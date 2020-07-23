Honda Power Equipment Launches CO-MINDER Carbon Monoxide Detector for Generators

The Honda CO-MINDER system continuously measures carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level.

July 23, 2020
American Honda Motor Co.
Honda EU3000is Generator.
Honda EU3000is Generator.
Honda Power Equipment
Honda Generators Logo 10765556

Honda Power Equipment, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is taking a bold step in generator safety by equipping all models in its portable generator lineup with CO-MINDER, a new advanced carbon monoxide (CO) detection system designed to help protect users from injury or death from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. The Honda CO-MINDER system continuously measures carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level. Honda Power Equipment is first in the industry to commit to installing CO detection systems on its full line of generator models.

Millions of customers depend on Honda generators for work, home, and play — tailgating, camping, on-the-job — and for emergency home backup during power outages. Generators must be used outdoors and away from windows and doors to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, tasteless, and deadly gas. Even outdoors, if there is no wind, it is possible for CO to accumulate to life-threatening levels in certain locations, such as under the tongue of a fifth wheel recreational vehicle.

Honda Power Equipment will roll out the CO-MINDER technology on existing generator models throughout 2020, starting in July with four models:

By the end of this year, all Honda portable generator models will feature the CO-MINDER carbon monoxide detection system.

Sensor System

The Honda CO-MINDER carbon monoxide detection system incorporates a robust, fast-reacting sensor that continuously monitors for carbon monoxide in the air near the generator. If the sensor detects a CO level at or exceeding 800 parts per million (ppm) at a given time, or an average of 400 ppm for 10 minutes (per Portable Generators Manufacturers’ Association [PGMA] G300-2018 standards), it triggers the generator to shut down automatically. A safety light on the main panel notifies the user that a buildup of carbon monoxide caused the generator to shut down.

Honda designed the CO-MINDER system to be fast-acting, reducing nuisance shutdowns from false positives. Slower CO sensing systems must respond to dangers at a lower CO concentration in order to react in time to shut down the generator. Lower, temporary concentrations of CO can occur in certain conditions, such as when a gust of wind blows exhaust back toward the sensor, creating a false positive, a shutdown, and an inconvenience to the user. Honda CO-MINDER is an improvement over those systems.

The Honda CO-MINDER carbon monoxide detection system is built with a comprehensive range of safety features. The system is not intended to be overridden or tampered with, and the sensors are designed to work even if they are accidentally blocked. The sensors, with the widest temperature operating range of any existing CO monitors for generators, match the design running temperatures of Honda generators, allowing for use anywhere in the U.S. Both moisture and dust resistant, the sensors are designed for years of use. Further, the generator sensor system automatically tests itself and is equipped with a built-in warning, alerting the user to replace the sensors prior to end of life. Finally, the sensors conform to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) PGMA G300-2018 quality standard established for carbon monoxide monitors for generators.

“At Honda, 'Safety for Everyone' is our commitment to incorporate industry-leading safety features into all of our product lines, whether outdoor power equipment, cars, motorcycles, or jets,” says Will Walton, vice president of Honda Power Equipment. “Our CO-MINDER carbon monoxide detection system is designed to help ensure that everyone who operates a Honda generator can do so with increased confidence, providing users, friends, and families with reliable, portable power and peace-of-mind protection.”

Labels on the Honda generator models equipped with the CO-MINDER carbon monoxide detection system contain additional safety information, such as an exhaust directional safety warning decal, an anti-tamper message, and information on restarting the generator after an automatic CO-related shutdown.

In addition, a portable generator should never be plugged into a standard outlet. A safe connection starts with a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. The switch cuts off the utility power while the generator operates, and powers only selected circuits. When utility power is restored, the user disconnects the generator from the transfer switch so that power is not fed back to the utility power source (thereby preventing injury to a utility worker). The Honda generator line offers a range of wattages and other innovative features, including inverter technology that provides clean, stable power, protecting against damaging power surges, large fuel tanks, full frame protection, and electric starters. 

