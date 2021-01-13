RDO Equipment Becomes Official WIRTGEN GROUP Dealer in Montana

WIRTGEN GROUP announces RDO Equipment Co. as the official WIRTGEN GROUP dealer in Montana, which offers equipment, parts and service at the five RDO locations across the state that support customers in the roadbuilding industry.

January 13, 2021
RDO Equipment Co.
Wirtgen Lineup
WIRTGEN GROUP

RDO Equipment Co. will become the official WIRTGEN GROUP dealer in Montana, effective December 17, 2020. They will offer equipment, parts and service at the five RDO locations across the state: Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.

In 2017, John Deere & Company acquired WIRTGEN GROUP to enhance the size, scale and stature of its global construction business. The WIRTGEN GROUP milling, paving, compaction and crushing solutions complement and expand the company’s construction product line.

As a total solutions provider of John Deere construction equipment in Montana, the addition of WIRTGEN GROUP expands RDO’s capability to support customers in the roadbuilding industry. Customers have access to WIRTGEN, VÖGELE, HAMM and KLEEMANN equipment, along with team members specializing in service and support for the WIRTGEN GROUP product line in all five locations.

“Our Montana team is proud to have earned the responsibility for WIRTGEN GROUP’s products throughout the state,” Adam Gilbertson, vice president of RDO’s Montana operations said. “John Deere has significantly expanded its equipment and technology solutions in the road building and quarry industries with this acquisition and we look forward to providing an exceptional level of support, expertise and solutions to the construction industry in Montana.”

