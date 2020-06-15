Kraft Fluid Systems is North America's First Vanguard Commercial Lithium-ion Battery Distributor

Kraft Fluid Systems became the first ever full-line Vanguard commercial lithium-ion battery authorized distributor in North America. Kraft will sell and service the full product line of lithium-ion batteries designed for battery powered off-highway vehicles.

Vanguard, a division of Briggs & Stratton, manufactures its lithium-ion battery packs in Tucker, GA. Currently Vanguard offers a 5kWh – 48 volt battery, which was introduced in August 2019. Plans to offer 2.5kWh and 10kWh systems are underway. Vanguard’s battery charger works seamlessly with the battery pack to provide a plug & play system.

Vanguard’s innovative commercial batteries and proprietary charging system offer a more robust solution for electric drive vehicles that operate in the harshest conditions. The rugged modular polymer case system design with aluminum roll cage provides drop-tested-proven performance and allows users to utilize batteries in parallel to increase capacity. The company has future plans to offer batteries in series format for higher voltage requirements.

"We believe that electric drives and their components are the future for off-highway commercial vehicles,” said Scott Durand, vice president sales and marketing for Kraft Fluid Sytems. “Much of our OEM customer base has either launched an electric drive vehicle or has plans to. We are positioned nicely to help them design, manufacture, and fulfill on electric drive systems and components for their new vehicles.

The Vanguard battery offers an industry-leading 3-year commercial limited warranty and has been field tested to withstand drops, power washing, dust blasting, vibration, heat, and water submersion which makes it ideal for off-highway commercial vehicle use. All Vanguard battery manufacturing, service, and technical support are located in the U.S.A.

“Kraft’s commitment to electric driven vehicles and its extensive knowledge and expertise of OEM manufacturers that have traditionally relied on hydraulics and gas engines is a valuable advantage in light of the current electrification trend,” said Christine Davison, senior marketing manager, commercial power, Briggs & Stratton. “Our battery systems offer reduced maintenance downtime, lower noise levels, fast recharging, increased productivity and reliable power in a robust package.”

Kraft Fluid Systems’ Electric Drives Division designs, sells, and services a full range of electric drive systems and components from batteries, controls, motors, gears, and wheels for the commercial OEM electric vehicle market.

For more information about Kraft Fluid Systems, visit www.kraftfluid.com

For more information about Vanguard Batteries, visit www.vanguardpower.com

To learn more about Kraft’s Electric Drives division, visit www.kraftfluidsystems.com/electric-drives