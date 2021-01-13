RDO Equipment Becomes Official WIRTGEN GROUP Dealer in Montana

RDO Equipment Co. will become the official WIRTGEN GROUP dealer in Montana, effective December 17, 2020. They will offer equipment, parts and service at the five RDO locations across the state: Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.

In 2017, John Deere & Company acquired WIRTGEN GROUP to enhance the size, scale and stature of its global construction business. The WIRTGEN GROUP milling, paving, compaction and crushing solutions complement and expand the company’s construction product line.

As a total solutions provider of John Deere construction equipment in Montana, the addition of WIRTGEN GROUP expands RDO’s capability to support customers in the roadbuilding industry. Customers have access to WIRTGEN, VÖGELE, HAMM and KLEEMANN equipment, along with team members specializing in service and support for the WIRTGEN GROUP product line in all five locations.

“Our Montana team is proud to have earned the responsibility for WIRTGEN GROUP’s products throughout the state,” Adam Gilbertson, vice president of RDO’s Montana operations said. “John Deere has significantly expanded its equipment and technology solutions in the road building and quarry industries with this acquisition and we look forward to providing an exceptional level of support, expertise and solutions to the construction industry in Montana.”