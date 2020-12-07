Milwaukee Introduces Banded Ear Plugs for All-Day Comfort

Milwaukee Tool is adding to their Personal Protective Equipment lineup with new hearing protection – Banded Ear Plugs. The Banded Ear Plugs are designed to provide all-day comfort with versatile wear and the adaptable design for 3-point wear allows users to set the band above their head, below their chin or behind their neck.

The low-profile band securely fits to the wearer’s head and can be easily adjusted and pivoted when worn. The Banded Ear Plugs come with interchangeable Foam and Flanged Ear Plugs, both designed to protect users against hazardous jobsite noise. The Flanged Ear Plugs are designed to quickly fit the ear, allowing users to get back to work faster while still achieving a proper seal and providing a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 26. The Foam Ear Plugs are designed with a tapered shape to fit inside the ear canal and soft comfortable foam that expands quickly for a secure seal, providing an NRR of 25.