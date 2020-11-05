PERC Addresses Important Safety Issues Including Carbon Monoxide Exposure and Indoor Air Quality

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) launched a new webpage dedicated to carbon monoxide (CO) safety and indoor air quality. The effort is intended to help raise awareness for CO Safety Month, recognized in November.

Located at Propane.com, the webpage aims to educate visitors on propane’s emissions benefits across several industries, including light construction and material handling, through a variety of resources. Resources include a motion graphics video, an infographic outlining the signs of CO exposure, and emissions comparisons of propane equipment versus diesel- and gasoline-powered applications.

“According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), one of the most common sources of CO exposure in the workplace is the internal combustion engine,” says Matt McDonald, director of off-road business development at PERC. “That said, we’re excited to use this webpage to reach pros working around internal combustion engine-powered equipment — including propane equipment — to educate them on the dangers of CO, the signs of CO poisoning, and how different fuels used on-site can affect their risk.”

Whether used for indoor-use material handling and concrete finishing equipment or outdoor applications, propane provides a clean, safe alternative to gasoline- and diesel- powered small-engine job site applications. That is because propane-powered equipment reduces the amount of harmful emissions workers are exposed to, including CO.