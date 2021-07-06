PERC Launches National Brand for Propane

The new brand, PROPANE Energy for Everyone, highlights propane’s role in ensuring energy equity and reducing carbon emissions.

July 6, 2021
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
Propane Logo
Propane Education & Research Council PERC

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has launched a new identity for propane that signals a seismic change in how to view this reliable energy source.

The new brand, PROPANE Energy for Everyone, highlights propane’s role in ensuring energy equity and reducing carbon emissions. 

“Americans are beginning to appreciate the value of propane in a wider energy mix after seeing the vulnerabilities of the electric grid in Texas and California and around the country,” says PERC President and CEO Tucker Perkins. “Propane is clean, affordable, and available right now. Unlike the electric grid, it does not require trillions of dollars in infrastructure investment that will create a burden on those who can least afford it. Propane offers solutions for climate, health, and equity.”

The brand was created by PERC’s newly selected creative agency, Elevation Advertising, after a competitive review. It is rolling out to propane industry partners in anticipation of consumer and market-specific campaigns this fall.

“As we familiarized ourselves with the energy sector as part of the competitive review, we realized that propane has a remarkable story that’s not being told,” says Elevation’s co-founder and executive creative director, Aaron Dotson. “Propane is part of a clean energy mix that complements other renewable systems to help reduce carbon emissions today, right now. With the national energy conversation shifting more toward sustainable solutions every day, it’s the perfect time to share propane’s story.”

The new brand platform is being introduced to national propane providers and state associations with video, direct mail, and marketing collateral that they can use to communicate the benefits of propane to their customers.


