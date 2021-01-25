Self-Erecting Tower Cranes Could Change the Home Construction Industry

Pinetop Custom Homes utilizes Manitowoc's Potain self-erecting tower cranes on a single-family home project in Idaho, allowing the company to do more homebuilding projects in the future based on the efficiency of the machines.

January 25, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Manitowoc Cranes
Potain Cranes Drive Efficiency For Pinetop Custom Homes 06
Manitowoc Cranes
Manitowoc Cranes Logo 10943080

Self-erecting tower cranes are taking the next step in the global construction industry by making an impact on the residential home market 

The machines versatile nature allows contractors to utilize them on jobsites restricted by space and state regulations — making a name for the equipment in the construction industry as a whole. In the past, these self-erecting tower cranes have enabled lifts in limited downtown spaces, became essential to hospital additions where a small footprint was required, and created the ability to erect an 120-meter zero-energy skyscraper. 

These machines can operate from one single fixed position, while still having the ability to reach the entire jobsite with ease and efficiency. In the home building sector, this can eliminate the need for multiple pieces of machinery and labor costs making it cost-efficient for construction. In addition, the extended reach and minimal erection time can increase jobsite productivity — allowing for contractors to get the job done quicker with less downtime.  

Pinetop Custom Homes used Manitowoc’s Potain self-erecting tower crane on a single-family project in McCall, Idaho.  

“We are able to build houses 50 percent faster with the self-erecting tower cranes than with other types of equipment,” said Dusty Bitton, owner of Pinetop. “They’re also easier to get to the jobsite. They have axles underneath, so you can just pull them onto the site. They’re silent from electrical operation and don’t produce exhaust fumes, and with their remote control, they really increase visibility and precision picking.”  

Project highlights: 

    • In McCall, Idaho, Pinetop Custom Homes accessed areas where other machines could not reach, saving approximately 60 days of construction time and costs. 
    • Self-erecting cranes have the ability to perform the job of several pieces of equipment with the benefit of reducing labor needs and increasing productivity. 
    • Pinetop’s sister company, Rocky Mountain Crane, currently utilizes a fleet of 25 Potain self-erecting cranes for various projects, including the construction of entire homes. 
    • The crane’s 131-foot jib enabled workers to lift materials to the backside of the home and overcame challenges when the footprint was initially larger than the existing land. 
    • The Potain self-erecting tower cranes feature quick erection time and ease of operation, which allows operators to lift and place prefabricated materials, such as floor joists, wall sections and roof trusses. 
    • The radio remote control system allows workers to communicate from the ground and navigate the jobsite — increasing visibility and communication among crew members. 
    • Operators can lift materials right in front of their standing location, improving visibility and accuracy. 

    Self-erecting tower cranes have an impact on the home construction industry due to their ability to adapt to various jobsite requirements — especially spatial restrictions. In the following video, Manitowoc highlights the innovative features that make the Potain self-erecting tower crane the ultimate tool for the construction industry. 


