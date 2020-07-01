AED President Issues Statement After House Passes INVEST in America Act

The House of Representatives approved on a mostly party line vote the INVEST in America Act/Moving Forward Act (H.R. 2). The $1.5 trillion package authorizes funding and sets forth federal policy related to roads, bridges, transit systems, schools, housing, broadband, water systems, airports, and other infrastructure. For a summary, click here.

The White House issued a veto threat prior to the House vote. After House passage, AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire released the following statement:

“The House infrastructure proposal is commendable in certain areas, including its funding levels, but it also contains many concerning provisions that would impose unnecessary mandates when Congress should be looking to reduce regulatory burdens and expedite project delivery. While there’s a great deal not to like both in substance about H.R. 2 and the excessively partisan process taken by House leadership, the House did its job and passed an infrastructure bill. The time is long overdue for the Senate to take similar action and approve legislation to provide long-term, robust infrastructure investments.”

To spur Senate action, AED is launching an unprecedented grassroots push to tell the U.S. Senate that the economy, our industry and the American people demand infrastructure investment to put people back to work, spur economic growth and ensure the country’s future international competitiveness.

Following the House vote, AED delivered a letter to all U.S. Senate offices with a clear message that the chamber must act in a bipartisan manner to ensure infrastructure legislation reaches the president’s desk as soon as possible.

Now it’s your turn. Follow the below steps to urge your U.S. Senators to do their jobs and approve a multiyear infrastructure bill.