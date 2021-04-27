PERC to Hold Webinar Discussing Commercial Power Generation

Webinar attendees can discover the key benefits of propane-powered generators—including low maintenance costs, ease of operation, portability, and reduced emissions.

April 27, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
Perc (2)
Propane Education & Research Council PERC

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is hosting a new webinar about commercial power generation as part of its “Propane Presents Technology Series.” The webinar, created in partnership with Evergreen Power and Moser Energy, will take place at 1 p.m. CST on Thursday, April 29.

During the webinar, Chuck Justus, president at Evergreen Power, and Darrin Moorman, vice president of innovation and business development at Moser Energy, will discuss how using clean, safe energy sources, like propane, is changing the way people use mobile generators. Propane-powered towable units can bring power to crews wherever they need it—all without sacrificing environmental impact or a business’ bottom line.  

To read more about how propane offers crews a reliable, nonstop source of power, check out the article, "The Clean Power Solution Rental Customers are Looking For."

“A growing number of manufacturers and end users are taking notice of propane’s well documented benefits, especially its portability and grid independence, which make it an ideal remote and prime power fuel,” said Matt McDonald, director of off-road business development at PERC. “These new propane-powered product offerings are helping businesses bring resilience and peace of mind to the next level.”

Webinar attendees can discover the key benefits of propane-powered generators—including low maintenance costs, ease of operation, portability, and reduced emissionsto determine if it’s a good fit for their power generation needs.

PERC’s “Propane Presents Technology Series” focuses on new and emerging propane technologies, education, and best practices. Hosted and facilitated by PERC, in partnership with various OEMs, the series aims to showcase various propane products across multiple markets, answer questions directly from the industry and end users, and provide relevant resources and training information.

Click here to register for the webinar with Evergreen Power and Moser Energy.

Information provided by PERC and edited by Alexis Brumm.

