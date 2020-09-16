AED Embarks on 'Driving for Dealers' Bus Tour

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the Midwest, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains and the West. Stops today include two in Illinois and one in St. Louis. The purpose of the tour is to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.

“A new, long-term, sustainable federal infrastructure bill is critical to moving our nation forward,” states AED President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “Infrastructure jobs will go a long way toward economic recovery as we hopefully begin to move past the pandemic.”

AED leadership is meeting with key equipment dealers across eight states.

“We want to hear first-hand the impact an infrastructure bill will have on our members,” says AED Executive Vice President Robert Henderson. ”We will use the data and anecdotes we collect to demonstrate this critical need to the U.S Congress as they consider legislation to replace the Fast Act, which expires on Sept. 30.”

Concurrently, AED is engaged in a grassroots outreach campaign to U.S. senators. To date, 75% of AED members have generated more than 800 letters to their U.S. senators.