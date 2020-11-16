Texas, California, Florida Among the Deadliest States to Drive In

As drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, new research reveals what states are the most dangerous for driving

November 16, 2020
An American pre-settlement funding service, Uplift Legal Funding, has revealed the most and least dangerous roads in America according to the number of car accidents. The results reveal that Texas is the most dangerous state to drive in, with over 3,305 fatal crashes occurring in just one year, while Rhode Island boasts the safest roads, with just 56 fatal crashes.

Research revealed that in 2018 there were 33,654 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, in which 36,560 deaths occurred. 

Speed state Texas unfortunately takes the top spot, with 3,305 fatal crashes recorded in 2018, possibly a result of their whopping 85-mph speed limit. At the other end of the list is Rhode Island, who boast just 56 fatal crashes in 2018, with just 7 accidents occurring on the state’s most dangerous road, the I-295 S, between 2015-2017.

“Now more than ever people are using their own vehicles rather than using public in a bid to minimize interaction with others and stay safe from COVID-19," Jared Stern, owner of Uplift Legal Funding, said. "However, we at Uplift Legal Funding realize that using a car will not keep you 100% out of harm’s way, that is why we created this list. Car crashes can be devastating for victims and their families, even when they aren’t fatal. We feel that it is important that residents and visitors understand the seriousness of driving, even on roads they have driven every day of their lives, to try and keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Aside from the well known 85mph speed limit, Texas is home to the treacherous I-45. Not only is it the most dangerous road in Texas but is the second most dangerous road in the US. Harris County saw the most fatalities along the intersection, with 115 deaths in a one year period.

Despite a high population of 12,741,080, Illinois boasts a surprisingly low number of fatal crashes, recording 948 in 2018. Comparing that with 1,103 in Pennsylvania (a population of 12,807,060), it is interesting that The Land of Lincoln doesn’t sit higher in the top 10.

Wyoming, with the lowest population size on the list (577,737), sits fifth from the bottom recording 100 fatal crashes in 2018, resulting in 19.2 deaths per 100,000 people – almost double the number of fatal crashes in Rhode Island (56) – which has double the population size.

Other factors were taken into account when conducting the research, for example almost half (45%) of the victims involved in fatal crashes in Montana had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.08 or higher, compared to just 12% in West Virginia.

Additionally, despite having the highest number of fatal crashes, Texas has an observed seatbelt use of 90%. The state with the highest observed front seat seat belt use in 2018 was Hawaii, at 98%, while the lowest was New Hampshire at 76%

Most Dangerous States

  • Texas – 3,305 fatal crashes, 3,642 deaths
  • California – 3,259 fatal crashes, 3,563 deaths
  • Florida – 2,915 fatal crashes, 3,133 deaths
  • Georgia – 1,407 fatal crashes, 1,504 deaths
  • North Carolina – 1,321 fatal crashes, 1,437 deaths
  • Pennsylvania – 1,103 fatal crashes, 1,190 deaths
  • Ohio – 996 fatal crashes, 1,068 deaths
  • Tennessee – 974 fatal crashes, 1,041 deaths
  • South Carolina – 970 fatal crashes, 1,037 deaths
  • Illinois – 948 fatal crashes, 1,031 deaths

Least Dangerous States

  • New Hampshire – 134 fatal crashes, 147 deaths
  • Maine – 128 fatal crashes, 137 deaths
  • South Dakota – 110 fatal crashes, 130 deaths
  • Hawaii – 110 fatal crashes, 117 deaths
  • Delaware – 104 fatal crashes, 111 deaths
  • Wyoming – 100 fatal crashes, 111 deaths
  • North Dakota – 95 fatal crashes, 105 deaths
  • Alaska – 69 fatal crashes, 80 deaths
  • Vermont – 60 fatal crashes, 68 deaths
  • Rhode Island – 56 fatal crashes, 59 deaths


See the full report here.

