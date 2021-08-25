House to Vote on Infrastructure Bill by September 27th

If the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House, it would allow President Joe Biden to sign it into law before the federal highway and public transportation programs expire Sept. 30.

August 25, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 6113eecc4f930
Jessica Lombardo

The House has voted 220 to 212 to consider the Senate-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) no later than Sept. 27. The plan emerged this week as a compromise between moderate Democrats, who wanted an immediate vote on the IIJA, and progressive Democrats, who wanted the IIJA vote to take place after the Senate completed action on a separate, $3.5 trillion antipoverty and climate package—likely later this fall. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) committed to the deadline to vote on the $550 billion infrastructure bill and released a statement affirming, “in consultation with the Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.” 

Why it matters: If the IIJA passes the House, it would allow President Joe Biden to sign it into law before the federal highway and public transportation programs, like the Highway Trust Fund, expire Sept. 30.

What Happens Now?

House committees will now work to craft the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which can pass both Congressional chambers without any Republican support through reconciliation. There are still weeks of work left on the spending plan, including having various committees actually write up the proposals that the resolution outlines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the goal is for committees to write up the legislation by Sept. 15.

The $3.5 trillion budget framework has been tied to the bipartisan infrastructure plan since early this year. Pelosi has insisted that the infrastructure bill would not be voted on until the Senate passes the broader spending plan. 

The plan calls for the investments to be offset by a combination of new tax revenues, health care savings and long-term economic growth. It calls for raising money through IRS enforcement and proposes a new fee on carbon pollution. The plan prohibits tax increases on families making under $400,000 a year, small businesses and family farms.

Many in the industry are leery of such a bill passing. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark issued the following statement after the House voted to adopt the rule that would “deem and pass” the Senate budget resolution while allowing consideration of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Today, the House passed an enormous $3.5 trillion tax and spend budget that, if enacted, will dramatically expand the size and scope of government through record levels of inflationary spending and impose massive tax increases that will halt America’s fragile economic recovery. The Chamber will do everything we can to prevent this tax raising, job killing reconciliation bill from becoming law.

“In contrast, we are pleased that the House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before the end of September. The infrastructure bill has earned the support of business and labor and deserves the support of every member of Congress. 

“Anyone who needlessly delays or tries to kill this bill is holding back our nation. I don’t know how anyone could go home and explain to their constituents that they voted to block money to fix a crumbling bridge or to replace lead water pipes running into schools. It is past time to turn the long-overdue promises of infrastructure investment into a reality.”

Keep Pressuring a Vote

As all eyes remain on the U.S. House of Representatives to complete action on the historic passage of the IIJA, please communicate with your Representatives and urge support for IIJA. The bipartisan legislation includes the five-year reauthorization of the Federal-Aid Highway Program with a level of investment that is needed to improve the performance of the nation’s highway, road and bridge network. 

In addition to predictable funding for paving projects, the National Asphalt Pavement Association says that the bill successfully advances several of their priorities, including the reauthorization of the Accelerated Implementation and Deployment of Pavement Technologies (AID-PT) program valued at $30 million; increased federal contributions to safety contingency funds to improve work zone safety using innovative contracting methods; and the absence of pavement type selection mandates, maintaining neutrality on highway pavement materials issues 

The legislation also includes an exemption under Buy America to allow for the continued use of imported high-quality asphalt binder and aggregate in asphalt pavement production. 

﻿Contact your U.S. House of Representatives TODAY to urge support on all procedural votes and final passage of the bipartisan infrastructure agreement when it reaches the House floor this fall.