Related
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] RDO Equipment's Dennis Howard Talks About the Used Equipment Market
March 14, 2020
Marshall Anderson
New Leadership at RDO Equipment
March 28, 2018
HiPower Systems Signs Distributorship with RDO Equipment Co.
April 1, 2015
RDO Equipment Co.
September 23, 2011
Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Dominate the Long Haul
Sponsored
Dominate the Long Haul
How did John Deere improve on its E-Series Articulated Dump Trucks (ADTs)? They simplified. They took powerful, productive, and popular ADTs and made them even more comfortable and easy to use with the introduction of the new E-II Series.
January 4, 2021
Latest
Gavel And Hardhat Istock Gettyimages 177783 5ddd843186809
OSHA Announces Increase in Civil Penalty Amounts for 2021
Civil penalty amounts for OSHA violations are being increased based on cost-of-living adjustments for 2021.
January 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 205890918
Things to Consider When Finding a Company to Transport Your Construction Equipment
It important to find a hauler that offers a reasonable rate but will also get your load to its destination safely and on time, while operating in a professional and legal manner
January 13, 2021
Perkins has completed billions of hours of engine tests across different environments, including cold testing at a Perkins facility in Arjeplog, Sweden, 100 km from the arctic circle where temperatures drop to -49° F (-45° C).
Diesel Engines Do’s and Don’ts for a Trouble-free Winter
Simple steps like keeping your fuel tanks and cans filled, using weather-appropriate fuels, strategic equipment parking, and regular battery care can all make a big difference in how winter impacts your business.
January 12, 2021
HOLT CAT Acquires Sullair of Houston
HOLT CAT purchased Sullair of Houston, a fixed and portable compressed air dealer with operations in Houston, Odessa, and San Antonio, to expand its list of products and services within the growing market.
January 12, 2021
9937 G 3x3
Allegro EZ AIR Flex Shield PAPR
Allegro Industries has introduced the EZ AIR Flex Shield PAPR, a complete particulate system featuring a large viewing lens that maintains respiratory protection for industrial applications, such as grinding.
January 12, 2021
DEUTZ Hires Two New Sales Managers
DEUTZ Corporation appointed James Prewoznik and Damon Anderson as new sales managers for the Western and Southeastern regions of the U.S.
January 12, 2021
Versatile Grove Grt655 L For Shipbuilder Albwardy Damen 2
Albwardy Damen Purchases GRT655L for Grove Rough-Terrain Crane Fleet
Albwardy Damen adds new Grove rough-terrain crane, the GRT655L, for the crane’s combination of a strong load chart and long reach.
January 12, 2021
Wagstaff Crane Service uses LTM 1750-9.1 with upgrade kit to place pedestrian bridge at Huntsman Cancer Institute expansion.
Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1 Selected for Huntsman Cancer Institute Expansion
Wagstaff Crane Service selected the software updated, Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1 to complete a 175 foot, 125,000 pound sky bridge for the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.
January 12, 2021
Fecon Compact Stumpex
Fecon Compact Stumpex
Fecon designs the Compact Stumpex, a slow speed, high-torque auger style stump grinder, featuring a powerful robust drive, stepped blades of half inch thick durable AR500 material and a low RPM auger bit.
January 11, 2021
With Aquajet’s technology, combined with years of hydrodemolition experience, Water Blasting & Vacuum Services Inc. pushed the boundaries of Hydrodemolition to work deeper and cleaner than any Canadian project to date, completing a 4,944-cubic-foot (140-cubic-meter) removal project on time and recycling nearly 80% of the water.
Pop Quiz: What do You do With a Damaged 8-foot thick Concrete Pier?
Canadian contractor, Water Blasting & Vacuum Services Inc., pushed the limits of hydrodemolition with a hydroelectric generating station.
January 11, 2021
Te Connectivity Fps2800
TE Connectivity FPS2800 Oil Property Sensor
The FPS2800 simultaneously senses oil’s quality, condition and contaminants.
January 8, 2021
Terramac Full Family 7
CK Power Expands Equipment Offerings with Terramac Purchase
CK Power acquires Terramac, a manufacturer of innovative rubber track crawler carriers, to expand its equipment offerings and capabilities, as well as grow its footprint in various energy markets.
January 8, 2021
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Sponsored
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Get incredible financing on the Volvo EC950F excavator and A60H hauler. They’re the perfect pair to lower your operating costs, too.
January 1, 2021
Oz Lifting Products
OZ Lifting Products Wireless Builder’s Hoist
OZ Lifting Products LLC designs a 600 pound capacity, 115 volt single-phase powered wireless builder’s (wire rope) hoist, designed for use beyond the construction and building industries.
January 8, 2021
Bkt Bhuj Production Plant 1
BKT Bhuj Plant Wins Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Gold Certification
Caterpillar awards BKT's Bhuj plant the Supplier Quality Excellence Process Gold certification for standing out during the year and achieving high levels of quality and control.
January 8, 2021
Dsc 9103
AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
Results of the 2021 Construction Outlook survey yield a forecast of declining demand for new construction projects, increasing project cancellations or delayed production and decreasing new hires
January 7, 2021
The more routinely that the inspections are completed, the better the breaker will perform and the lower the downtime, which maximizes production. These inspections will also enable the operator to get more comfortable with the breaker.
Keep Hydraulic Breakers on Point
Preventive maintenance and a skilled operator can keep breakers from turning into scrap metal.
January 7, 2021
Milwaukee Tool One Key Asset Id Tags
Milwaukee Tool One-Key Asset ID Tags
Tags provide instant documentation as assets are transferred between jobsites and users.
January 7, 2021
Miller Wireless Interface Control Tt7 A5666
Miller Wireless Interface Control
Welder operators get complete control in the palm of their hands to make remote changes.
January 7, 2021
Hot Shots Blue Diamond G56
Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 Severe Duty Transmission Fluid
Formula infused with FR3 Nano Lubricant Technology for long-term protection of six-speed manual G56 transmissions.
January 7, 2021
Komatsu D51 P Xi 24 I Mc2 0 V2
Komatsu intelligent Machine Control 2.0 Available on D51i-24 and D61i-24 Dozers
The company's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) 2.0 is now available to increase productivity on its D51i-24 and D61i-24 dozers.
January 7, 2021
Pulse Family
Graco Pulse Pro and Pulse FC Fluid Management and Control Systems
Systems dispense precise volumes to create efficiencies for your operation.
January 7, 2021
Donaldson P553009 Fuel Filter
Donaldson P553009 Fuel Filter
Secondary fuel filter with Synteq media technology meets rigorous standards for quality and performance.
January 7, 2021
Liebherr Hm Entreprenør Denmark 1 300dpi
HM-Entreprenor Replaces Machines with Liebherr Products
HM-Entreprenor, which currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, will replace machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. Joining its fleet will be two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021.
January 7, 2021