common base components with diesel, natural gas, and scalable hybrid versions. Available for both construction and industrial applications, F28 versatile design makes it ideal for equipment also in the rental industry, such as aerial lifts, telehandlers, pumps, welders, chippers, and trenchers.

Engine Displacement (l): 2.8

Max Power: 55 kW (75hp)

Torque: 375 Nm (276 lb-ft)

The F36

The F36 PowerPack Stage V is a powerful, flexible, and reliable solution for stationary and semi-stationary applications. It is part of FPT Industrial’s comprehensive Power Units offering. The compact ATS pack installed on the engine, including the urea injection system and all required sensors and manifolds, eliminates the need for development of a dedicated exhaust system. A range of options such as alternators, starters, water and air preheating, and different urea tank sizes provide further flexibility for customer installations. Single-side access allows for easy and quick maintenance, while 600-hour service interval

maximizes uptime.

Engine Displacement (l): 3.6

Max Power: 105 kW (141 hp)

Torque: 600 Nm (443 lb-ft)

The N67

Developed to meet the most demanding customer requirements, the N67 is the perfect proof of FPT Industrial’s technological excellence in a compact layout. The maintenance-free ATS Pack is a pre-assembled, pre-wired and pre-validated solution for flexible, fast, and easy installation and labor savings. The 600-hour service interval minimizes downtime and FPT Industrial’s “for life” maintenance-free technology guarantees maximum uptime.

Engine Displacement (l): 6.7

Max Power Off-road: 212 kW (284 hp)

Torque: 1160 Nm (856 lb/ft)

The C16

The Cursor 16 is the flagship of the Cursor range, with 15.9 liters displacement and delivering 18 liters-like performance in a 16 liters package. High torque availability ensures fast load response, maximizing in-field productivity. Awarded the Diesel of the Year at its debut, the Cursor16 has proven a strong, dependable yet compact solution with leading power-toweight ratio (0,5 hp/kg). 2200 bar common rail system, innovative ball-bearing turbocharger, high-resistance cylinder head in compacted graphite iron.