“As a leader in the portable generator industry, Honda Power Equipment has been highly supportive in the safety standards adopted by ANSI/PGMA G300-2018. In 2020, we are proud to be the industry’s first manufacturer to commit to installing CO detection devices on 100 percent of our portable generators,” added Walton. “CO-MINDER technology exemplifies Honda’s corporate commitment to providing industry-leading products and safety features for all.”

 Super Quiet Series Models

The Honda EU1000i is the perfect solution for scenarios where basic power and ultra-light weight are required. Weighing in at 28.7 pounds, the EU1000i can easily be carried and conveniently stored (but not operated) in small recreational vehicle compartments. The unit also features a two-tiered noise dampening system that reduces noise to 50 dB(A)—quieter than normal speech, which is approximately 60 dB(A)—at rated load and can run 3.0 to 6.8 hours on a single tank of fuel, depending on the load.

The Honda EU3000iS model is one of the smallest, quietest generators capable of starting and running most modern 13,500 BTU rooftop recreational vehicle (RV) air conditioners and other RV appliances. Equipped with a large 3.4-gallon fuel tank and electric-start capability, this model also doubles as a home backup unit to power a furnace, refrigerator, microwave, TV, hair dryer, or several lights. The unit can run from 6.9 to 19.6 hours on a single tank, depending on the load, making it the ideal choice for overnight power at a remote location.

Economy Series Model

The EG4000, powered by the Honda GX270 engine, boasts a 6.3-gallon fuel tank, a long run time up to 14.8 hours at 50 percent load, and a sound level of 67 dB(A). The model also incorporates GFCI-protected 120-volt 20 ampere duplex receptacles that meet National Electric Code (NEC) home connection guidelines, features additional outlets for convenient use, and is designed with a tough, one-piece welded frame. Like all Honda generators, the EG4000 is equipped with circuit protectors for the operator and equipment and USDA-qualified spark arrestor/mufflers for fire prevention.

The Honda EG4000 incorporates a number of advanced design features, including Digital Automatic Voltage Regulator (DAVR) technology for consistent stable power. The DAVR holds the voltage stable within one percent over time during standard operation and has a built-in self-diagnosis function to prevent engine speed from exceeding 4,140 rpm for longer than three seconds in varying load conditions. In addition, the DAVR adjustments are driven off the main winding, as compared to a sensor winding in conventional AVR systems.

Industrial Series Model

The EB10000 is the most powerful Honda generator and the company’s flagship model. With a maximum output of 10,000 watts, the rugged Honda Industrial Series EB10000 generator is portable and features a narrow-shaped design, a centralized exhaust mechanism, a newly developed alternator, and the best fuel efficiency and lowest noise in its class. The model is well suited for commercial applications, including construction-related job site work, as well as the rental market, where users demand the most reliable power for a variety of applications. The EB10000 is powered by the Honda GX630 V-Twin Engine, one that offers customers more power, adaptability, greater fuel economy and reduced emissions in a more compact package. 

These four Honda generator models, equipped with the CO-MINDER carbon monoxide detection system, are available in July 2020. Honda Power Equipment will roll out the CO-MINDER™ technology on the balance of its product line throughout the remainder of 2020.

 

