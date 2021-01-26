Kubota Next-generation Excavators, Coupler Lead New Products for 2021

New products include the KX057-5 and U55-5 compact excavators and a new quick coupler, with more product roll-outs planned for summer.

January 26, 2021
Kubota Tractor Corp.
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator

Available at dealerships this quarter, Kubota's new KX057-5 and the U55-5 compact excavators lead the company’s construction equipment introductions in 2021. Both models offer upgrades from the previous (-4) units. 

“With the new KX057-5 and the U55-5, Kubota offers not only a broad selection of 13 compact excavator models, but also complete flexibility with conventional and reduced tailswing offerings in the 1 -to 6-ton weight classes. And this year, all -5 generation models are outfitted with standard technology and comfort packages, plus more tech options for ultimate customization,” said Patrick Baker, Kubota Construction Equipment product manager. “Our new excavator models are built on the solid engineering our customers expect, and now feature more technology, much quieter cabs and many comfort features.”   

The KX057-5 replaces the KX057-4 in the company's K Series of compact excavators and offers improved technology and ample cabin space. The new model is available in canopy or cab versions, boasts 47.6 gross hp, a working range that includes a digging depth of 12 ft. 9 in. and a bucket breakout force of 10,172 lbs. Technology features include a new full-color 7-in. LCD screen that provides all the information the operator needs at a glance. An optional keyless start - available for the first time on Kubota excavators - enables the engine to be started with a four-digit code, and up to 10 user passwords can be set. 

Kubota U55-5 Compact ExcavatorKubota U55-5 Compact ExcavatorThe new U55-5 has a reduced tailswing to maneuver in any size jobsite. It is available in canopy or cab models, has  47.6 hp, a working range that includes a digging depth of 11 ft. 11 in. and a max dump height of 13 ft. 2 in. A redesigned cabin features a double adjustable seat and greater head and foot space. The newly designed cab reduces noise and helps protect the operator’s ears.

  • the floor plate is thicker to reduce noise;
  • the metal sash bars overhead were removed and a felt ceiling was installed to reduce noise and vibration;
  • and the cab pillars are thinner, further reducing vibration and noise;

A large new full-color LCD screen provides all operational information. Other upgrades on the U55-5 include an optional rear-view camera and keyless start, with 10 user passwords for customized control. 

Kubota also launched a new quick coupler for its 3- to 4-ton excavator class, including the KX033, U35 and KX040. The new quick-coupler allows operators to change buckets from the comfort of the operator seat in only 10 to 15 seconds. It includes custom control packages for optimal fit on each excavator model, including specialized hose kits as well as a spring-applied hydraulic release locking mechanism. The coupler is construction grade, compatible with older-style buckets and engineered for everyday use on the jobsite. 

The KX057-5, U55-5 and quick coupler will be available at Kubota dealerships starting March 2021, with plans for another excavator to be launched this summer.

 

