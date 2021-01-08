BKT Bhuj Plant Wins Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Gold Certification

Caterpillar awarded BKT's Bhuj plant the Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Gold certification for standing out during the year and achieving high levels of quality and control over processes.

Bhuj, which opened in 2015, is one of its most innovative factories: an autonomous, cutting-edge plant in terms of its manufacturing assets and its infrastructure to support its employees.

Bhuj manufactures the radial tires of the EARTHMAX range for CAT vehicles. Specifically, the tires are designed to facilitate better ground load distribution for dump trucks, wheel loaders, dozers, graders and some multi-purpose vehicles. In addition, the tires in the EARTHMAX range are known for their all-steel structure, which provides resistance for the casing of these products and better distribution of ground loads.

The SQEP Gold certification obtained by BKT, besides rewarding the Indian multinational's commitment in logistics and its range of innovative quality products, is further confirmation of the successful collaboration between Caterpillar and BKT, which lays the basis for even stronger synergies and partnerships in the future.

“This certification really means a great deal to BKT," said Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of BKT. "We are proud of receiving this prestigious recognition from Caterpillar and we hope in future years not only to maintain our high standards and performance with our customers, but to even go further by continuously improving. BKT's journey is one marked by continuous evolution and development.”