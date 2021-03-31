$2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Welcomed But Tax Hikes to Pay for It Called 'Dangerously Misguided'

The multi-trillion dollar plan would dramatically boost infrastructure spending, but concerns have emerged over federal requirements, such as project labor agreements, and the proposed corporate tax increases to pay for it

March 31, 2021
Becky Schultz
Dsc 9103

President Joe Biden will formally unveil details of the first part of his roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan for improving the nation’s infrastructure at an event today in Pittsburgh, PA. The plan is intended to bolster the still lagging U.S. economy in light of the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as push the country toward a greener future over an eight-year period.

According to CNN, a preliminary statement from the White House indicated the plan will include:

  • $621 billion for funding improvements to roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure – including $155 billion to modernize U.S. highways, roads and streets, $20 billion to improve road safety and $85 billion to modernize and expand public transit
  • $213 billion toward building, renovating and retrofitting more than two million homes and housing units, including affordable and energy efficient housing
  • $180 billion to advance R&D in critical technologies, upgrading U.S. infrastructure and establishing the U.S. leadership in these and other areas
  • $111 billion to rebuild the country’s water infrastructure with another $12 billion going toward infrastructure needs at community colleges
  • $100 billion to build new and upgrade existing public school buildings
  • $100 billion toward workforce development, including $48 billion for apprenticeships, career pathway programs and job training programs
  • $300 billion to further boost the manufacturing sector

While welcoming the multi-trillion investment in U.S. infrastructure, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) issued a statement expressing concern over potential federal stipulations that are expected to be part of the plan.

“AGC welcomes sorely-needed public and private construction investment that can generate long-term benefits for our economy, communities and national security,” the association noted in a March 25 statement. “However, AGC remains concerned about the possibility of unpredictable and impracticable federal requirements being attached to those investments that, in turn, could significantly diminish its buying power and create barriers to full and open competition.”

Tax Changes to Pay for Plan Cause for Concern

Concern has also been expressed over the proposal for how the plan will be paid for. A large portion of the cost is expected to be covered by raising the corporate tax rate from its current level of 21% to 28%, increasing the global minimum tax rate on U.S. corporations from 13% to 21% and closing certain offshore tax loopholes.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has been vocal in urging the President and Congress to address infrastructure as a first priority after pandemic relief, believes the proposed tax increases and related changes could counteract the plan's benefits.

“We need a big and bold program to modernize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and we applaud the Biden administration for making infrastructure a top priority,” stated Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “However, we believe the proposal is dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure.

"Properly done, a major investment in infrastructure today is an investment in the future, and like a new home, should be paid for over time – say 30 years – by the users who benefit from the investment," he continued. "We strongly oppose the general tax increases proposed by the administration, which will slow the economic recovery and make the U.S. less competitive globally – the exact opposite of the goals of the infrastructure plan."

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers also expressed concerns over the proposed changes in corporate tax structure, with Kip Eideberg, senior vice president of government and industry relations, stating: “We support President Biden’s vision for how to build a new and stronger economy that creates opportunity for all Americans. Equipment manufacturers are investing in their communities and creating new family-sustaining jobs, encouraged by signs that we may finally be getting COVID-19 under control. We stand ready to work with President Biden to help him make the bold, transformational investment in workforce development, infrastructure, and American manufacturing that is long overdue.

"At the same time, we strongly urge him to make sure that we preserve the predictability and stability in the tax code that keeps equipment manufacturers competitive and drives job creation and good wages," he continued. "Tax reform made equipment manufacturers more competitive in the global economy. It is imperative that we do not undo that progress.”

Bradley also pointed out that bipartisan consensus will be essential to ensure enactment of such historic infrastructure legislation. This could be difficult to achieve given Republican leadership's opposition to a tax increase – potentially risking the plan's ability to move forward.

“While today’s action, coupled with continued efforts to find consensus from bipartisan groups in both the House and Senate is encouraging and a start in a long process," he noted, "we urge both Democrats and Republicans to avoid further partisan gridlock and provide productive solutions to get an infrastructure bill passed this year,."

