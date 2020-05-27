Cat MH3040 Material Handler Replaces the Successful M325D L MH model

Delivering the power and reliability required for the most demanding material handling applications in scrap and millyard operations, the new Cat® MH3040 builds on the successful legacy of the M325D L MH model. The boom, sticks and other high-stress areas feature thick, multiplate fabrications, castings and forgings to withstand wear and deliver years of durable operation. Specially designed mountings on the upper frame support the new heavy-duty cab.

The material handler’s new 151-kW (202-hp) Cat C7.1 engine meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards with an aftertreatment system that requires no maintenance or downtime. New Smart Mode operation automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to working conditions to reduce fuel consumption, while Power Mode constantly provides maximum power to optimize productivity. The fuel-efficient engine can run up to B20 biodiesel and offers up to 25 percent lower fuel consumption than the

M325D L MH.

Offering a 12 percent faster swing speed, the MH3040 reduces cycle times and allows operators to move more material in the same amount of time. The advanced hydraulic system features valve priority to direct pressure and flow to where it’s needed and delivers the optimum balance of power, efficiency and load control. The handler’s new heavy lift mode boosts lifting capacities and improves controllability. Its auto warm-up features reduce the time it takes for hydraulic oil warming in cold temperatures to prolong component life.

Comfort and flexibility

The MH3040’s larger premium cab design includes sound suppression to reduce operating noise levels inside the cab. Smaller cab pillars combined with large tempered windows deliver excellent all-around visibility. Rearview and right-side cameras are standard, keeping operators aware of their surroundings. New joystick machine control removes the center steering wheel column to further improve forward visibility. A tip-up left console allows operators to enter and exit the cab much easier.

A larger, 254-mm (10-in.) high-resolution touchscreen monitor with jog-dial offers easy navigation of the intuitive operator controls. Joystick controls are ergonomically located within easy reach to reduce operator fatigue, while joystick settings and preferred power mode are quickly set to a specific user ID via the monitor. The premium air suspension seat with headrest, heater and ventilator is designed to comfortably adjust to operators of all sizes.

Offering a maximum 15.5-m (50.8-ft.) reach, multiple configurations are available for the flexible MH3040 material handler to meet customer needs. Customers can choose from a range of work tool attachments in different sizes to meet the site’s material handling and production needs. Work in low-light conditions with the standard, 1,800 lumen, LED lights on the boom, stick, and cab. The optional 20 kW generator with wiring to stick nose helps to efficiently power magnet attachments for handling fine ferrous material.

Simplified serviceability

MH3040 material handler service design changes reduce maintenance costs by up to 20 percent. All fuel filters feature a synchronized 1,000-operating-hour change interval, and the new air intake filter with precleaner lasts up to 1,000 hours to reduce maintenance requirements. Its new hydraulic oil filter improves filtration and increases change intervals to 3,000 operating hours, a 50 percent longer service life over the M325D L MH. New anti-drain valves keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement to improve system longevity.

Filter life and maintenance intervals are quickly tracked through the in-cab high-resolution monitor. Featuring electric drive to operate only when necessary, the high-efficiency cooling fans can be programmed to automatically reverse at set intervals to keep the cores clean without work interruptions. The new right-hand-side service access provides easy access for refueling and engine oil checks.

Standard Cat Product Link™, new to the MH3040 material handler, captures critical operating data such as location, hours, fuel usage, productivity, idle time, maintenance alerts and fault codes, which can be remotely accessed and tracked to boost fleet management efficiency. New Remote Flash works around the production schedule to conveniently assure the machine is operating with the most current version of on-board software, so it delivers high performance, maximum efficiency and minimum downtime.





MH3040 Product Specifications

Engine: Cat C7.1

Net power, kw (hp): 152 (202)

Max. operating weight, kg (lb): 38 529 (84,940)

Max. reach, mm (ft/in): 15 490 (50’ 10”)

Max. height, mm (ft/in): 17 510 (57’ 5”)