ISM Services Sector At a Glance
Construction, Services Sector Continues Growth in June
The services sector, which includes construction, continues to grow, although many materials remain in short supply, driving up prices and lead times, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Report on Business.
July 6, 2021
Aci Concrete Craftsman Series: Focus On Ccs 1(10) Slabs On Ground Ccs1
ACI Concrete Craftsman Shows How To Place Slabs with Laser Screeds and Finish with Power Equipment
Updates to American Concrete Institute's CCS-1(10) Slabs-on-Ground educational document offers important new guidance on placing with today's laser-guided screeds and finishing with walk-behind and riding power equipment
July 5, 2021
Holcim first 3D printed school
World's First 3D-Printed School Built in 18 Hours
Using proprietary Holcim ink, the 3D printing process reduced the time, cost and materials used for building housing and schools, while minimizing the environmental footprint by more than 50% compared to traditional methods.
June 24, 2021
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
The architecture, engineering, and construction industry must shift focus to include embodied carbon’s role in sustainable design. Responding to changing trends, many concrete technologies have emerged to tackle carbon reductions in concrete.
May 24, 2021
California’s Highway 1 was ruptured by a landslide earlier this year. It kept 23 miles of the iconic road closed for months.
GAO Issues Guidance on Building Resilient Roads & Highways
The report states the FHWA is encouraging states to enhance the climate resilience of federally funded roads by developing agency policy, providing technical assistance to states, and supporting climate resilience research
May 24, 2021
MIT self heating cement
Electrified Cement Created Through MIT-CNRS Partnership
Researchers developed cement that conducts electricity and generates heat to make concrete more sustainable and create new uses for the material, including radiant indoor floor heating.
April 21, 2021
The 3Ps of sustainability are a well-known and often referred to as the triple bottom line.
Embrace the Business Advantages of Sustainability and Resilience
Early indicators suggest that these two topics will be at the forefront of the Department of Transportation under President Biden, but they could also be key to making companies more profitable.
April 21, 2021
Giatec Aims to Reduce 400 Million Tons of GHG with AI
Giatec Aims to Reduce 400 Million Tons of GHG with AI
Along with the extended development of the Giatec SmartMix AI program, the company also plans to planting one tree for every product order shipped worldwide to offset the impact of GHG emissions.
April 20, 2021
California Nevada Cement Association's Roadmap to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045
California Nevada Cement Association's Roadmap to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045
The CNCA sees three major pathways: Reducing manufacturing process emissions; Reducing combustion emissions through fuel switching; and Increasing distributed electricity generation.
March 31, 2021
Img 4233
Education Key to Success at RAP Management
With a focus on producing high-quality and sustainable mix designs, the Ohio-based producer works to overcome the old school mindset surrounding recycled asphalt materials.
March 29, 2021
Construction sustainable infrastructure funding
Green Finance: Credit Available for Sustainable Infrastructure Project Lending
Generate Capital has started a credit business for financing companies creating sustainable infrastructure projects and solutions.
March 23, 2021
ZS2 Technologies
ConTech Startup ZS2 Technologies Wins Top Prize for Clean Building Materials
Calgary building technology company recognized in Alberta cleantech startup industry.
March 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 268691052 603d36f26766b
E-Fuels Offer Possible Alternative to Reduce Carbon Emissions
IDTechEx has released a new report which examines the benefits e-fuels can provide over other alternative fuel options.
March 6, 2021
Doosan Bobcat North America Headquarters Exterior Entrance
Doosan Bobcat North America Headquarters Receives LEED Gold certification
The West Fargo facility is one of only 12 LEED-certified buildings in North Dakota to receive gold-level status.
March 1, 2021
AkzoNobel powder coatings
AkzoNobel Opens R&D Lab for Low-Cure Powder Coatings
A new research center which will develop products for the growing area of powderon wood has been opened by AkzoNobel at its site in Como, Italy.
February 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 353727765
Turning Face Masks into Pavement
An innovative way to reduce pandemic-generated waste by recycling single-use face masks into pavement.
February 4, 2021
Lehigh Cement EcoCem PLUS
Lehigh Cement Among Latest to Launch Reduced Carbon Footprint Concrete
Lehigh Hanson has launched EcoCem PLUS at its Edmonton plant in Canada.
February 4, 2021
FPT Industrial recently announced that FPT Motorenforschung in Arbon, Switzerland, is developing an 11-liter heavy-duty engine powered by DME.
DME Fuel Provides Alternative for Heavy-Duty Engines
Synthetic fuel could help bridge the future to clean energy.
February 2, 2021
HeidelbergCement Hanover plant
HeidelbergCement Scales Up CO2 Capture Technology
HeidelbergCement is starting the further development and scaling-up of the LEILAC technology (Low Emissions Intensity Lime And Cement) together with the Australian technology company Calix and a European consortium.
February 2, 2021
Nexii building panels
Canadian Construction Tech Startup Nexii Opening Plant in Pennsylvania With 180 Jobs
Green construction tech company Nexii receives investor funding, names notables to board and plans to open Pennsylvania plant in spring 2021.
January 29, 2021
The Impact of Admixtures on Sustainability
The Impact of Admixtures on Sustainability
Two examples that illustrate how admixtures can be used to reduce the CO2 footprint of concrete.
January 25, 2021
Blue Planet concrete
Chevron Invests in Startup That Creates Concrete Aggregate from CO2
Chevron invested in San Jose-based Blue Planet Systems, a startup that manufactures and develops carbonate aggregates and carbon capture technology intended to reduce the carbon intensity of industrial operations.
January 23, 2021
Pexels Photo 433308 5aaa86dda82e6
New York Governor Cuomo Announces $26 Billion Green Energy Initiative
The massive public-private partnership (P3) initiative includes wind and solar energy projects throughout the state.
January 14, 2021
Carleton University students study low-carbon building materials
Carleton Students Research Low-Carbon Concrete, Sustainable Building Materials
Carleton University students in Canada are continuing hand-on learning and researching building materials with a low carbon footprint.
January 8, 2021
Tata Steel to make green rebar
Tata Steel Leads Initiative to Produce 'Green' Rebar in India
Tata Steel has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the India steel sector to develop GreenPro framework for steel rebars.
January 7, 2021
