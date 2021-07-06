PERC Launches National Brand for Propane

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has launched a new identity for propane that signals a seismic change in how to view this reliable energy source.

The new brand, PROPANE Energy for Everyone, highlights propane’s role in ensuring energy equity and reducing carbon emissions.

“Americans are beginning to appreciate the value of propane in a wider energy mix after seeing the vulnerabilities of the electric grid in Texas and California and around the country,” says PERC President and CEO Tucker Perkins. “Propane is clean, affordable, and available right now. Unlike the electric grid, it does not require trillions of dollars in infrastructure investment that will create a burden on those who can least afford it. Propane offers solutions for climate, health, and equity.”

The brand was created by PERC’s newly selected creative agency, Elevation Advertising, after a competitive review. It is rolling out to propane industry partners in anticipation of consumer and market-specific campaigns this fall.

“As we familiarized ourselves with the energy sector as part of the competitive review, we realized that propane has a remarkable story that’s not being told,” says Elevation’s co-founder and executive creative director, Aaron Dotson. “Propane is part of a clean energy mix that complements other renewable systems to help reduce carbon emissions today, right now. With the national energy conversation shifting more toward sustainable solutions every day, it’s the perfect time to share propane’s story.”

The new brand platform is being introduced to national propane providers and state associations with video, direct mail, and marketing collateral that they can use to communicate the benefits of propane to their customers.



