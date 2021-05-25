Bendix Announces 2021 Technical Training Sessions

Air Brake and Advanced Technology Training Courses Will Visit 10 States for In-Person Learning, While Following All Health and Safety Protocols; Virtual Air Brake Training Classes Also Available

May 25, 2021
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC
Bendix Training
Bendix

Building on decades of industry training experience, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) has restarted its long-running training programs for 2021, after the pandemic required postponement of much of the 2020 schedule. Bendix is offering in-person and online training opportunities for fleet technicians, owner-operators, and others to enhance the skills necessary for keeping vehicles on the road and in safe operating condition.

In-person opportunities on the 2021 calendar cover 10 states. They include 10 sessions of Bendix’s three-day Air Brake Training class beginning June 8-10 in Rosemount, MN. And Bendix will hold its two-day in-person Advanced Technology Training program – introduced in 2019 – four times, with two sessions each at Bendix headquarters in Elyria and at the company’s Sparks, Nevada, location. In addition, Bendix is holding three Virtual Training sessions of its three-day Air Brake Training class, with the first being conducted May 25 to 27.

Registration is open for the complete schedule of both courses, shown on the last page of this news release. All in-person training adheres to the latest safety, health, and sanitization protection protocols, as applicable, including social distancing and face masks. All state, local, and company-specific travel restrictions apply.

“Like the industry as a whole, Bendix is working to overcome the challenges of last year, and resuming our technical training sessions to meet the constant need for service training – even in a reduced capacity for now – is an important part of that effort,” says Lance Hansen, Bendix vice president – aftermarket sales, fleet, service, and field operations. “A member of the ASE-certified veteran Bendix Service Engineering Team conducts every class, which will follow all health and safety protocols. In the demanding and fast-changing commercial vehicle landscape, we have our eye firmly on helping to equip teams across the industry with the technical knowledge they require. This is essential as safety components evolve and advance at a rapid pace.”

Hansen continued, “Our training program is part of our larger post-sales support commitment. It’s just one more way we help fleets face the ongoing pressure to maintain overall safety, performance, and uptime as they strive to lower their total cost of ownership – and help address the industry’s continued shortage of qualified, highly skilled technicians.”

Safety Lessons

Bendix’s Air Brake Training course is aimed at both new and experienced technicians, and covers the description, operation, and service elements for the total range of components found within dual air brake systems. Classroom topics include the fundamentals of compressed air; tactics for air system failure mode diagnosis and troubleshooting; and components such as air compressors, valves, foundation drum brakes, and air disc brakes.

Bendix recommends that students complete the Air Brake Training course before taking the Advanced Technology Training class, which covers the operation and troubleshooting of higher-level driver assistance and safety systems, as well as diagnostic software. A must for advanced technicians as more fleets and drivers adopt complex technologies like collision mitigation systems, the Advanced Technology Training sessions will address:

  • Antilock Braking Systems (ABS)
  • AutoVue Lane Departure Warning System from Bendix CVS
  • Bendix ESP Electronic Stability Program
  • Bendix Wingman Advanced – A Collision Mitigation Technology
  • Bendix Wingman Fusion driver assistance systems
  • SafetyDirect system by Bendix CVS
  • SmarTire and SmarTire Trailer-Link TPMS by Bendix CVS

The Advanced Technology Training program includes hands-on, in-depth maintenance instruction for Bendix air disc brakes and electrical diagnostics.

“We cover a lot of ground, in terms of quantity and complexity of the products involved,” Hansen says. “For that reason, we strongly advise each student to complete either the three-day Air Brake Training course or the System Training – Air Brake Training module at brake-school.com before taking the Advanced Technology Training class.”

Per-person enrollment costs are $450 USD for Air Brake Training, $400 USD for Advanced Technology training, and $300 USD for Virtual Training. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis, and class size is limited. Registration may be completed online at www.bendix.com; by phone at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725), option 3; by email at BendixTrainingSchool@hkm.dcgcentral.com; or via fax (216-651-3261). See the full listing of dates and locations below or visit www.bendix.com.