Recommended
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
GET OUR BEST FINANCING OF THE YEAR ON EFFICIENT VOLVO EXCAVATORS
Sponsored
GET OUR BEST FINANCING OF THE YEAR ON EFFICIENT VOLVO EXCAVATORS
Get a fuel-efficient Volvo excavator now through the end of August with rates as low as 0% for 24 months on our 2018 or newer models.
June 24, 2020
Latest
Apollo Light Main Photo (1)
How UV-C LED Light Can Help your Rental Customers
UV-C LED light is a chemical-free, low-touch technique used to decontaminate anything the UV light can reach. Now, in the world of COVID-19, it is being used to decontaminate tools, equipment, spaces, rooms, PPE, and more.
July 20, 2020
Depositphotos 24588377 Originala
Keep Safety in Mind with Portable Generators
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute advises generator users to follow manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper ventilation
July 15, 2020
Kaeser Mobilair M118
Mobilair M118 Portable Compressor
Kaeser's Mobilair M118 portable compressor delivers up to 405 cfm at 100 psig.
July 8, 2020
Enerpac_LAT Air Hydraulic Torque Wrench Pump
Enerpac LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps
High productivity in a compact design for applications where air is the preferred power source.
July 6, 2020
Lind Apollo UV-C LED light
Lind Equipment Awarded Canadian Contract for Virus-Killing Apollo UV-C Light
Lind Equipment created the Apollo UV-C Light to help people around the globe decontaminate their areas and get people safety back to work.
June 30, 2020
When wet cutting with diamond blades, make sure you have ample water on the blade for dust suppression to prevent hazardous silica dust from becoming airborne.
How to Safely Cut and Drill Concrete and Other Materials
Expert tips help construction equipment operators to optimize safety during cutting and drilling operations.
June 8, 2020
Thompson Pump 6 Rw Dis 4 Le2 T X
6-in. Rotary Wellpoint Pump
The 6RW pump is designed for wellpoint and sock dewatering applications, and can be used in place of a comparable 6-in. vacuum or piston pump.
May 28, 2020
Atlas Copco Xas 188 Hero
XAS 188 Air Compressor
Atlas Copco's XAS 188 single-stage oil-injected rotary screw type air compressor delivers 189 cfm at 2.37 gallons per hour.
May 27, 2020
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Suited for concrete and asphalt cutting up to 17 1/2 in. deep
May 24, 2020
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
May 23, 2020
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
May 22, 2020
Bosch Hell Ion Turbo Charger With Power Boost In Use
HELL-ION Battery Turbo Charger
Bosch's 18V Connected-Ready Lithium-Ion 16 Amp Battery Turbo Charger with Power Boost repowers CORE18V 8.0Ah batteries from 0% to 50% in 15 minutes.
May 21, 2020
Leo Swan, co-founder, EDCO
EDCO Announces Passing of Co-Founder Leo Swan
Swan helped create the first dual-disc concrete grinder in 1959.
May 21, 2020
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers&apos; literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
Lind Equipment All In One Lights On With Gen Copy
Lind Equipment All-In-One Beacon LED Tower
May 19, 2020
Allmand Maxi Heat 1 M Kl Cob
Allmand Maxi-Heat 1M BTU Towable Heater
Two independently operating burners providing up to a combined 1,000,000 BTUs of heat
May 19, 2020
Alm Gr Light Tower 00003 Diesel Decals
Allmand GR-Series Light Tower
Four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens provide a 300-hour run time
May 19, 2020
Mxf368 1 Cp A
MX FUEL Breaker
Milwaukee Tool's MX FUEL Breaker is a lithium-ion battery-powered, low vibration breaker that can break over 2 tons per charge.
May 18, 2020
Am2288 Rt Drying Water 0117
RIDGID Air Mover
The RIDGID Air Mover is made for high volume air movement to quickly dry any space or surface for fast jobsite cleanup.
May 12, 2020
United Rentals Mg 7157
Five Key Considerations When Renting a Portable Light Tower
Creating a lighting solution is a matter of choosing the right size, style and number of portable light towers. Here are five key considerations when making a portable lighting choice for a worksite.
May 11, 2020
The Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw DCS389.
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw
Dewalt recently upgraded its 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw DCS389.
May 10, 2020
The Dewalt 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT&circledR; 4-1/2 &ndash; 6 IN. Grinder (DCG418).
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Grinder
Dewalt recently upgraded its 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® 4-1/2 – 6 IN. Grinder (DCG418).
May 8, 2020
Dewalt Circular Saw DCS578X2
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Circular Saw
Dewalt has upgraded its Flexvolt Circular Saw.
May 7, 2020
A utility tractor and EZTrack mower at a John Deere factory.
Deere Laying Off Workers, Pausing Production in Iowa
According to a story in the Quad-City Times, Deere has laid off more workers in Iowa.
May 6, 2020