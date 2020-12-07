Milwaukee Introduces Safety Glasses with New Features

Milwaukee Tool enhances safety and productivity on the jobsite with an expansion of their safety glasses lineup including anti-scratch, fog-free, and new magnification and lens color options. All new safety glasses are designed for extended wear and are equipped with comfortable temple arms for comfort. Aside from the magnifying safety glasses, all new glasses are available with yellow lenses that make environments appear brighter and are ideal for working in lowlight, gray lenses that are optimized for indoor and outdoor locations, as well as clear and tinted lenses.

Anti-Scratch Safety Glasses

Designed for all-day comfort, the Milwaukee Anti-Scratch Safety Glasses have a durable hard coat to protect the lenses from the common demands of the jobsite and a flexible nose bridge for extended comfort.

Anti-Scratch Magnifying Safety Glasses

For easy reading and clarity on the jobsite, the Anti-Scratch Magnifying Safety Glasses have an anti-scratch hard coat for lens protection and clear magnified lenses which allow users to read easily without sacrificing protection. The lenses are available in magnifications between +1.00 and +3.00 diopter. For comfort, the anti-scratch glasses also feature a flexible nose bridge.

Fog-Free Safety Glasses

For all-day comfort, the Fog-Free Safety Glasses have a flexible nose bridge, fog-free lenses to maintain clear vision in the toughest conditions and resist scratching for added durability.

Performance Safety Glasses

Milwaukee is also expanding their Performance Safety Glasses with new gray and yellow lenses. Launched in 2019, the Milwaukee Performance Safety Glasses are equipped with fog-free lenses that resist scratching to ensure that users’ vision stays unobstructed on the jobsite. As a step up in productivity and durability, the Performance Safety Glasses feature military-grade impact protection above the Z87.1+ American National Standard Institute (ANSI) rating, withstanding a projectile impacting the lenses at 725 feet per second.

Milwaukee Tool’s new safety glasses are designed to provide users with all-day comfort, ultimate durability and protection — without sacrificing jobsite productivity. Milwaukee Tool is focused on creating innovative solutions that won’t slow users down, helping them stay safe and productive.