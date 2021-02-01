Potain Self- Erecting Tower Crane Completes Sage Construction Home Build

Sage Construction discovers the benefits of utilizing a self-erecting tower crane in home construction. Due to the easy mobility, compact footprint and large lifting capacity of the Potain Igo MA 21, Sage Construction was able to construct a log home in the mountains of McCall, Idaho.

“This crane is a huge cost saver, and it also saves us time and labor,” said Pete Loerzel, owner at Sage Construction. “We’ve used other cranes many times in previous jobs, but it’s our first time working with an electric crane and the advantages are just obvious.”

Project highlights:

Sage Construction built the two-story home from the ground up using the Potain Igo MA 21 — moving bags of cement, flooring and roofing materials.

The Potain crane’s quiet, electric operation allowed workers to communicate efficiently while the machine aided roofers in moving materials.

The compact size of the crane enabled the machine to to be easily positioned into place, without the need for additional roadways or having to cut trees down.

Self-erecting tower cranes are becoming a game changer in the home construction industry by completing projects restricted by space and state regulations. Just recently, Pinetop Custom Homes, also, utilized a Manitowoc Potain self-erecting tower crane to construct a single-family home in Idaho.

These machines have the ability to operate from one single fixed position, eliminate the need for multiple pieces of machinery and reduce labor costs — providing ample benefits to the residential home market.