    Related
    Manitowoc Brings Its Newest Class Of Tower Cranes To Intermat 1
    Manitowoc Brings its Newest Class of Tower Cranes to Paris Expo
    April 23, 2018
    Both cranes are climbing at a rate of 49 feet per month and set to reach final working heights of 918 feet.
    Potain Tower Cranes Key to Constructing France's Third Tallest Building
    April 27, 2015
    Two of the cranes are working at hook heights of approximately 118 ft. and the third crane operates at a height of approximately 150 ft.
    Three Potain Tower Cranes Building Italian Sea Front Project
    February 4, 2013
    The Potain HDT 80 is a 6.6 USt capacity self-erecting crane with a 147.6-ft. working radius, 112.2-ft. maximum hook height, a telescoping mast and 10 different jib configurations.
    Potain Self-Erecting Crane Essential to Hospital Addition
    February 6, 2012
    Recommended
    5 20predictions 20insert 2
    Five Predictions for an Unpredictable 2021
    No one predicted the onset of COVID-19 and the degree to which the pandemic would impact construction. But in many ways, it catapulted us forward. Here’s what we predict for 2021.
    January 25, 2021
    Adobe Stock 297458113
    New USDOT Appointees from President Biden
    The Biden-Harris administration has nominated a broad slate of appointees to take over crucial positions within the U.S. Department of Transportation.
    January 25, 2021
    Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
    Fraud Prevention in Construction is More Critical Than You Think
    Hear about the prevalence of fraud in construction, the steps contractors can take to identify and mitigate risks and the role technology can play in prevention.
    January 25, 2021
    Latest
    Manitowoc Crawler Cranes Deliver Strong Performance To Wind Farm Builder Iea Constructors
    Manitowoc Crawler Cranes Install Turbines With Minimal Undercarriage Wear
    IEA Constructors used four Manitowoc crawler cranes, two MLC650s and two MLC300s, to complete the installation of turbines at a wind farm in Texas.
    January 13, 2021
    Versatile Grove Grt655 L For Shipbuilder Albwardy Damen 2
    Albwardy Damen Purchases GRT655L for Grove Rough-Terrain Crane Fleet
    Albwardy Damen adds new Grove rough-terrain crane, the GRT655L, for the crane’s combination of a strong load chart and long reach.
    January 12, 2021
    Wagstaff Crane Service uses LTM 1750-9.1 with upgrade kit to place pedestrian bridge at Huntsman Cancer Institute expansion.
    Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1 Selected for Huntsman Cancer Institute Expansion
    Wagstaff Crane Service selected the software-updated Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1 to complete a 175-foot, 125,000-pound sky bridge for the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.
    January 12, 2021
    Crews recently hoisted a pedestrian-bicycle bridge into place in California.
    Watch Time Lapse of Crane Moving $22 Million Bridge Into Place
    Crews in Emeryville, Calif., recently spent three days, working 24/7 to hoist a pedestrian-bicycle bridge into place by crane.
    December 28, 2020
    Manitowoc Launches Potain Build Better Website For Asia Pacific
    Manitowoc Designs Potain Build Better Website for Asia-Pacific
    Manitowoc launches the Potain Build Better, a new site that combines a clean and modern user interface with a range of useful tools and resources to help customers and dealers find pertinent information.
    December 22, 2020
    A snapshot of Liebherr All-terrain cranes in Bay LTD’s fleet.
    Bay Ltd. Adds 15 All-Terrain Liebherr Cranes to Fleet
    Bay Ltd. increased its crane fleet with 15 all-terrain Liebherr cranes, ranging from a 60- to 600-ton capacity, based on the reliability and life span of Liebherr's equipment and their quality customer service.
    December 22, 2020
    Alturna Mats
    DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
    DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
    December 18, 2020
    Copy 1
    Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Qualified for First Project
    The new 2,500-ton Mammoet crane, FOCUS30, successfully finished the final testing phase and is ready to begin enhancing construction projects in oil refineries and cities.
    December 16, 2020
    P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
    CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
    CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
    December 15, 2020
    Grove Gmk5250 Ls Easy Mobility Delivers Precise Lifts At Peruvian Mine 01
    Grove GMK5250L Helps Operators Overcome Challenging Job in the Peruvian Andes
    The Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane was used to create a machinery warehouse's roof at a mining facility in the Peruvian Andes by lifting roof segments over massive oil tanks.
    December 11, 2020
    SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship
    The SC&R Foundation selected eight winners for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship in its commitment to workforce development.
    December 11, 2020
    Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
    Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
    Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
    December 10, 2020
    Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion
    Maxim Crane Works has recruited George "Jigger" Tanner, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience, to join the Maxim team as the new vice president for the Virginia division.
    December 9, 2020
    Radius Groups First Potain Mrh 175 Tackles Congested, Inner City Jobsite With Ease (1)
    Tiny Job Site Saves Money with a 10-ton Tower Crane with 33-ft Out-of-Service Radius
    Radius Group deployed the first Potain MRH 175 in England on Nottingham's York Place development to save time and money for the client because it had the coverage and capacity without flying over an adjacent business.
    December 9, 2020
    Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
    Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
    Startup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
    December 8, 2020
    Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
    Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology
    Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.
    December 7, 2020
    247 Lifting Stays True To Its Name Thanks To Grove Gmk5250 Lγçös Reliability 01
    24/7 Lifting Combats Challenging Restrictions with Grove Cranes
    24/7 Lifting acquires Grove GMK5250L to complete a range of tasks, like lifting HVAC and generator units onto New York buildings with easier mobility.
    December 7, 2020
    Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
    Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
    Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
    December 7, 2020
    National Crane Nbt40 2 2
    National Crane NBT40-2 Series Boom Truck
    The NBT40-2 series is a combined re-engineering of the NBT40-1 series and NBT50L series by upgrading capacity, reach, comfort and advanced features.
    March 6, 2020
    Manitowoc Mlc150 1
    Manitowoc MLC150-1 Crawler Crane
    Crane has a 165-ton base capacity and a maximum boom length of 256 ft.
    April 21, 2020
    Grove Gmk6400 1
    Grove GMK6400-1 All-terrain Crane
    The 450-ton-capacity crane offers 197-ft. main boom with up to a maximum tip height of 448 ft. with its full complement of jib.
    April 6, 2020
    Demag Ac 55 3
    Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
    These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
    December 3, 2020
    Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
    ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
    iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
    December 2, 2020
    Given the variety of projects lined up for the GRT8100 cranes, Tamimi Rentals will be able to take full advantage of the crane’s 100-ton maximum capacity combined with a five-section, full power boom that extends up to 47 meters, which can increase its length to 64 meters with the use of a jib.
    Tamini Rentals Invests in Grove Rough-Terrain Cranes
    Tamini Rental adds 50 GRT8100 cranes to their rental fleet to help expand the company’s capabilities in oil and gas fields.
    November 20, 2020