Related
36423300 1919343864782521 1328721598433198080 N
Biden's Plan Includes $621 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure
March 31, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Dodge Data: Infrastructure Investment Plan Would be “Game Changer” for Construction Outlook
March 15, 2021
Dsc 9096
Campaign Urges Infrastructure Package by Fourth of July to Boost U.S. Economic Growth
January 14, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
January 12, 2021
Recommended
51082643357 686231533a 3k
Mission Critical Electronics and ZeroRPM Partner to Transform Heavy Duty Trucks into Hybrids
ZeroRPM’s technology eliminates idling, while continuing to power all on-board equipment, including HVAC.
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
Latest
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 22: Paving Season Start Up Tips
This week, Jess & Dormie have a lot of infrastructure news to share and also discuss the 10 things contractors can do to make the most out of these coming busy months
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 2 6051132b15862
Republicans: Infrastructure Bill Means Funding for Roads, Bridges; Not Climate Change or Social Justice
Congressional Republicans are pushing back against the Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, warning that any plan that strays from core transportation priorities to one that tackles climate change and social justice won't get GOP support
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
Study: COVID-19 Cost Illinois Over $1 Billion in Transportation Infrastructure Revenues
One year in, gas tax revenues and transit ridership continue to lag pre-pandemic levels
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
AASHTO Report Highlights How Infrastructure Investment Benefits States
State DOT projects provide both quality of life and economic benefits to American communities large and small
March 25, 2021
Slide 3
Over One-Third of U.S. Bridges in Need of Replacement
According to the annual bridge report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, there are 175 million daily crossings on over 45,000 structurally deficient U.S. bridges in poor condition.
March 23, 2021
164262031 448412383108605 60724327961689318 O
Next Steps for Biden's Infrastructure Plan
President Biden’s economic advisers are pulling together a sweeping $4 trillion package to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan
March 23, 2021
Hi Vis
How to Maintain Safer Work Zones
Crystal May, vice president of Safety and Environmental Operations at CRH Americas Materials offers these tips for contractors looking to help improve worker safety both inside and outside of the work zone
March 19, 2021
Road Botics Cities Report
RoadBotics Ranks Roads in 20 Cities Based on Objective Measures
Company's 2021 U.S. Cities Road Report assessed 75 miles of roadway in 20 cities to demonstrate smartphone app that analyzes condition based on road images. Results give measure how poor road networks really are to drive infrastructure investments
March 22, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 19 112848
Photo-based Inspections Capture Data and Cut Disputes on Public Infrastructure Projects
Learn how HeadLight’s photo-based inspection technology can efficiently capture project data, encourage greater collaboration between stakeholders, quickly resolve problem areas and minimize disputes on public infrastructure projects.
March 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
87% of Contractors Predict Steady Revenue Streams for 2021
Concerns about finding skilled workers, material costs and steel tariffs still linger for construction business owners though according to the latest data released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
March 18, 2021
An interactive dashboard created by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association provides a clear look at how and where all 50 states use their federal highway program funds.
Federal Investment Helped Advance 22,000 Highway Improvement Projects in 2020
State governments leveraged $29 billion in federal funds to advance $70 billion in highway improvements during fiscal year 2020.
March 17, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Eight States Testing User-Based Mechanisms for Highway Funding
The FHWA has awarded $18.7 million in “Surface Transportation System Funding Alternatives” grants to multiple projects that will test new user-based funding methods for highways and bridges
March 16, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
153593196 3905124286174407 9105980671061287357 N
Republicans Leery of "Catch-All" Infrastructure Bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Democratic committee chairs in Congress to begin crafting a "big, bold and transformational infrastructure package" but Republicans say a multi-trillion dollar "catch-all" bill could lose Republican support
March 15, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Dodge Data: Infrastructure Investment Plan Would be “Game Changer” for Construction Outlook
Richard Branch, chief economist, Dodge Data & Analytics, shares the current construction outlook and how a major infrastructure investment plan could become a “game changer” for the industry.
March 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 21: Celebrating Women in Construction Week
We're closing out Women in Construction Week by having a conversation with the ladies of A&A Paving Join us for a beer as we learn about what brought them to the industry and how we can work to attract more women to these rewarding careers.
March 12, 2021
With these funds, states and localities have been given broad authority for the use of this assistance which takes pressure off transportation budgets and could allow some funds to flow to infrastructure-related activities.
What Does the $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package Hold for Infrastructure?
The American Rescue Plan signed in to law by President Biden includes $10 billion in new funding for infrastructure projects.
March 12, 2021
153926361 3905123956174440 8775256027587712657 N
10 Things to do Before the Paving Season Starts
As a large portion of the country is starting to defrost from the winter, it’s time to look ahead to the warmer months. Make sure your construction business is ready for the busy season with these tips.
March 11, 2021
Hops&highways Base
Hops & Highways Episode 20: Meet the Team!
Who is the newest member of the Asphalt Contractor team? Who won the coozie this week? Where does surface transportation funding stand? Answers to all these questions and more on the March 5th, 2021 episode of Hops & Highways.
March 5, 2021
Wotus Corps 5cf172d4c27b2
Federal Court Decision on Navigable Waters Protection Rule Paves Way for Faster Transportation Improvements
The ruling provides a clearer understanding of how far federal jurisdiction extends over U.S. water bodies, eliminating potentially costly delays in transportation system upgrades.
March 4, 2021
Mark R Shay/Facebook
Economists Predict Rocky Road to Recovery for Construction Industry
Dodge Data & Analytics forecasts that the U.S. infrastructure segment won't return to normal levels until 2023.
March 4, 2021
I Stock 000012703123 Large
Buttigieg Aims to Address Infrastructure Maintenance Backlog
As our nation's infrastructure continues to degrade, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation highlighted a top priority for his agenda — fix it first.
March 3, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 03 At 9 47 52 Am
ASCE Says US Will Have to Spend $5.9T to Make C- Graded Infrastructure Safe
For the first time in 20 years, US infrastructure is out of the American Society of Civil Engineers' D range overall, but 11 of 17 categories of assets got individual D grades characterized by significant deterioration with a strong risk of failure.
March 3, 2021
D&G Machinery launched the first 5G+ 'Industrial Internet' asphalt mixing plant in China which will allow for remote operation of the plant from over 500 miles away.
Asphalt Plants Enter 5G Connectivity Realm
D&G Machinery launched the first 5G+ "Industrial Internet" asphalt mixing plant in China which will allow for remote operation of the plant from over 500 miles away.
March 3, 2021