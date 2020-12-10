Rotochopper Reaches 30-Year Milestone

Rotochopper, specializing in delivering innovative waste grinding solutions, celebrates its 30 year anniversary while establishing its core values of customer-centricity and 'Perfect in One Pass' engineering.

December 10, 2020
Rotochopper Inc.
Roto
Rotochopper Inc.
Rotochopp 10139822

Rotochopper has reached an exciting milestone, as the company celebrates 30 years of delivering innovative waste grinding solutions. Through Rotochopper’s offerings, companies have been able to find solutions that turn everyday waste materials into profitable end products, like colored landscape mulch, animal bedding, compost and more.

The Rotochopper brand has long been synonymous with 'Perfect In One Pass' grinding precision and simplicity. However, the history behind the Rotochopper name is much more than innovation in grinding equipment. It’s about a group of people with a different philosophy toward waste materials and a unique focus on customer success. The Rotochopper brand began when two companies from different industries joined forces to manufacture unique recycling equipment. The co-founders, Fred Peltz and Vince Hundt, established the core values of customer-centricity and 'Perfect In One Pass' engineering that continue to define Rotochopper today.

Rotochopper co-founder Vince Hundt said, “For 30 years the people of central Minnesota, who are Rotochopper, have been inventing and building machines that solve problems.”

Our product offerings have expanded over the last three decades in response to our customers’ evolving business and operational needs. Today, you can find horizontal grinders in a broad range of businesses including not only wood waste, but organic waste, food waste and municipal waste.

“The Rotochopper name means thirty years of working with customers and industry partners who share our vision for profitable, sustainable approaches to waste and recycling. We've been fortunate from the beginning to be able to collaborate with people who are committed to exploring new solutions for some big challenges, like green waste and MSW,” shared Rotochopper COO, Jamey Brick.

Tosh Brinkerhoff, Rotochopper chief executive officer remarked, “The best is yet to come!  We remain excited and ready to build on the legacy that our company founders created. Our team is strong, and the passion, energy and expertise of our people will empower growth and innovation for the next 30 years."

The equipment has changed dramatically since the first 30hp Rotochopper, but the Rotochopper brand has remained remarkably consistent, centered by a philosophy that waste materials are a profit opportunity just waiting for the right partnership.

