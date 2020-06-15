Kraft Fluid Systems is North America's First Vanguard Commercial Lithium-ion Battery Distributor

The Vanguard division of Briggs & Stratton manufactures lithium-ion battery packs designed for electric-powered off-highway vehicles in Tucker, GA

June 15, 2020
Kraft Fluid Systems

Kraft Fluid Systems became the first ever full-line Vanguard commercial lithium-ion battery authorized distributor in North America. Kraft will sell and service the full product line of lithium-ion batteries designed for battery powered off-highway vehicles.

Vanguard, a division of Briggs & Stratton, manufactures its lithium-ion battery packs in Tucker, GA. Currently Vanguard offers a 5kWh – 48 volt battery, which was introduced in August 2019. Plans to offer 2.5kWh and 10kWh systems are underway.  Vanguard’s battery charger works seamlessly with the battery pack to provide a plug & play system.

Vanguard’s innovative commercial batteries and proprietary charging system offer a more robust solution for electric drive vehicles that operate in the harshest conditions. The rugged modular polymer case system design with aluminum roll cage provides drop-tested-proven performance and allows users to utilize batteries in parallel to increase capacity. The company has future plans to offer batteries in series format for higher voltage requirements.

"We believe that electric drives and their components are the future for off-highway commercial vehicles,” said Scott Durand, vice president sales and marketing for Kraft Fluid Sytems. “Much of our OEM customer base has either launched an electric drive vehicle or has plans to. We are positioned nicely to help them design, manufacture, and fulfill on electric drive systems and components for their new vehicles.

The Vanguard battery offers an industry-leading 3-year commercial limited warranty and has been field tested to withstand drops, power washing, dust blasting, vibration, heat, and water submersion which makes it ideal for off-highway commercial vehicle use.  All Vanguard battery manufacturing, service, and technical support are located in the U.S.A.

“Kraft’s commitment to electric driven vehicles and its extensive knowledge and expertise of OEM manufacturers that have traditionally relied on hydraulics and gas engines is a valuable advantage in light of the current electrification trend,” said Christine Davison, senior marketing manager, commercial power, Briggs & Stratton. “Our battery systems offer reduced maintenance downtime, lower noise levels, fast recharging, increased productivity and reliable power in a robust package.”

Kraft Fluid Systems’ Electric Drives Division designs, sells, and services a full range of electric drive systems and components from batteries, controls, motors, gears, and wheels for the commercial OEM electric vehicle market.

For more information about Kraft Fluid Systems, visit www.kraftfluid.com

For more information about Vanguard Batteries, visit www.vanguardpower.com

To learn more about Kraft’s Electric Drives division, visit www.kraftfluidsystems.com/electric-drives

