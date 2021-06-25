PCA Applauds White House, Responds to Infrastructure Deal

After senators and President Biden finally came to an agreement for the Infrastructure Deal, the Portland Cement Association released an official statement in support.

June 25, 2021
Portland Cement Association

Portland Cement Association (PCA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Sean O’Neill released the following statement regarding an agreement toward a bipartisan infrastructure package,

"PCA, representing America’s cement manufacturers, applauds the White House and the bipartisan group of 21 senators for reaching a deal on a $953 billion infrastructure package. America's economic vitality depends on an integrated, national transportation network that moves goods and people safely and efficiently, while ensuring quality of life and economic prosperity for all citizens."

Timeline of How Biden's Infrastructure Plan has Progressed

Continued, "PCA has continually advocated for passage of a long-term bipartisan infrastructure package and is encouraged that this plan takes the vital steps needed to provide significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure.

PCA encourages both parties in Congress to work towards enacting strong bipartisan infrastructure legislation as outlined in the agreement between the White House and the group of bipartisan Senators.”

