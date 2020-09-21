PERC Highlights Maintenance Advantages of Propane Autogas

A new resource from the Propane Council shows how propane autogas can improve maintenance logistics and lower costs.

September 21, 2020
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
Propane Maintenance
PERC

To highlight the ease of propane autogas vehicle maintenance, the Propane Education & Research Council released a new online resource for fleet owners interested in lowering their maintenance costs and downtime.

“Propane autogas provides fleets with the lowest total cost-of-ownership, and a big reason for that is because of its low maintenance and infrastructure costs, including those for garage and maintenance facilities,” says Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “Our newest resource showcases how fleets can transform their maintenance for the better with propane autogas.”

The free guide, available on Propane.com, outlines the main benefits of propane autogas vehicle maintenance, including its cost benefits, reduced downtime, and simplified winter maintenance. It also highlights the ease of servicing propane autogas vehicles compared to diesel, gasoline, and electric.

Fleet owners can also learn about the virtually seamless transition for maintenance crews. There is no additional certification training required for working on propane autogas vehicles, and, as long as existing buildings are code compliant for gasoline and diesel, most fleets won’t need to modify their garaging or maintenance facilities. Fleets should check with their local Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) for questions about their facility.

The guide is now available in PERC’s maintenance online learning page. More information on propane autogas vehicles is available at Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles

Recommended
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Volvo CE Highlights Electrification Trends and Construction Equipment Innovations
What innovative equipment will we soon be seeing on construction jobsites?
September 16, 2020
Latest
Imt Cas40 Pl Mechanical Gauges F
IMT CAS40PL Air Compressor
Aluminum canopy and air end reduce weight more than 40% over the previous model.
September 14, 2020
GM’s wireless battery management system is expected to drive the company’s Ultium-powered EVs to market faster, as time won’t be needed to develop specific communications systems or redesign complex wiring schemes for each new vehicle. The wBMS helps to ensure the scalability of Ultium batteries across GM’s future lineup, encompassing different brands and vehicle segments.
General Motors’ Future Electric Vehicles to Debut Industry’s First Wireless Battery Management System
This wireless system, developed with Analog Devices, Inc., will be a primary driver of GM’s ability to ultimately power many different types of electric vehicles from a common set of battery components.
September 11, 2020
Nikola Corporation and General Motors Co. announced a strategic partnership that begins with the Nikola Badger and carries cost reductions through all of Nikola’s programs, including: Nikola Badger, Nikola Tre, Nikola One, Nikola Two and NZT. As part of the agreement, Nikola will utilize General Motors’ Ultium battery system and Hydrotec fuel cell technology, representing a key commercialization milestone for General Motors.
Nikola Badger to be Engineered and Manufactured by General Motors
General Motors receives 11 percent ownership of Nikola and right to nominate one director; General Motors seizes growth opportunity with Nikola to move into broader markets with Hydrotec fuel cell and Ultium battery systems.
September 10, 2020
200909 Gunnar Brunius
Mack Names Gunnar Brunius Vice President and General Manager of Lehigh Valley Operations
The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, PA, produces all heavy-duty Mack truck models built for North American and export markets.
September 9, 2020
Mack Trucks announced today it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Samsara, a leader in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of commercial fleets and industrial operations.
Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks Sign Memorandum of Understanding with Samsara
An agreement with Samsara will investigate providing a single-source telematics service including compliance services, cameras, trailer sensors, safety, maintenance services and more.
September 8, 2020
FT-40-2 Triple Reel trailer
Felling Trailers’ Custom FT-40-2 Triple Reel Trailer Right on Spec
Vermeer Southeast Sales & Service worked with Felling Trailers’ Utility & Telecom Product Manager, Mark Rapp, to build a custom FT-40-2 Triple Reel trailer to meet the customer’s specifications.
September 8, 2020
Dj Night Dually Front View With Power Step (1)
Ram Expands 2021 Truck Line with Limited Night Editions
Ram Truck is introducing Limited Night Editions for the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty models.
September 4, 2020
Morooka Mst 3000 Vdr
Morooka MST-3000VDR Rubber Track Carrier
Unit is powered by a 300-hp Caterpillar C7.1 engine and can handle a maximum load of 36,000 lbs.
September 3, 2020
20190710 142645
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for August Continue to Climb - Reaching 20,500 Units
August order activity was very consistent with July, up 3% m/m, and up 90% y/y. Class 8 net orders for the last 12 months now total 177,000 units.
September 2, 2020
The CCS2 connector and charging port location on the Volvo VNR Electric truck model.
Volvo LIGHTS Project Broadens Electric Truck Charging Options in North America
Volvo LIGHTS project supplier REMA secures Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Certification of Combined Charging System CCS2 Connector.
August 31, 2020
Allison Vet 14
Vehicle testing begins at Allison Transmission’s newly opened Indianapolis facility
Allison Transmission’s Vehicle Environmental Test Center is now available for Allison and its partners to conduct consistent and repeatable testing in real-world and extreme conditions.
August 31, 2020
Ram 1500 E Torque Engine
Ram Trucks Pentastar V-6 with eTorque repeats as Wards ’10 Best’ engines winner
The Pentastar V-6 engine with eTorque electrification, rated at 305 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and paired with the TorqueFlite 845RE eight-speed automatic transmission, is the standard powertrain in the Ram 1500.
August 31, 2020
OnStar Business Solutions brings four distinct product offerings — OnStar Safety Services, OnStar Vehicle Insights, API & Data Services and Wi-Fi — under one umbrella to make fleet management simpler than ever before.
OnStar Business Solutions Targets Fleet Management
OnStar Safety Services, OnStar Vehicle Insights, API & Data Services and Wi-Fi now consolidated to make fleet management simpler than ever before.
August 31, 2020
1594220287585
Ford Credit Offers Customers Financial Relief After California Fires, Iowa Storm, Hurricane Laura
Qualified customers to delay one or two monthly payments, resuming their regular payment schedules when their situations improve.
August 31, 2020
Next Charging
Navistar Announces Partnership With In-Charge Energy
Agreement provides charging infrastructure and consulting services for electric vehicle customers
August 26, 2020
Wtw21 Logo No Session Info 2
Work Truck Week Dates Set for March 2021 and 2022
Work Truck Week 2021 will be March 9–12, 2021, and in 2022 will be March 8–11.
August 25, 2020
Kyle Siebert from Northwest Trucks Inc. in Palatine, IL was the winner of the vehicle category.
DTNA Announces Winners of Annual Technician Skills Competition
Daimler Trucks North America's Technician Skills Competition tests the abilities of technicians from Freightliner and Western Star dealerships and Detroit distributors in the United States and Canada.
August 24, 2020
Terex Trucks Press Release Franco Builders Ta300s 1
Articulated Trucks Go Back to School for Houston Construction Projects
Five Terex Trucks TA300 articulated haulers prepare the ground for two major new high school construction projects in Houston, Texas.
August 21, 2020
Watertight construction of the Fat Truck protects components and 5-ft.-tall tires with automatic inflation technology help it move through harsh terrain and water.
New All-Terrain, Amphibious Vehicle Improves Personnel Transport on Jobsites
Inclusion of a specialized drive system and Caterpillar engine enables the vehicle to easily maneuver over difficult terrain while carrying up to eight passengers or payload of 2,200 lbs.
August 20, 2020
Capture
Ram Truck Unveils 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is engineered to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability.
August 17, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb 5eeb719ab2fcf 5f072930a2e34
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] Technology Drives Industries’ Growth and Recovery During and Post-pandemic
The Transportation Chain team discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend toward new technology adoption; the evolving market conditions; prospects for rebuilding the workforce; and what may lie ahead.
August 17, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
TruckIt CEO Shares Benefits of E-ticketing
Pace Davis discusses the advantages of e-ticketing in place of paper-based systems.
August 17, 2020
The 19,000 sq. ft. facility at 1885 Enterprise Drive will have roughly 50 highly skilled employees focused on eMobility-specific engineering roles covering areas such as high voltage systems, batteries, power electronics, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, electric vehicle hardware and software integration.
Navistar Announces New Facility for its NEXT eMobility Solutions Business Unit
Facility in Rochester Hills, MI, which will house its NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit.
August 14, 2020
Talbert Manufacturing 5553 Ta 1
Talbert 5553TA Traveling Axle Trailer
55-ton, 53-ft. trailer is rated at 100,00 lbs. distributed and 80,000 lbs. concentrated in 10 ft.
August 10, 2020