Recommended
Aem Pliv
AEMP Equipment Management LIVE
June 22, 2020June 26, 2020
Virtual conference provides five days of education content and leadership training that can be applied toward your CEM/CESP renewal
Abstract Art Blur Bright 373543
5 Data-Driven Tools to Boost Productivity in the Asphalt Industry
Knowing more about your construction operations can improve daily operations and business profitability
June 15, 2020
Forging New Ground: Take Control of Your Construction Jobsite
Sponsored
Forging New Ground: Take Control of Your Construction Jobsite
The ultimate guide to maximizing productivity on and off the jobsite is here, and you don't want to miss it. Read our tips to be more efficient in your role with simple technology and processes through every stage of the construction project.
April 22, 2020
Latest
Brokk Warehouse
Brokk Upgrades Parts Warehouse to Ensure Fast Service
The new warehouse ensures fast, reliable support for Brokk and Aquajet customers across North America.
December 18, 2019
Getty Images 940911236
Why Technology Innovation is Critical in Countering Service Labor Shortage
We’re having a hard time hiring service techs, but we also benefit from new technologies that can make them three times as productive as they were 20 years ago
July 31, 2019
The most important regular maintenance in an air-conditioning system applies where the refrigerant changes state. Air flow is essential in the condenser and evaporator, and it takes deliberate maintenance to keep these systems working on construction sites.
Air Conditioning Essentials That Keep Machine Operators Working Cool
Master essential housekeeping chores as well as clues to refrigerant leaking to ensure comfortable operators keep construction sites productive
June 12, 2019
Dana Logo
Dana Expands Training Series with Electricfication Maintenance, Servicing Guideline Videos
Videos provide overviews on electric vehicle architecture and maintenance, as well as important vehicle servicing safety tips
April 23, 2019
Rentar Standlone Catalyst
Rentar Fuel Catalyst
Rentar Fuel Catalyst is designed to extend an engine’s life while reducing fuel consumption
April 8, 2019
F Dsc8921
Doosan Infracore North America Opens Second North America Parts Distribution Center
Doosan opens new 57,000-sq.-ft. parts distribution center near Seattle in Lacey, WA
April 5, 2019
Hercules Zero Leak
Hercules Sealing Products Zero-leak Gold Standard & Metric Pipe Plugs
Standard plugs are interchangeable with plugs used in SAE J514 / SAE J1926 standard ports
April 1, 2019
Hercules Skyjack Cylinders
Hercules Sealing Products' Skyjack Cylinders
Hercules Sealing Products' Skyjack replacement cylinders feature hardened chrome-plated rods, cast iron glands and cast iron pistons
April 1, 2019
Hercules Bobcat Cylinders Lr
Hercules Sealing Products Bobcat Replacement Cylinders
Rod seals are rated up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and 7,250 psi
March 7, 2019
Doosan Parts
Doosan Infracore North America Opens New Parts Distribution Center in Georgia
New 100,000-sq.-ft. parts distribution center will serve Doosan dealers and customers in the US and Canada
December 14, 2018
Perkins New Logistics Center Rlc Loading Scene
Perkins Opens Parts Logistics Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky
Engine manufacturers' new warehouse stocks more than 7,000 parts and will provide data-driven aftermarket support
November 8, 2018
Bendix
Bendix Acquires North American Remanufacturer ProSteering
Bendix will expand aftermarket product lineup, apply global steering expertise to North America, and extend pathway to autonomous future
October 2, 2018
Tvh Portland Location
TVH Opens a New Distribution Center in Portland
TVH will now offer one-day ground service from the Portland location to all of Oregon and parts of Washington and Idaho
September 28, 2018
Generacpressrelease Kit
Generac Mobile Products Maintenance Kits
Pre-boxed Service Maintenance Kits provide genuine Generac replacement parts in one easy shipment
August 21, 2018
A workshop tool for mounting parts on an axle has been made by 3D printing.
Volvo CE to 3D Print Equipment Spare Parts
Typical parts made by 3D printing so far include parts of a cabin, plastic coverings and sections of air conditioning units
March 29, 2018
Prestolite Idle Pro Extreme Alternator
Prestolite IdlePro Extreme 24V, 250-amp Alternator
24V, 250-amp version features a space-saving, 39-lb. premium brushless design
February 13, 2018
Earth Force2
EarthForce Hex Rubber Tracks
Available in 13 sizes and approved for use with compact track loaders
February 13, 2018
Parker Twinhammer Hose Coil 1200x719px Rgb
Parker Twinhammer Bonded Air/Water Jackhammer Hose System
Jackhammer Hose System delivers both air and water in a single configuration for compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard
January 18, 2018
Img 4118[1]
Caterpillar Continues Fight to Protect Swiss Subsidiary’s Profits
Most Caterpillar parts sales outside the US move through a Swiss subsidiary and after at least four investigations of the practice, Cat may still owe Uncle Sam $2B in back taxes
January 2, 2018
Yellowmark
Caterpillar Rethinks Parts Value to Take on Aftermarket Competitors
Cat’s new Yellowmark parts are market priced to reach equipment users intent on optimizing shorter-term costs rather than the long-term ROI essential to traditional Cat value
November 28, 2017
Maxresdefault 5a1cad56db427
[VIDEO] Caterpillar Creates a Value Parts Brand to Woo a Wider Range of Customers
Caterpillar hopes to attract price-sensitive customers with Yellowmark parts developed with suppliers for fit and function but not the second-life expectation of Cat-branded parts
November 27, 2017
V2
Vesconite & Vesconite Hilube Polymer Bushing Materials
Vesconite gives up to 10 times the life of traditional bronze or nylon bushings
September 22, 2017
The parts offering from the Atlanta-based JLG facility will include all products from the JLG Genuine, JLG Reman and MaxQuip lines. All available parts can be shipped next-day delivery in North America.
JLG Opens Atlanta Parts Distribution Center
The new distribution center will stock more than 65,000 SKUs for all products from the JLG Genuine, JLG Reman and MaxQuip lines
July 25, 2017
Columbiasteelwearpartsjawwears 10240775
Crusher Wear Parts
April 7, 2017