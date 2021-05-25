CNH Industrial Reman Partners with Breizelec to Expand Electronics Offering and Coverage

Partnership allows CNH to support machines when new is no longer an option

May 25, 2021
CNH Industrial N.V.
CNH Industrial Reman
CNH Industrial Reman is excited to announce its partnership with Breizelec to expand the electronics offering and coverage from CNH Industrial Reman. Through the partnership, CNH Industrial Reman now offers a broader catalog of CNH branded electronic parts that are remanufactured or repaired by Breizelec.

“Many of the parts Breizelec is able to repair are no longer available as new parts,” said Travis Stewart, product manager for fuel injection and electronics at CNH Industrial Reman. “This partnership allows CNH Industrial Reman the opportunity to get back into supporting those machines where new or reman parts are no longer an option.” 

Through this partnership, CNH Industrial Reman provides dealers and end-users with lower cost electronic part options that come with an industry leading, 18-month warranty that begins when the part is shipped to the dealer.

 Breizelec stocks a large selection of remanufactured electronic components at their Montreal distribution center. Most available part numbers deliver within 24 to 48 hours. If reman is not available, dealers have the option to send the failed electronic unit in for repair. In most cases, parts are repaired and returned within two weeks.

 In Europe, Breizelec already had an existing relationship with CNH Industrial, offering a wide coverage of CNH branded parts and catalog. This partnership extends the relationship to North America.

 “Breizelec already had repair processes developed for many CNH Industrial electronics,” says Stewart. “With the breadth of products they already offer, it just made sense to partner rather than try to duplicate.”

For more information about this program or the full line of CNH genuine remanufactured parts, please contact the Reman Technical Center at (888) WHY-REMAN or experts@whyreman.com.

For more information about CNH Industrial Reman, visit: www.whyreman.com

