It All Began with One Small Crane, Now Wagstaff Acquires Bronson

Wagstaff Crane expands with the purchase of Potain Self-Erecting Tower Crane Dealership, Bronson Crane — merging complimentary product lines.

May 26, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Manitowoc Cranes
From left to right: Ronnie Wagstaff, Jacob Neilson, Kevin Wagstaff, Judd Wagstaff, Whitney Tucker, Jan Bronson, and Earl Bronson. Not pictured: Jim Wagstaff, Ron Wagstaff and James Wagstaff.
From left to right: Ronnie Wagstaff, Jacob Neilson, Kevin Wagstaff, Judd Wagstaff, Whitney Tucker, Jan Bronson, and Earl Bronson.
Not pictured: Jim Wagstaff, Ron Wagstaff and James Wagstaff.
Manitowoc Cranes Logo 10943080

Wagstaff Crane was not always what it is today. The company, established in 1963 by H.R. and Evelyn Wagstaff, started out with one small crane and a mission.

The mission was simple: to provide crane rental throughout Utah. Now, in 2021, Wagstaff crane expands with the purchase of Bronson Crane, a Potain self-erecting tower crane dealership located in the suburbs of Salt Lake City.

Wagstaff will acquire all of Bronson’s assets and business functions from the owner Earl Bronson — expanding the range of services to Utah customers. The company will continue to trade under its existing name but will now operate from the Wagstaff Building in Murray, Utah.

“We’re excited to join Wagstaff and look forward to continue to support our customers in their projects,” said Earl Bronson. “We have worked hard to build this company over the years and develop this important market.

“We’re confident we’ll continue to grow with Wagstaff and expand self-erecting crane construction.”

This is not the first exchange between the two companies. Throughout several years, the companies have worked closely together.

The acquired company, Bronson Crane, has been a Potain self-erecting crane dealer since 2008, and the country’s top dealer since 2011. During Bronson Crane’s time, the company developed lasting relationships with key customers.

As a result of many years of hard works, the company is a leading player in the wood-framing commercial construction and masonry market.

Bronson Crane’s services and product offerings will compliment Wagstaff Crane’s extensive fleet. Together, the Bronson and Wagstaff operation will now offer NCCCO crane operator training and certification at its premises — another win for the Wagstaff company.

“For almost 60 years, we’ve offered the most complete line of hydraulic cranes in the Intermountain West,” said Jim Wagstaff. “In that time, we’ve operated virtually every type of Manitowoc mobile crane there is.

“Now it’s time to expand our services even further by taking the logical next step and providing Potain’s tower crane offering, too.”

Information supplied by The Manitowoc Company, Inc. and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