Related
Rotochopper Demo Day2019 (5)
Rotochopper Hosts 9th Annual Demo Day
September 24, 2019
Photo Feb 15, 9 18 16 Am Email Attachment
Annual Rotochopper University Attracts 50 Students in 2019
March 18, 2019
Db0 A1245
Rotochopper Attracts Area Businesses for ‘Rewriting the Rural Narrative’ Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association Meeting & Tour
May 15, 2018
Rotochopper Welcomes New Sales Manager
June 16, 2016
Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
KATO-Compact Excavator Sales continues to lead the way with the 17VXB
Sponsored
KATO-Compact Excavator Sales continues to lead the way with the 17VXB
CES’s newest zero-emission battery excavator, the 17VXB, is a Top 50 New Product. The 3,900 lb. model follows last year’s Top 50 winner: the 9VXB. CES’s industry-leading line offers fleet versatility and great ROI, maximizing profitability on any jobsite.
September 25, 2020
Latest
Magnetach Logo
General Equipment Company Introduces MAGNETACH Line of Surface Preparation Accessories
The M-Series DIAM-A-TACH diamond segment grinding system offers a solution for a wide variety of surface preparation applications, including green concrete, fully cured concrete, high tensile epoxies and many thin-film coatings.
February 25, 2020
Krokodile Shredder
Krokodile Mobile Compact Shredder
This all-rounder shreds even difficult materials including concrete, wood, and more with its robust design and powerful engine.
January 21, 2020
Morbark 2400 X Action 12x8
2400X Wood Hog Horizontal Grinders
Morbark's 2400X Wood Hog horizontal grinders can process yard waste, brush and other mixed woody feedstock into saleable product.
January 20, 2020
Photo Feb 15, 9 18 16 Am Email Attachment
Annual Rotochopper University Attracts 50 Students in 2019
Over 50 students from 32 companies across the U.S. and Canada gathered at Rotochopper’s manufacturing facility in St. Martin, MN for training the last two weeks of February.
March 18, 2019
Screen Machine Dzh6000
Screen Machine Adds Chipping and Grinding Line with Acquisition of Diamond Z
Screen Machine becomes parent company of Diamond Z adding chipping and grinding line to its product offering
March 5, 2019
Maxresdefault 5be35d05a1cbd
[VIDEO] Rotochopper B-66 L-Series Grinding Logs and Brush
The Rotochopper B-66 L-Series horizontal grinder is packed with enhanced features designed to improve input capabilities and increase overall production rates.
November 7, 2018
B66 L Northfield Mn 18 1
Rotochopper B-66 L-Series Grinder
October 22, 2018
Rotochopper Demo Day 2018
Rotochopper Hosts Nearly 200 Guests at 8th Annual Demo Day
Attendees had the opportunity to see Rotochopper grinders in every stage of manufacturing, from cutting to final inspection and testing
September 24, 2018
Vermeer Hg6800 Tx High Res (1)
Vermeer HG6800TX Horizontal Grinder
August 7, 2017
Morbark 3400XT Wood Hog 58b99b7296078
Morbark 3400XT Wood Hog Horizontal Grinder
Morbark's 3400XT Wood Hog horizontal grinder has a standard width of 8 ft. 4 in. making it within the legal transport width no matter what engine is used
March 7, 2017
Through shingle grinding, Wolf Paving has recycled 85,000 tons of shingles in six years, reducing their need for 85,000 barrels of oil and keeping 140 cu. yds. of shingle material out of landfills.
How to Add Shingle Grinding to Your Asphalt Business
Wolf Paving adds shingle grinding to their plant operations to save resources and money
June 1, 2016
THOR Grinder & Conveyor at Gallagher Asphalt
THOR Grinder & Conveyor at Gallagher Asphalt
May 12, 2016
Powered by Innovation. Driven by you.
Sponsored
Powered by Innovation. Driven by you.
We understand the challenges of your jobsite. Our ADTs are designed with you in mind
December 1, 2020
The integrated loader on this Morbark 1300G tub grinder provides a good view down to the mill.
Tub Grinders Evolve with New Features
Maximize tub grinder productivity by selecting options to fit application.
April 18, 2014
Fully dedicated drum with knives produces chip sizes from 0.125 to 1.50 in.
Chip Drum for HG6000 Grinders
Produces consistent sized chip for applications such as biofuel chip production
August 9, 2013
Recycling Cat 325 Excavator I 10898222
Recycling Cuts Away at Costs
A recycling plan tailored to your territory and jobsites can save on tipping fees and material costs.
April 12, 2013
30years Fullflat
Bandit Industries Celebrates 50,000th Brush Bandit Machine with Contest
Contest includes cash, prizes and the chance to own machine number 50,000
March 5, 2013
Rotochopp 10140333
B-66 with Asphalt Shingle Grinding Package
February 20, 2013
Morbark Acquires Boxer Equipment from Mertz Manufacturing
Acquisition opens new opportunities in the compact utility loader market
January 4, 2013
Hqdefault 10739796 jpg
Video: Tub Grinder Operation and Safety
This safety video from Vermeer will cover site preparation, machine prep and machine operation, which are all keys to safe tub grinder operation.
July 9, 2012
The cold foam in-place recycling method was used by FMG during the Monterey Road project for the City of San Jose.
Cold Foam In-place Recycling Offers 'Green' Benefits
As roads continue to fail and budgets become increasingly tight, cities, counties and states must look for alternatives to maintaining their roads. FMG, located in San Jose, CA, is one contractor utilizing a green and sustainable method to preserving roads. The cold foam in-place recycling method was used by FMG in the Monterey Road project for the City of San Jose.
May 1, 2012
Zwickyshredder 10667601
Recycling Creates Opportunities
Recycling is an emerging business opportunity for construction contractors
March 22, 2012
Echo Sc5720b 10629255
SC57200B Chipper/Shredder/Blower
February 14, 2012
Echo Sc3265 2 10629249
SC3265 Chipper/Shredder
February 14, 2012