NAPA Releases Action Plan to Support Biden in Building Modern Infrastructure

NAPA has sent a letter to Biden and his transition team expressing the desire to work with the administration to stabilize the economy, create and sustain jobs in the highway construction industry and build environmentally-friendly, resilient pavements

December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 58926149
Adobe Stock/ SeanPavonePhoto

America is in the midst of a major, ongoing public health and economic crisis and the industry is eager to see what changes will be made for the better in 2021. 

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), has sent a letter to President-elect Joseph Biden and his transition team outlining key priorities for the organization and its members. NAPA has indicated their support for Biden's Build Back Better plan to protect the health and safety of Americans while boosting economic activity and ensuring and creating jobs. The asphalt pavement industry is uniquely positioned to advance your efforts to harness American ingenuity and grow the economy for all Americans through productive government investments, a robust jobs agenda that supports small and mid-size businesses, and addressing the changing climate of our planet. 

NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland noted in the letter the desire to work together with the incoming administration to stabilize the economy, create and sustain jobs in the highway construction industry, and build environmentally friendly, resilient pavements. The letter includes NAPA’s legislative priorities, chief among them, passage of a long-term surface transportation authorization bill that increases highway funding and includes a permanent, dedicated, user-based revenue stream for the Highway Trust Fund. The letter also emphasizes the fact that asphalt is America’s most recycled product. 

"We are eager to assist you in your plan to invest in and build a modern infrastructure," Copeland said in the letter. "This is especially important considering the U.S. Interstate Highway System has reached 65 years and the demand to efficiently transport people and goods via our National Highway System is more critical than ever. A key challenge in the effort to modernize America’s highways is establishment of a sustainable, long-term revenue source for the Highway Trust Fund (HTF). In the near term, Congress must work expeditiously and in a bipartisan manner to reauthorize the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act which expires on September 30, 2021. The next surface transportation authorization bill must provide the adequate, long-term public investment to properly modernize the surface transportation infrastructure network including highways, roads, and bridges to meet the nation’s growing transportation needs.

"NAPA will work with you and Congress to address the HTF revenue shortfall through a permanent user-fee solution. The magnitude of the looming HTF crisis and the impact of the resulting uncertainty on state transportation improvement plans reinforce the need for proactive congressional action. Any HTF solution should entail a permanent, dedicated, user-based revenue stream to support increased transportation investments. We will continue to urge both chambers of Congress to make a permanent HTF solution the basis of any infrastructure package or surface transportation law and pass this legislation as soon as possible."

