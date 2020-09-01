U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Palau, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The total includes over $1 billion from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $152 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100% federal share.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. The projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies and installing airport perimeter fencing.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s Airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.