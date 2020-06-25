Bridgestone Acquires iTrack Solutions Business from Transense Technologies

The strategic acquisition of iTrack strengthens Bridgestone’s complete solutions portfolio for mining customers globally.

June 25, 2020
Bridgestone Americas
I Bridgestone I Track
Bridgestoneamericasinc 10076076

Bridgestone Corporation announced it has completed the purchase of the iTrack Solutions Business from UK-based Transense Technologies PLC.

iTrack is a globally-preferred provider of tire management solutions for the off-the-road (OTR) vehicle market. The business offers a comprehensive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) specially designed for mining tires. In addition to tire temperature and pressure monitoring, the iTrack tire management platform provides customizable geofencing, speed alerts and more to help mining customers optimize their operations for increased productivity and profitability.

“This acquisition helps move Bridgestone closer to its goal of becoming a leader in sustainable and advanced mobility solutions,” said Tomohiro Kusano, vice president and senior officer, G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) solutions business, Bridgestone Corporation. “As a global solutions provider, Bridgestone will create new value for our customers by delivering tire and mobility-related data that enhances their operations.”

Bridgestone entered into a joint collaboration agreement with Transense in August 2019 and began referring OTR customers to the iTrack solutions platform at that time. Customer response to the tire management platform has been positive. Bridgestone will expand this offering to additional OTR customers as it fully integrates the solution into its portfolio.

To ensure a seamless transition, all employees of the iTrack Solutions Business will join Bridgestone as part of the acquisition.