You can read the whole letter from NAPA here


Recommended
Nov 2020 Construction Employment
Expanding Construction Employment Masks Waning Economic Momentum
Residential construction employment continues to grow with strength as the single-family market expands and nonresidential construction activity typically holds up well early in an economic downturn, but many fundamentals are pointing south
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
12032020 Cnt
Construction News Tracker: Housing Starts Surprise Forecasters with 6.4% Jump in October
News headlines include Dodge’s forecast of 4% starts increase in 2021, voters approved the most transportation-improvement initiatives in 20 years, horrific crash melts steel and asphalt of I-75 bridge over the Ohio River
December 2, 2020
Latest
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 388583243
2021 State of Road Building: Our Nation is Ready to Make Infrastructure a Priority
Despite the uncertainty we saw in 2020, experts believe that there is reason to be hopeful in 2021 as Americans are making it well known that our crumbling roads and bridges are a prime concern they want the new Congress to address
December 1, 2020
Delta Mist penetrates pavement to soften the asphalt binder and bind it to aggregates.
Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation
Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment
December 1, 2020
Intel CEO Bob Swan.
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Eight: Exclusive Interview with Dynapac, How to Find Workers in Unexpected Places & Build America Friday
How is Dynapac North America supporting customers during COVID-19? Where are some new places to try and find workers? What crew are we featuring in Build America Friday? Watch to learn more.
November 20, 2020
Logo Ita Aites
ITA Recognizes Underground Construction Projects Worldwide
The ITA Tunnelling Awards recognizes the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Padur, Shenzhen Chegongmaio Integrated Traffic Hub Project and Union Square Market Street Station for ground-breaking innovations and outstanding underground projects worldwide.
November 19, 2020
Highwayreportmap25thannualoverall 750x422
Report: North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Among States With Best Highway Systems
The 25th Annual Highway Report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, fatalities and spending per mile.
November 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 298379174
Texas, California, Florida Among the Deadliest States to Drive In
As drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, new research reveals what states are the most dangerous for driving
November 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 382940021
Biden Administration Releases USDOT Transition Team
The incoming Biden-Harris administration has released the names of the 18-member transition team for the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will also review the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.
November 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Seven: Biden's Infrastrucute Plan, Milling Best Practices & Build America Friday
What would an infrastructure plan look like under President-Elect Biden? Do plastics have a future in asphalt mixtures? What are some best practices for operating a milling machine? Jess & Dormie have answers to all that and more this week
November 13, 2020
Adobe Stock 201250309 (1)
Asphalt Industry Evaluates Utilizing Plastic in its Mixtures
As activists and legislators continue to push for solutions to sustainably divert the plastic waste stream, the asphalt pavement industry is leading and coordinating the effort to evaluate the viability of including plastics in asphalt mixtures.
November 12, 2020
HD-PCI produces a condition rating with more objective data (derived from machine learning algorithms) and factors in the density and severity of each distress present for every square foot of roadway across an entire road network.
RoadBotics HD-PCI Pavement Rating Index Assists in Asset Management
HD-PCI proprietary pavement condition rating index granularity for government officials to make well-informed pavement management decisions, including pothole and road repairs
November 12, 2020
Adobe Stock 372346048
Industry Gaining Hope for Infrastructure Legislation Under Biden
Peter DeFazio, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, says he is looking forward to discussions that could lead to substantial infrastructure investments during the Biden administration
November 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 27655491
AEM Urges Washington to Put Aside Differences in Statement on Election
The Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM) congratulates President-Elect Biden & Vice President-Elect Harris and says now is the time to put aside our differences and work across the political spectrum to find common ground.
November 9, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Six: Infrastructure Ballot Initiatives, Forces Impacting Screed Performance & Build America Friday
How did states vote on infrastructure issues? What are the five forces acting on your screed? What are Jess & Dormie drinking this week? We have your answers to those questions and more on this episode of Hops & Highways.
November 6, 2020
Dsc 7406
Voters Approve Record 94% of Transportation Investment Initiatives Totaling $14 Billion
Voters in 18 states thus far approved a record 94% of state and local ballot initiatives, providing an additional $14 billion for transportation improvements.
November 6, 2020
122699336 4712614592114453 4018610405813775807 N
Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021
With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on
November 6, 2020
1
World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled
The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta
November 5, 2020
101435712 3261282957229823 1952912872052883456 O
Election Day Round Up of Infrastructure Measures
Infrastructure and transportation funding measure dominated the ballots in 2020. Here's what voters decided.
November 4, 2020
Sep Construction Spend Public Private
Big Gain in September Residential Construction Spending Offsets Nonresidential Drop
The total value of construction put in place edged up for a fourth month of U.S. construction expansions carried by residential expansion
November 2, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Week Five: The Economy, Asphalt Recycling Q&A, Pumpkin Carving & Build America Friday
Each week, Jessica Lombardo & Dormie Roberts discuss the construction news of the week and salute contractors hard work.
October 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 340508734
2020 Election Day Impacts for the Construction Industry
The implications of ballot outcomes are far-reaching for infrastructure and other construction-related issues
October 28, 2020
The Flathead County South Campus sky bridge in Montana designed by Cushing Terrell facilitates not only indoor pedestrian access between two buildings but also blends two eras of building architecture with visual continuity of independent materials. The enclosed pedestrian bridge comprised of two HSS steel Pratt trusses supported independently on concrete piers spans 95 ft.
Engineering Firm Launches Multidisciplinary Infrastructure Group
Cushing Terrell's multi-disciplinary group is focused on projects associated with the development of national and local infrastructure.
October 26, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Four: PPP Loan Forgiveness, Asphalt Paving Safety Tips & Build America Friday
Hops & Highways is your weekly newscast dedicated to the road building industry
October 23, 2020