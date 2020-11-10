Dodge 2021 Outlook predicts slow, uneven recovery in 2021

2020 Outlook report predicts that total U.S.construction starts will increase only 4% in 2021 to to $771 billion.

November 10, 2020
Dodge Data & Analytics
Markham 033
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

“The COVID-19 pandemic and recession has had a profound impact on the U.S. economy, leading to a deep drop off in construction starts in the first half of 2020,” says Richard Branch, Chief Economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “While the recovery is underway, the road to full recovery will be long and fraught with potential potholes. After losing an estimated 14% in 2020 to $738 billion, total construction starts will regain just 4% in 2021.” 

He adds, "Uncertainty surrounding the next wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter and delayed fiscal stimulus will lead to a slow and jagged recovery in 2021. Business and consumer confidence will improve over the year as further stimulus comes in early 2021 and a vaccine is approved and becomes more widely distributed, but construction markets have been deeply scarred and will take considerable time to fully recover. The dollar value of starts for residential buildings will increase 5% in 2021, nonresidential buildings will gain 3%, and nonbuilding construction will improve 7%. Only the residential sector, however, will exceed its 2019 level of starts thanks to historically low mortgage rates that boost single family housing.”

The pattern of construction starts for more specific segments is as follows:

  • The dollar value of single family housing starts will be up 7% in 2021 and the number of units will grow 6% to 928,000 (Dodge basis). Historically low mortgage rates and a preference for less dense living during the pandemic are clearly overpowering short-term labor market and economic concerns.
  • Multifamily construction, however, will pay the price for single family’s gain. The large overhang of high-end construction in large metro areas combined with declining rents will lead to a further pullback in 2021. Dollar value will drop 1% while the number of units started falls 2% to 484,000 (Dodge basis).
  • The dollar value of commercial building starts will increase 5% in 2021. Warehouse construction will be the clear winner as e-commerce giants continue to build out their logistics infrastructure. Office starts will also increase due to rising demand for data centers (included in the office category) as well as renovations to existing space. Retail and hotel activity will languish.
  • In 2021, institutional construction starts will increase by a tepid 1% as growing state and local budget deficits impact public building construction. Education construction is expected to see further declines in 2021, while healthcare starts are predicted to rise as hospitals seek to improve in-patient bed counts.
  • The dollar value of manufacturing plant construction will remain flat in 2021. Declining petrochemical construction and weak domestic and global activity will dampen starts, while a small handful of expected project groundbreakings will level out the year.
  • Public works construction starts will see little improvement as 2021 begins due to continued uncertainty surrounding additional federal aid for state and local areas. Additionally, the unfinished appropriations process for fiscal year 2021, which began October 1, raises doubt on the sector’s ability to post a strong gain in 2021. Public works construction starts will be flat over the year. 
  • Electric utilities/gas plants will gain 35% in 2021, led by expected groundbreakings for several large LNG export facilities and an increasing number of wind farms. 
Recommended
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology
EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.
November 2, 2020
Cu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel
Most-read construction stories include Caterpillar and PAC-MAN rolling out a new game, a test of orange pavement markings in work zones, new Cat S42 rugged smartphone withstands submerged scrubbing and more
October 21, 2020
Latest
122699336 4712614592114453 4018610405813775807 N
Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021
With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on
November 6, 2020
1
World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled
The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta
November 5, 2020
Pacman 419
Exclusive Interview with Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Jim Kosner
Jim Kosner, co-owner of JIMAX Group says that being able to have your operator at a safe distance makes you feel better about having them operate in dangerous situations like demolition. Watch his interview with Larry Stewart
November 5, 2020
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
101435712 3261282957229823 1952912872052883456 O
Election Day Round Up of Infrastructure Measures
Infrastructure and transportation funding measure dominated the ballots in 2020. Here's what voters decided.
November 4, 2020
Pacman 795
How the Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Video Came Together
Jason Boyer, video producer & director of Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ talks with ForConstructionPros.com editor Larry Stewart about telling the story of bringing legendary brands Caterpillar and PAC-MAN™ together.
November 4, 2020
Alfonso Fajardo, who plays Inky in The Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ video, is superintendent at Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, NC.
Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Alfonso Fajardo Says Remote Control Technology Will Improve Jobsite Operations
Alfonso Fajardo is superintendent at Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, NC. Fajardo says remote technology is easy to learn and will help improve how operators work on some jobsites
November 2, 2020
Pacman 408
Caterpillar Inc. Celebrates 95th Year by Bringing Back The Cat Trials
Kelly Kyer, brand strategy and activation manager with Caterpillar, Inc. discusses how Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ gives customers and fans opportunities to engage with the brand
October 31, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Week Five: The Economy, Asphalt Recycling Q&A, Pumpkin Carving & Build America Friday
Each week, Jessica Lombardo & Dormie Roberts discuss the construction news of the week and salute contractors hard work.
October 30, 2020
Popular YouTube gamer Blitz says his earliest gaming moment was playing PAC-MAN™ with his mom at the laundry mat.
YouTube Gamer Blitz 'Pretty Impressed' With Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Video
Popular YouTube gamer Blitz plays Pinky in Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ and said it was a seamless transition moving from operating a joystick in his office to using a giant one to operate the Caterpillar 236D3 skid steer loaders for Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™
October 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 340508734
2020 Election Day Impacts for the Construction Industry
The implications of ballot outcomes are far-reaching for infrastructure and other construction-related issues
October 28, 2020
Cu Ppp Adobe Stock 344450945 5f909e2804833
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: How PPP Loans Can Stifle DOT Contractors’ Revenue
Most-read construction stories include conversation with the animators behind Caterpillar’s PAC-MAN trial, geofoam’s role in the modern construction, 3 ways concrete is improving, 4 ways to get the most done with the fewest machines
October 28, 2020
Joey Stone, Caterpillar E-Nascar Drive for Richard Childress Racing eSports, says the challenge of filming Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ was 'something incredible'
Exclusive Interview with Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Joey Stone
Joey Stone, Caterpillar E-Nascar Drive for Richard Childress Racing eSports, says the challenge of filming Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ was "something incredible"
October 28, 2020
120189530 180589360181081 969119214744173283 N
Social Media Helps Build a Community for the Asphalt Industry
Construction workers new and old have found a place to ask questions and further their industry knowledge by joining groups dedicated to their trade
October 28, 2020
Pacman 451
Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN­­­™ Animators Discuss Collaboration & Design Behind Gameboard
In this behind the scenes interview, ForConstructionPros speaks with Caterpillar, Inc. designers about how they brought the PAC-MAN™ gameboard to life
October 26, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Four: PPP Loan Forgiveness, Asphalt Paving Safety Tips & Build America Friday
Hops & Highways is your weekly newscast dedicated to the road building industry
October 23, 2020
Georgia artist Michael Davenport
Honda Power Equipment Marks October as Disability Employment Awareness Month
Honda Power Equipment is honoring Athens, Georgia artist Michael Davenport during National Disability Employment Awareness Month 2020 as part of the Honda Diversity and Inclusion Series.
October 20, 2020
During the video, the five players race their machines around the exact 3D replica of the iconic PAC-MAN™ board to simulate gameplay of the original arcade game. The movement is all done through remote control operation far above the constructed maze, utilizing 236D3 Skid Steer loaders from The Cat Rental Store.
Caterpillar Revives Popular Video Series with Trial 9: PAC-MAN
In this video, operators use remote controls to navigate skid steers around a life-size PAC-MAN™ board, showing how Cat equipment and services are there to help customers around every corner
October 20, 2020
Cu Thumb
Construction Update: The Week's Top 10 Stories Start with the Failure of Prevailing Wage Repeal
Why these are the most-read construction stories of last week, including 6 things to put in every construction contract, Highways Coronavirus Relief Act introduced in House, uses for mixed reality and smart glasses in construction and more
October 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Three: Where Do the Presidential Candidates Stand on Infrastructure?
In this episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie give an overview of where both Trump & Biden stand on infrastructure and also give you some pointers when deciding if it's too cold outside to pave asphalt.
October 16, 2020
September Construction Starts Graph (1)
Dodge: September Construction Starts Drop Erases August Gains
Sizeable pullbacks in building activity brought total construction starts below levels seen in June and July
October 15, 2020
Adobe Stock 298637996 (1)
Careers in Construction Month Highlights Need for Skilled Workers
By 2023, there will be a need for 1 million more craft professionals and each October, the industry works together to raise awareness of the rewarding careers in construction.
October 14, 2020
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House
H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects
October 14, 2020
The Trials are back October 20th!
Cutting-Edge Capabilities Brought to Life Through the Cat® Trials
Caterpillar Inc. is celebrating 95 years and they are bringing back their engaging video series.
October 13, 2020