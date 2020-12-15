Volvo Expands with Fourth New Volvo Certified Used Center

The new Volvo Certified Used center at Alta Equipment in Jacksonville, Fla. is Volvo Construction Equipment’s (Volvo CE) fourth location, following the opening of centers in Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Detroit in the last two years.

Machines in the Volvo Certified Used (VCU) program go through a rigorous inspection process — giving customers confidence in what they’re buying.

“The construction industry has seen an increase in used equipment purchases in recent years, and the trend has accelerated in 2020 with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” said Tara Stryker, director of used equipment, sales region Americas for Volvo CE. “With a Volvo Certified Used machine, you know exactly what you’re getting so it makes that decision easier.”

What VCU means to customers

At Volvo Certified Used Centers, off-lease Volvo equipment undergoes a rigorous 140-plus point inspection from certified dealer technicians and is refurbished to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards using genuine parts. All factory updates are completed, and the machines are packaged with a 6-month/1,200-hour Powertrain warranty.

The certified machines also come with a free one-year subscription to the ActiveCare Direct telematics service, and they qualify for Volvo’s Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty. The entire process is overseen by Volvo CE in partnership with the dealerships, which own and operate the centers — putting people who know equipment in charge.

“We run this program like we’re spending the customer’s money, and we won’t spend their dollars unwisely,” said Stryker. “We’re committed to lowering the total cost of ownership for our customers.”

A prime location

The Southeast U.S. has more Volvo pre-owned equipment than any other region in the country, which is a major reason the Jacksonville location made sense for the new VCU Center. Alta also puts a priority on remarketing equipment, and the Jacksonville site has convenient interstate and airport access.

“We want to be a leader in used equipment,” said Tommy Ball, senior vice president at Alta. “Becoming a VCU Center helps us further establish ourselves as that leader in the Southeast.”

Alta invested in major facility upgrades for the transition, including clearing land, installing a track press, paint booth, sandblaster, wash rack, as well as performing electrical and plumbing updates. Employees have been to other locations for training, and additional painters and mechanics are being hired. Volvo continues to evaluate future Volvo Certified Used Center locations with dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.